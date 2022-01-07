U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

JOBS:

December report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Birmingham, Michigan Pursues Digital Transformation

·2 min read

The Oakland County municipality selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline operations and constituent services

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Birmingham, Michigan where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The city recently partnered with GovPilot, a Hoboken, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

(PRNewsfoto/GovPilot)
(PRNewsfoto/GovPilot)

Officials from Birmingham will work with GovPilot to implement digital workflows that will make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials will initially utilize GovPilot for non-emergency constituent concern reporting.

Birmingham will deploy GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the city website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, which will soon be available to residents on Android and iOS devices, is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

"We are very excited to make this convenient digital service available to our constituents and to partner with GovPilot on this important upgrade to city services," said Marianne Gamboa, Birmingham's Communications Director. "Residents will be able to download the GovAlert app on their phones and also submit concerns directly on our website at bhamgov.org."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Birmingham on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Birmingham."

* * *

About GovPilot:
GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for five consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

To learn more visit www.govpilot.com. Follow @GovPilot.

GovPilot Media Contact:
Evan Achiron, Director of Marketing & Communications
evan@govpilot.com | (929) 299-7969

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/birmingham-michigan-pursues-digital-transformation-301456376.html

SOURCE GovPilot

