U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.25
    -21.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,536.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,717.00
    -124.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.10
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    -1.28 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.70
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.27 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.64
    +2.79 (+11.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7180
    -0.3820 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,500.32
    -3,493.09 (-8.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.62
    -86.65 (-8.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.95
    -82.06 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

BIS Research Study Highlights the Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market to Reach $22.87 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wiring harnesses and connectors for the electric vehicles market is projected to reach $22.87 billion in terms of revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 23.4%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

BIS Research Logo
BIS Research Logo

The automotive industry is experiencing rising adoption of electric vehicles due to changing consumer preferences, rising concerns regarding driver safety, environmental concerns, and acute government regulations and policies.

Over time, the automotive industry is evolving, and technical advancements are being made for electric vehicle accessories such as battery systems, cooling systems, wiring harness systems, and other infrastructure. Wiring harnesses remain to be one of the most crucial components of any vehicle as they comprise one of the heaviest and most expensive parts of the vehicle.

The detailed study is a compilation of 249 Market Data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 265 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market – Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2031"

USP of the Report

  • A dedicated section focusing on the current and futuristic trends adopted by the key players operating in the wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market.

  • Extensive competitive benchmarking of top 15 players offering a holistic view of the wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market landscape.

  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis of wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market at the region and country-level and granularity by application and product segments.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Dhrubajyoti Narayan, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The regional production of electric vehicles is a detrimental factor in the wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market. With the increasing popularity of alternate energy vehicles, the market for high voltage wiring harnesses is also witnessing a boom. Thicker and fuller wires are used in electric vehicles when compared to ICE vehicles, which increases the weight and reduces the range of the car, for which light-weight materials such as aluminum are being used."

View the report on Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Leoni AG, Aptiv PLC, Fujikura Ltd., Kromberg & Schubert GmbH, Coroplast Group, SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd., Korea Electric Terminal Co., Ltd., EG Electronics, LS Cable & System Ltd., TE Connectivity, ACOME, Gebauer & Griller, Continental AG, and Lear Corporation are the key companies operating in the market.

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details of companies such as their product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market.

Who Should Buy this Report?

  • Electric vehicle OEMs

  • Tier1 and Tier2 component manufacturers

  • Wiring harnesses and connectors manufacturers

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1222&type=download

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • For a new company looking to enter the wiring harnesses and connectors for the EVs market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

  • How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

  • Which are the promising companies that have obtained financial support to develop their products and markets?

  • How do the supply chain function in the global wiring harnesses and connectors for the electric vehicles market?

  • Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2019-2021?

  • Which product segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global wiring harnesses and connectors for the electric vehicles market during 2021-2031?

  • Which are the players that are catering to the demand for different wiring harnesses and connectors?

  • How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different product segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

  • What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles?

  • What are the demand patterns of wiring harnesses and connectors across the application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2021-2031?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing
Email: media@bisresearch.com
+1-510-404-8135
BIS Research Inc.
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686
Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research
Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bis-research-study-highlights-the-wiring-harnesses-and-connectors-for-electric-vehicles-market-to-reach-22-87-billion-by-2031--301465641.html

SOURCE BIS Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Schlumberger shares rise premarket after company tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat outlook

    Schlumberger Ltd. shares rose 1.4% premarket Friday, after the energy giant beat estimates for the fourth quarter and said it expects demand-led capital spending in the sector to create a multiyear growth cycle. The Houston, Tx.-based company posted net income of $601 million, or 42 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $374 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 41 cents, ahead of the 39 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed 13% to $6.2

  • Schlumberger's profit rises as higher oil prices spur drilling demand

    Crude prices surged about 50% last year and are currently trading at seven-year highs on the back of a vaccine-fueled demand recovery and tight supplies in the market. "Absent any further COVID-related disruption, oil demand is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels before the end of the year and to further strengthen in 2023", said Olivier Le Peuch, Schlumberger's chief executive officer.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertStocks Drop With Futures, Bonds Up as Nerves Fray: Markets WrapThe com

  • Semiconductor Stock Could Bounce Towards Fresh Record

    The 40-day moving average has served as a springboard for MU several times before

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron withdraw from Myanmar

    PARIS (Reuters) -Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron Corp, partners in a major gas project in Myanmar, said on Friday they were withdrawing from the country, citing the worsening humanitarian situation following last year's coup. Shell, in its first public acknowledgment of the move, also said on Friday that it no longer held exploration licences in Myanmar as of last year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army overthrew the elected government in February 2021 and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • China transport ministry summons freight-delivery platforms, warns Didi, other ride-hailing firms

    The regulator's move followed several earlier tightening measures targeting the ride-hailing and cargo-delivery market, including rules to cap commission rates and strengthen driver welfare.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Lithuanian exports nearly obliterated from China market amid Taiwan row

    Lithuania's exports to China suffered a near-total collapse in December, amid a blazing row over the Baltic state's support for Taiwan. Chinese government customs data released on Thursday showed shipments from Lithuania to China dropped by 91.4 per cent last month from a year earlier. Compared to November 2021, the drop was 91.1 per cent, offering factual evidence to support Lithuanian exporters' complaints that they have been frozen out of the Chinese market in recent weeks. Do you have questi

  • Netflix stands to shed nearly $45 billion in market cap after ‘borderline catastrophic’ forecast

    Netflix Inc. brought in more than 8 million new subscribers in the holiday quarter, but executives predicted that growth would suffer much more than expected at the beginning of 2022, sending shares screaming lower in after-hours trading.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Should I claim Social Security at 70, or take it earlier and invest the money?

    Few things are certain, yet Social Security retirement benefits are among the safest sources of retirement income: Inflation-adjusted monthly benefits backed by the federal government for as long as you live. The earliest you can claim Social Security is at 62. You can claim as much as 30% more by waiting until your full retirement age.

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertStocks Drop With Futures, Bonds Up as Nerves Fray: Markets WrapVMware told staff on T

  • Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

    Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sets New All-Time High

    The measure of bitcoin mining difficulty will likely continue hitting record highs well into 2022.