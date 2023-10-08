Advertisement
BIS' Carstens: too early to say how new war will impact global outlook

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens leaves after G-20 finance ministers and central banks governors family photo during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington

DALLAS (Reuters) - Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens on Sunday said it's "too early to say" how the newly erupted conflict in Israel will affect the global economy still struggling with post-pandemic high inflation.

"Traditionally this affects the price of oil and can affect the stock market, but it’s too early to say," Carstens told the National Association for Business Economics in answer to a question after a talk in which he emphasized the need for central banks to keep interest rates relatively high "for a while" to beat inflation. "We need to continue being very firm."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)

