BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Market to Reach $155.28 Billion by 2031

·5 min read

FREMONT, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to reach $155.28 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.1%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

BIS Research
BIS Research

The next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market has been gaining significant traction in recent times, mainly because of the shifting consumer behavior in the automotive market.

Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences in terms of connectivity requirements and safety concerns have also resulted in the adoption of infotainment systems as a major interior feature in modern-day automobiles.

Many surveys have established the fact that car buyers today are more concerned about the dashboard features rather than under-the-hood features in automobiles.

This massive shift in consumer preferences has provided a viable opportunity for automotive manufacturers to gain a strong ground in this domain.

The detailed study is a compilation of 122 market data tables and 41 figures spread through 208 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Market  – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031."

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market:

  • Emergence of various technologies such as 5G and AI

  • Shift toward location-based advertising and e-commerce

  • Increase in demand for in-vehicle displays

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

  • Safety and security issues

Reasons to Buy this Report

This exclusive report on the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market will help in the following ways:

  • Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 25 players (including point and multiple solution companies) has been done to offer a holistic view of the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment landscape.

  • Market ranking analysis based on product portfolio, recent developments, and regional spread.

  • Startup analysis with an overview and analyst viewpoint has also been provided.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Girish Jambale, Senior Research Associate, BIS Research, "The market is evolving rapidly and is anticipated to continue to spur at the same pace in the following years. Businesses are developing innovative solutions and launching new products in the market. Collaborations and product launches are key strategies assisting the market's growth. The massive shift in consumer preferences has provided a viable opportunity for automotive manufacturers to gain a strong ground in this domain. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the infotainment systems and connected cars and growing safety concerns are expected to increase the adoption of in-vehicle infotainment systems globally."

View the report on Global Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Private Companies

  • CY Vision GmbH

  • Cinemo GmbH

  • Basemark

  • Vehicle Software

  • Consenz

Company Type 2: Public Companies

  • Denso Corporation

  • Harman International Industries Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • Visteon Corporation

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Pioneer Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • TomTom International B.V.

  • JVCKENWOOD Corporation

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Sasken Technologies Ltd.

  • Embitel

  • HERE Technologies

  • Avnet Inc.

  • EInfochips, Inc.

Companies that are not a part of the afore-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Who should buy this report?

Next-generation in-vehicle infotainment manufacturers and electric vehicle manufacturers can buy this report.

Request a Sample of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • What are some of the major factors and trends that are impacting the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market?

  • What are some of the key revolutions impacting the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market?

  • How has COVID-19 impacted the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market across the globe, and how are the players within the ecosystem improvising/innovating to mitigate the impact?

  • What are the leading production technologies and end use sectors in the market, and how are they going to perform in the coming years?

  • For a new company looking to enter the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the existing competition?

  • What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry?

About BIS Research: 

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact: 
Head of Marketing 
Email: media@bisresearch.com 
+1-510-404-8135
BIS Research Inc. 
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686 
Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news 
Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research 
Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bis-research-study-highlights-the-global-next-generation-in-vehicle-infotainment-market-to-reach-155-28-billion-by-2031--301580381.html

SOURCE BIS Research

