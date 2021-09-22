U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.75
    +23.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,995.00
    +197.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.50
    +42.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.60
    +15.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +1.10 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    -2.79 (-10.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5190
    +0.2990 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,942.12
    -1,511.04 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.96
    -20.88 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.02
    +88.04 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

BIS Research Publishes Six Market Intelligence Reports for Agriculture and Food Industry During the Third Quarter of 2021

·7 min read

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research has recently published six premium market intelligence research reports for the agriculture and food industry. Each of these titles published covers a variety of segments under products such as crop harvesting robots, weeding robots, milking robots, camera, artificial light source, image processor, rotary-wing drones and fixed-wing drones. In addition to these, several applications of these products have also been covered under these reports, including precision and smart farming, livestock monitoring, simulated training, weather tracking and forecasting, harvesting, spraying, planting, vegetation mapping, crop disease monitoring, stress detection, yield estimation, impurity detection, and others.

BIS logo
BIS logo

The studies conducted under the BIS Agriculture and Food Tech section highlight that each market intelligence report compiled offers an update on micro-segments that are influencing the market, existing products and the advancements, market share analysis of various key players along with their financials, end-user preference data, and detailed global and regional market study analysis, among other things.

Agriculture Drones and Robots Market

The agriculture industry is currently transitioning from low technical mechanization to high-tech mechanization. High tech mechanization aims to use sensors and other automated fusions as it uses software-based AI. The technology makes use of technologies such as drones and robots to bring efficiency to farming operations. The global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to reach $30.08 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The primary drivers for the market growth include increasing automation in the agriculture industry and the shortage of manual labor in the sector. Several countries are taking initiatives to bring automation and sustainability in the agriculture sector to enhance profitability and bring efficiency in farming applications. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1166&type=download

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market

Hyperspectral imaging has applications in a wide range of industries, such as mineralogy, agriculture, astronomy, and surveillance, through unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions. By using hyperspectral imaging cameras and accessories, a wide range of crop issues can be addressed through hyperspectral imaging. Growers worldwide have started to accept hyperspectral imaging in agriculture because of the better awareness about the benefits that the technology entails. The global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market is expected to reach $56.88 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 11.93% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth rate in the market is because of the increased emphasis on precision farming around the world. Due to the increasing global food demand, growers must adopt better ways for growing to maximize their yield increase production. The technology provides a wide range of solutions for the agricultural industry such as crop stress detection, pathogen detection, and monitoring. With improved technological advancements and better adoption of the technology, hyperspectral imaging will help drive the precision farming market globally. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1171&type=download

Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market

Precision agriculture focuses mainly on maximizing the productivity while using minimum resources. With the support of GPS devices and computers, farmers can use autonomous equipment more efficiently. For the past few years, to make the agriculture sector smart, engineers have been working on semi-autonomous and autonomous equipment across the globe. The global autonomous agriculture equipment market is expected to reach $28.90 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2021-2026. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by significant developments in technology and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in the agriculture sector. Apart from this, the market is also driven by the adoption of autonomous equipment in commercial farms, high productivity, and profitability compared to conventional farming. Thus, the growing demand for autonomous equipment in the agriculture sector is also responsible for high growth in the autonomous agriculture equipment market. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1172&type=download

Global Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market

With the help of alternative farming techniques such as aquaponics and hydroponics, food production can be maximized with year-round production. Products produced with the help of these techniques are more nutrient rich as compared to products grown through conventional farming. Products grown through aquaponics and hydroponics are grown in a controlled environment and monitored at all times. The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period 2021-2026. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the benefits that aquaponics and hydroponics provide over conventional farming. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1144&type=download

Fermented Plant-Based Alternatives Market

Fermentation of food is an ancient technique developed for the preservation of food products. Fermented foods are also considered the first type of "processed food" that improves the taste and the shelf life of food products. Fermented food products were discovered in the early ages. The global fermented plant-based alternatives market is expected to reach $422.26 million by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2026. The major factors uplifting the growth of the market are the increasing trend of veganism across the globe coupled with escalating health issues among individuals. Due to the intake of dairy-based products, food allergies have also been rising among consumers, which are caused by the reaction of protein present in milk and other dairy products with the body's immune system. As fermentation can make the body immune to any negative reaction from dairy products, due to this fermented food products are gaining more attention from consumers. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1136&type=download

