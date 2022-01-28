U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,963.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,014.50
    +27.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.70
    -10.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.35
    +1.74 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1150
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8210
    +0.0140 (+0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    30.83
    -1.13 (-3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3418
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,991.96
    +37.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.83
    +19.32 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.66
    -93.65 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

BIS Research Study Highlights the Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Market to Reach $3.07 billion by 2031

·5 min read

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global space-qualified propellant tank market is projected to reach $3.07 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.83%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

BIS_Research_Logo
BIS_Research_Logo

Propellant tanks are used in satellites and launch vehicles for storing liquid fuels. Additionally, a cryogenic rocket propellant tank (cryo-tank) is used for storing fuel or oxidizer of rocket stages. The upcoming space heavy lift launch vehicles demand extremely excessive propellant mass fractions to obtain the designed performance set by the existing metallic tanks. This is driving companies to develop lightweight propellant tanks.

Currently, many space agencies and commercial companies across the globe have been focusing on developing satellite constellations. This is expected to drive the market for the propellant tank system.

The detailed study is a compilation of 57 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 136 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031"

USP of the Report

This exclusive report on space-qualified propellent tank market will help you with:

  • A dedicated section focusing on the futuristic trends adopted by the key players operating in the global space-qualified propellant tank market

  • Extensive competitive benchmarking of top 15 players (including OEMs and component providers) offering a holistic view of the global space-qualified propellant tank landscape

  • Detailed qualitative and quantitative mapping of satellites and launch vehicles during 2020-2031

  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis of space-qualified propellant tank at the region and country-level granularity based on application and product

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Nilopal Ojha, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The market for space-qualified propellant tanks is expected to reach new heights due to the rapid escalation of the production and launch of satellites in the market owing to the low-cost associated with their launch and development. As a result, key stakeholders are constantly looking to exploit next-generation propellant tanks in adherence with the existing and forthcoming industry standards for various end-user applications. Furthermore, xenon tanks are the required technology for next-generation space infrastructure. Hence, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2031."

View the report on Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include Airbus S.A.S, Adam Works, Ariane Group, CU Aerospace, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nammo AS, OHB SE, Peak Technology, and Stelia Aerospace North America Inc.

Accordingly, a structured approach has been followed, which includes segmenting the pool of players under three mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive parts, holding a 100% pie of the market, mentioned as follows:

Top Segment Players - These are leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), covering ~90% of the market.

Other Segment Players – These are component providers, covering ~10% of the market.

Who Should Buy this Report?

  • Satellite Manufacturers

  • Tier1 and Tier2 Component Manufacturers

  • Propulsion System Manufacturers

  • Launch Vehicle Manufacturers

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1213&type=download

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • What are the futuristic trends in the global space-qualified propellant tank market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2021-2031?

  • What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies currently operating in the global space-qualified propellant tank market?

  • How is the space-qualified propellant tank market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

  • What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the global space-qualified propellant tank market?

  • Which region is expected to lead the global space-qualified propellant tank market by 2031?

  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

  • What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

  • What is the competitive scenario of the key players in the global space-qualified propellant tank market?

  • What are the emerging technologies that the key companies are focusing on to increase their market share?

  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the companies that are influencing the growth of the market?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing
Email: media@bisresearch.com
+1-510-404-8135
BIS Research Inc.
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686
Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research
Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bis-research-study-highlights-the-space-qualified-propellant-tank-market-to-reach-3-07-billion-by-2031--301470635.html

SOURCE BIS Research

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify going through mega-platform test amid Neil Young-Joe Rogan saga

    Soundtrack Your Brand CEO Ola Sars joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Spotify removing Neil Young's songs after the rock legend's Joe Rogan ultimatum.

  • Red-Hot Rally in Palm Oil Reveals Dirty Jobs That No One Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil palm planters in Malaysia are confronting a hard truth -- behind the red-hot rally in prices are thousands of jobs that nobody wants. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayWhile h

  • Chevron kicks off oil industry's fourth quarter results with a miss

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Friday reported a fourth quarter profit, which missed estimates by analysts on weaker than expected oil and gas production that outweighed gains from recovering prices. Chevron's oil and gas production was 3.12 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil equivalent in the quarter, down 5% from a year earlier. Investors had this week pushed Chevron shares to an all-time high on expectations high oil prices would drive earnings, climbing to $135.37 on Thursday, a four-year high.

