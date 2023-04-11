Biscuit Mix Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2022 - 2029 | Report by Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Biscuit Mix Market was worth USD 1070.16 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1673.98 million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.

Biscuit mixture is a pre-packaged blend of dehydrated constituents that are employed in the preparation of biscuits. Typically, it comprises flour, baking powder, sodium chloride, and sometimes, saccharides or other tastes. This mixture can be procured from most supermarkets and is frequently utilized for the convenience of biscuit-making at home, since the components have already been measured and mixed. When blended with moist constituents like milk and butter, it can be fashioned into a pliable dough that can be moulded and baked to yield soft and delicate biscuits.

Global Biscuit Mix Market Outlook (2022-2029)

Growing bakery product consumption, rising disposable income levels, and escalating demand for ready-to-eat food products are primarily aiding the expansion of this industry sphere.

Alongside, hectic lifestyle of the masses, technological advancements in the food processing sector, and rapid population increase worldwide are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Moreover, rising R&D activities in the field, escalating demand for gluten-free biscuits, along with growing investments on R&D and product promotion are adding momentum to the progression of this business vertical.

On the contrary, rigid food safety regulations and fluctuating prices of key ingredients are hindering the remuneration scope of this market.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of the Global Biscuit Mix Market are The Langlois Company, Southern Belle Biscuit Company, General Mills Incorporated, C. H. Guenther & son, Chelsea Milling, Atkinson Milling Co., and Others.

Segmental Outlook

By Flavor:

Chocolate

Plain

Dryfruit

Others

By Category:

Conventional

Organic

Others

By Function:

Sugar free

Gluten free

Organic

Vegan

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket

Convenience store

Online retailers

Others

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading region in the Global Biscuit Mix Market?

North America is slated to lead the industry in terms of volume share. This is credited to the increase in the volume of working population, accelerating demand for gluten free biscuits, and presence of notable players.

How is Asia Pacific faring in this industry?

Asia Pacific is reckoned to garner significant returns over 2022-2029. This is due to the prompt urbanization, hectic lifestyle trends of the masses, and increasing popularity of gluten free biscuits.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the fastest growing category segment in this business sphere?

The organic segment has emerged as the fastest growing category segments in this business vertical. This is attributable to the rising demand for organic food products among consumers who are health-conscious and environmentally aware.

Which is the most dominant function segment in this market?

The gluten free segment is anticipated to dominate the business vertical in terms of revenue share. This is ascribed to the rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance among the masses.

Which is the top performing distribution channel segment in this industry?

The online retailer segment is poised to amass notable gains over the stipulated timeframe owing to the widespread internet proliferation, growing adoption of smart devices, and high degree of shopping convenience offered by online shopping channels.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

The Global Biscuit Mix Market is expected to accumulate a substantial valuation over the forecast duration of 2022-2029.

There has been an escalating demand for ready-to-eat food across the globe. With hectic lifestyle trends, people are left with lesser time to prepare edibles. They are always on the lookout for something which they can consume on the go. Biscuit is one of the most popular convenient foods. It is an ideal snack option for people who are always busy and want to grab a quick bite without hampering their tight schedule. This in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this business sphere.

With rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle based diseases, people are becoming highly conscious about their health. They are opting for healthier food options. This has pushed biscuit manufacturers to introduce healthy biscuits with low sugar and fat content. Natural biscuits made of organic ingredients are also gaining massive popularity. These factors together are adding traction to the growth of this industry vertical.

The booming e-commerce sector is another crucial expansion catalyst for this market sphere. Consumers can purchase a wide range of products, including biscuit mix, from the comfort of their homes, using online shopping platforms. This has led to increased sales of biscuit mix through online channels, thereby driving spurring industry progression.

The elevating demand for gluten free biscuits is creating an upward trend in this business vertical. The prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance has been increasing, leading to a growing demand for gluten-free food products, including biscuit mix. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create new and innovative gluten-free biscuit mix products with improved taste, texture, and nutritional value. The growing demand for gluten-free biscuit mix products is also being fuelled by an increase in awareness about gluten intolerance and celiac disease. These factors are positively swaying the outlook of this business sphere.

On Special Requirement Biscuit Mix Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In 2020, Hometown Food Company, a leading manufacturer of baking and dessert products, acquired Arrowhead Mills, a manufacturer of organic baking mixes and grains. The acquisition helped Hometown Food Company to expand its organic and gluten-free product offerings.

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