AR in Agriculture Market

In the current situation, augmented reality (AR) technologies are currently at a very early stage of adoption and are yet to be properly developed for agricultural practices. However, most of their deployment is in manufacturing sectors such as automobiles, aviation machinery, and other related industries. Basic industries such as agriculture are still very far from getting completely digitized as a very small number of farms globally have deployed digital technologies into their operations. The AR in agriculture market is expected to reach $4.43 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for precision agriculture and smart farming methods, which will further increase the demand for other digital technologies along with augmented reality. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1164&type=download

The studies conducted under the agriculture and food industry offer strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. BIS Research also offers bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

For Custom Research Services: https://bisresearch.com/our-offerings/custom-research

How can market intelligence reports published by BIS Research for the Agriculture and Food Market add value to an organization's decision-making process?

  • Help in analyzing technological substitutes and future trends

  • Aid in targeting a segment for product launch

  • Help in making the strategies required for the market

  • Help in understanding the geographical scenario of the market

  • Aid in analyzing the competitors' strengths and weaknesses

  • Assist in exploring new products

  • Help in understanding the growth of each domain

  • Assist in taking strategic decisions like investments, collaborations, and acquisitions

About BIS Research:

BIS Research, a premium market intelligence company, offers in-depth insights and consulting to Fortune 500 companies. We are established and known for tracking the growth of deep technologies across key industry verticals and the subsequent challenges and opportunities associated with deep tech across markets, applications, and products.

With more than 1,000 clients, over 10,000 plus primary interviews, and approximately 200 reports published in a year, BIS Research has often been sighted for its ability to track emerging tech trends early on. We provide market estimations, analysis on emerging high-growth applications, technology analysis, highly segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters that come in handy for our clients during strategic decision-making.

Contact:
Bhavya Banga
Email: media@bisresearch.com
BIS Research Inc.
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686
Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research
Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bis-research-publishes-six-market-intelligence-reports-for-agriculture-and-food-industry-during-the-third-quarter-of-2021-301382428.html

SOURCE BIS Research

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Continues to Show an Impressive Long-Term Base Pattern

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight drift lower from early August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal. The weekly OBV line shows a very dramatic-looking rise from early 2020 and that suggests some very strong and aggressive buying. In the daily Point and Figure chart of NOK, below, we can see what appears to be a large (but slow moving) base pattern.

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New Yo

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Burke Museum’s paleontology team makes four huge dinosaur finds in Montana

    Theropods and Triceratops and hadrosaurs, oh my! Seattle’s Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture is making significant additions to its dinosaur holdings, thanks to a summer expedition to Montana’s Hell Creek Formation. Four distinct dinosaurs were dug up, and all of the fossils will be brought back to the Burke Museum on the University of Washington’s campus, where the public can watch paleontologists remove the surrounding rock in the museum’s fossil prep lab. This year’s finds follow up

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — consider investing in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Wynn Resorts' Charts Remain Bearish

    Indeed, on July 14 we looked at the Point and Figure chart and wrote, "In this daily Point and Figure chart of WYNN, below, we can see a potential downside price target in the $83 area." In this updated daily bar chart of WYNN, below, we can see that WYNN fell fast and hard this month and filled an old gap from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) is in a steep decline as traders are aggressive sellers.

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 22nd, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Tuesday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.21 levels to avoid another day in the red.

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • Deserted Factories Show How China Electric Car Boom Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s no one around except for a lone security guard.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound as the Dollar Eases

    Housing starts rise more than expected

  • Bitcoin Retrace: Focus On Levels, Not Hype.

    People are very overdramatic, especially when they need to attract viewers in order to generate sales. With Bitcoin breaking recent supports, all the “experts” are out in full force trying to capture your attention.

  • ‘Pay me my worth’: restaurant workers demand livable wages as industry continues to falter

    Low wages and poor working conditions – as well as unruly customers – combine to keep the food service labor shortage going Mariah Tabb carries drinks to a table at a restaurant in Nashville on 10 September. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP After the traumas of widespread economic shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s restaurant industry is largely open for business again as eateries ranging from high-end bistros to fast-food chains are serving hungry customers. But behind the full ta

  • Iron Ore Woes Endure as Chinese Steel Demand Faces ‘Last Hurrah’

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s rollercoaster ride this year is set to end with a whimper as the contraction in China’s steel industry heralds further declines.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final Victor