  • The Real Brake on America’s Electric-Vehicle Revolution

    Capital is pouring into U.S. EV and battery plants, but not into the foundations of a domestic battery industry, leaving the supply chain uncomfortably dependent on China

  • Cardboard-Box Shortage Is Latest Disruption to Global Shipping

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest hurdle to shipping goods in a world gripped by pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions is a shortage of cardboard boxes, according to one of the world’s biggest makers of the material. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallA Nor’east

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New

  • iPhones to accept payments, China clears AMD for Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removes Neil Young’s music

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports on trending business stories, which include Apple planning to turn iPhones into payment terminals, AMD receiving clearance from China for its $345 billion Xilinx acquisition, and Spotify removing Neil Yoing's music over Joe Rogan dispute.

  • Caterpillar Earnings Top Estimates as Price Gains Offset Supply Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. raised prices to stay ahead of increasing raw-materials costs and worked with suppliers to alleviate bottlenecks, highlighting inflation and supply-chain pressures.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad

  • Starbucks Q1 Earnings Preview: International Business Will Be in Focus

    In the fiscal year 2021 (ended Oct. 3), global coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) did an excellent job battling through the economic headwinds caused by the pandemic. The company's North American segment is on a more sound footing, so the key for performance in the first quarter and the rest of 2022 will be the international segment. Interestingly, in Starbucks' fourth-quarter report, comparable-store sales increased by 22% from the same quarter the year before in North America.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Included in 2022 America's Most Responsible Companies List

    January 28, 2022 - Freeport-McMoRan was named one of the top large corporations in the United States for its environmental, social and governance practices in new rankings published by Newsweek in ...

  • Apple’s Blowout Earnings Lift Stocks of Suppliers Skyworks, Jabil, Qorvo, Cirrus Logic

    Apple ‘s blowout earnings have had a positive knock-on effect for other companies, boosting shares in the tech giant’s suppliers amid signs that supply-chain woes have eased. Apple (ticker: AAPL), the world’s most valuable public company, reported sales and earnings well ahead of Wall Street’s expectations late Thursday, driven by sales of the iPhone as well as surprisingly good results in its services business. Earnings per share of $2.10 firmly beat expectations for $1.90.

  • These Beaten-Down Emerging Market Tech Stocks Look Like Bargains

    A sharp selloff in emerging market internet and e-commerce names offers a chance to scoop up stocks such as Tencent, Baidu, and Headhunter Group.

  • 3M hit with $110 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury on Thursday awarded $110 million to two U.S. Army veterans who said combat earplugs sold by 3M Co to the military caused them to suffer hearing damage, the largest verdict yet to result from hundreds of thousands of lawsuits over the product. Jurors in Pensacola, Florida, sided with U.S. Army veterans Ronald Sloan and William Wayman, who alleged that 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2's design was defective, lawyers for the plaintiffs' said.

  • Softbank’s COO demanded a $1 billion bonus. Is any exec worth that much?

    Elon Musk is the rare executive whose compensation is in that stratospheric realm.

  • New York attorney general: No basis for Trump’s lawsuit challenging investigation

    New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump's attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices, asking a judge Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit aimed at halting the probe.

  • Top Growth Stocks for February 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • LVMH shares rise after luxury giant's Q4 sales growth accelerated

    Shares in LVMH rose on Friday after the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate reported an acceleration in its fourth quarter sales growth. LVMH shares were up 3.9 percent in early session trading, and the rally in LVMH also lifted up the shares of its luxury goods rivals such as Kering and Hermes. LVMH, which owns brands spanning Hennessy cognac to cosmetics retailer Sephora, said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter sales growth accelerated, reaching 20.04 billion euros ($22.31 billion) overall, with growth led by the French group's biggest earners Louis Vuitton and Dior.

  • Growth and the remote work revolution: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, January 28, 2021.

  • Wolfspeed struggles to keep up with high demand for semiconductors, leaving door open for competitors

    As global demand for semiconductors continues to surge, Wolfspeed is racing to keep up. That brings challenges and opportunities.