Birmingham inflammation researchers to get £31m

Scientists have been given £31m by the government for research into inflammatory diseases.

Better understanding of inflammation could improve care for long-term illnesses including arthritis, liver disease and cancer.

The money will go to the Birmingham Biomedical Research Centre which is run by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Funding for the partnership will triple as a result.

The Birmingham research centre includes researchers from four universities and four NHS trusts.

It is one of 20 centres across England to be allocated a combined £790m of government money by the NIHR for research into new treatments, diagnostic tests and medical technologies for patients.

Professor Phil Newsome, director of the Birmingham centre, said: "Inflammation plays a central role in many health conditions, with millions of people in the UK alone experiencing inflammatory diseases such as arthritis and bronchitis."

The Birmingham team will also use the money to look at how data and digital healthcare can improve patient outcomes.

