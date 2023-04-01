U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,383.93
    -110.26 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Announces Outreach Activities, Plans for Easter Weekend

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Food Distribution, Random Acts of Kindness usher in Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday Services

STONECREST, Ga., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will mark Easter weekend with a series of major outreach events, random acts of kindness and two dynamic services on Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday, led by Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant.

Good Friday services, taking place April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at New Birth, will feature award-winning gospel artist Bishop William Murphy III with a special message from Pastor John F. Hannah.

On April 8, the church will host a pop-up outreach event with The King's Table food pantry – donating 1,000 free food boxes, 1,000 free tablets, household supplies and more. The food distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and begins at 10 a.m. until noon at the former Sam's Club parking lot, located at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

On the same day, New Birth will be performing random acts of kindness across the Stonecrest area where individuals and families will be greeted by members of New Birth's outreach team and provided gift cards, bottled water and other unexpected gifts at various businesses in the city. Sponsors for the outreach activities include Moolah Wireless, Bojangles, McDonald's, and Super Suds Car Wash.

"We are beyond excited to welcome members, families, neighbors and visitors to New Birth this Easter weekend as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and embrace our community through celebrations in and outside of the four walls of our sanctuary," said Dr. Bryant. "It's an essential role of the church to touch and impact lives throughout the year, not just on special occasions. I'm thrilled by our unwavering and ongoing work through The King's Table that has fed over a million families and counting over the last three years."

On Easter Sunday, Dr. Bryant is encouraging visitors to 'come as they are' and enjoy a dynamic and life-changing service featuring music by global gospel artist Jonathan Nelson. "Just plan to be amazed by God's presence as we welcome members, extended family and guests into the house of the Lord," said Bryant. "We are taking full advantage of Easter weekend to meet members of the community where they are and invite them to come and worship with use as they are and fellowship with the New Birth family."

For more information, visit newbirth.org.

Easter Weekend Activities: At-A-Glance

Good Friday Service:

Date: April 7, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest Special Guests: Bishop William Murphy III and Pastor John F. Hannah

Saturday Outreach: The King's Table and Random Acts of Kindness (Stonecrest Area)

Date: April 8, 2023 Time: 10 a.m. – noon
Location: Former Sam's Club parking lot located at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest Overview: New Birth's King's Table food distribution will provide 1,000 free boxes of food items and various household items on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, random acts of kindness will take place at various "pop-up" locations and local businesses. The ministry will also distribute 1,000 free tablets with partners Moolah Mobile, inclusive of 12 months of internet access for eligible individuals (provided by Moolah Wireless).

Resurrection Service:

Date: April 9, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest

Media Contacts and Interview Requests

Media interested in covering any of the planned events or would like to schedule an interview with Dr. Jamal Bryant should contact Erik Burton at 770-294-8475 or via email at profilepr@gmail.com or Diane Larché at 404-273-3227 or via email at diane@larchecommunications.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-birth-missionary-baptist-church-announces-outreach-activities-plans-for-easter-weekend-301787664.html

SOURCE New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Recommended Stories

  • How Disney Dodged Ron DeSantis and Kept Control of Its Florida Land

    Walt Disney has for now outmaneuvered Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the battle for control over the more than 24,000-acre parcel near Orlando where Walt Disney World Resort is located.

  • US judge in Tesla race bias lawsuit denies plaintiff's bid for mistrial

    A Black former Tesla Inc factory worker suing the electric-vehicle maker for race discrimination lost his bid for a mistrial on Friday after claiming the company's lawyers violated court rules by trying to turn jurors against him. Lawyers for plaintiff Owen Diaz filed a motion for a mistrial in San Francisco federal court shortly before the start of the final day in a week-long trial where a jury is considering how much Tesla must pay to Diaz for subjecting him to racial slurs, threats and other incidents. U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied the motion during a pretrial conference, saying Diaz had not shown that comments by Tesla's lawyers had prejudiced the jury.

  • Crackdown on Food Stamps Would Cut Aid for More Than 10 Million: Report

    As some Republicans vow to impose more stringent work requirements on those who receive benefits from federal social programs, analysts at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities took a look at how potential rules changes would affect those currently receiving food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) has sponsored a bill called the America Works Act that would require a significantly larger number of people receiving food assistance

  • I am a Black woman who owns a bank–but my achievements wouldn’t be possible without my great-grandmother. Meet Ma Honey, the self-made entrepreneur from the segregated South

    Teri Williams didn't celebrate her roots for 30 years–until she realized that her ancestry was essential to her success.

  • Swiss Banker Admits Helping Fund Manager Evade Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- A Swiss banker pleaded guilty to fraud for helping an unnamed hedge fund manager and other US taxpayers hide $60 million in assets.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentDaniel Walchl

  • Lanterns and crescents: more retailers court Ramadan buyers

    With her 3-year-old daughter sitting inside a red Target shopping cart, Aya Khalil looked through the aisles with anticipation. The author was on a mission: See for herself that her children's book about a boy and his grandmother baking for an Islamic feast was actually carried by her local Target store in Toledo. Khalil giggled.

  • Court: 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts

    A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a March 2021 order by the National Labor Relations Board, which ordered that the tweet be deleted. The case arose from United Auto Workers' organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.

  • Teen burned at McDonald's while using deep fryer, Department of Labor says

    Since 2018, the Department of Labor has seen an alarming increase in federal child labor violations, according to a news release.

  • Tesla faces new race bias claims while a separate trial wraps up

    Tesla Inc has been sued by a Black former general manager who says he was fired for pushing back against comments by his white supervisor that he claims were racist, the latest in a series of race bias cases against the world's most valuable automaker. John Goode, who oversaw a Tesla service center near Atlanta, filed a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court on Thursday claiming a regional manager blocked him from consideration for a promotion before having him fired on false pretenses on March 3. A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

  • Venezuelan Migrant Endured Poverty and Trek to Mexico Before Deadly Fire

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—Five months after leaving Venezuela, Orlando Maldonado was detained by Mexican immigration authorities near the Rio Grande, a few hundred feet from El Paso, Texas. Six hours later, he died in a fire inside a cell at a crowded detention center along with 38 other migrants, according to authorities and his relatives. The blaze started when a small group of migrants fearing that they would be deported set alight highly inflammable cell mats to protest being detained, Mexican authorities said.

  • Three Dead After Large Tornadoes Hit Arkansas

    At least 50 people were injured around Little Rock as storms caused extensive damage in parts of the state and the central U.S.

  • Storm System Kills at Least 13 People Across Central U.S.

    Fueled by a series of rotating thunderstorms, the weather system felled trees and power lines and battered homes across six states.

  • Boy Scouts insurers seek to delay $2.5 billion abuse deal, bankruptcy exit

    A group of Boy Scouts' insurers on Friday asked a judge to delay the youth group's exit from bankruptcy to allow them more time to appeal a record-setting $2.46 billion settlement of sexual abuse claims. More than a dozen insurers, including Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, have said the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy settlement puts them on the hook for paying "thousands of invalid and questionable claims." U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, rejected the insurers' initial appeal on Tuesday, finding the settlement was a good faith effort to resolve claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

  • Separate apologies from Vatican and the Guardian aim to address a racist past

    The Vatican and the Guardian delivered separate apologies over their roles in colonialism.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Sta

  • El-Erian: Warning Signs Are Now Flashing Yellow

    Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz and Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says the worst of the recent turmoil in banking is over, but there are still warning signs. "We're going from liquidity to capital, and from financial contagion to economic contagion," El-Erian said in an interview on Bloomberg Television in Cernobbio, Italy. El-Erian's opinions are his own. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Staten Isl

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.