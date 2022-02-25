U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Market to Reach $1.48 billion by 2026

·4 min read

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blockchain in agriculture & food market is projected to reach $1.48 billion in terms of revenue by 2026 at a CAGR of 51%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

BIS Research Logo
BIS Research Logo

The agriculture and food market required a lot of inconsistent paperwork and dependency on paper-based documentation. Blockchain provides a systematic digital ledger for storing land records and other data, keeping it safe during natural calamities.

Blockchain technology will be a revolutionary change as it offers tamper-proof, precise statistics about the farms, inventory, credit scores, and food tracking.

The detailed study is a compilation of 84 Market Data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 218 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Market– Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026"

USP of the Report

This report will help with the following objectives:

  • Covering the product, application, and regional market estimations for the blockchain in agriculture and food market.

  • Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 15 players has been done to offer a holistic view of the global blockchain in agriculture and food market landscape.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The blockchain in agriculture and food market is expected to be a great replacement over traditional paperwork. Through a better adoption of these tamper-proof blockchain technologies, agricultural productivity and efficiency can be enhanced, and agricultural revenue generation for farmers can be maximized. Blockchain in agriculture and food market also eliminates intermediary or middleman with peer-to-peer transactions and enhances traceability of information in the food supply chain making the entire supply chain very transparent."

View the report from BIS Research on Global Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global blockchain in agriculture and food market analyzed and profiled in the study involve blockchain technology solution providers, retailers, food processors, agricultural OEMs, food distributors, and agricultural commodity traders using blockchain technology.

Companies such as Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Raven Industries, Topcon Corporation, Proagrica, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-John, PrecisionHawk Inc., Afimilk Ltd., Allflex USA Inc., Boumatic LLC, DeLaval, Cowlar, OSRAM Licht AG, AeroFarms, Smartcultiva Corporation, AKVA Group ASA, Eruvaka Technologies, and others are profiled in the report based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors.

Who Should Buy this Report?

  • Blockchain Solution Developers

  • IOT and Networking Companies

  • Agri-Fintech Companies

  • Smart and Precision Agriculture Companies

Get FREE Sample Report Here

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • What is the estimated global blockchain in agriculture and food size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

  • What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to blockchain in agriculture and food market?

  • What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global blockchain in agriculture and food market?

  • What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry?

  • What is the competitive strength of the key players in the blockchain in agriculture and food market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

  • How is the competitive benchmarking of the key blockchain in agriculture and food companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:
Head of Marketing
Email: media@bisresearch.com
BIS Research Inc.
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686
Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research
Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bis-research-study-highlights-the-global-blockchain-in-agriculture--food-market-to-reach-1-48-billion-by-2026--301490454.html

SOURCE BIS Research

