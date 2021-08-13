U.S. markets open in 9 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,407.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,072.75
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.80
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.63
    -0.46 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.10
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    -1.3390 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -16.06 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4050
    -0.0170 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,026.09
    -749.31 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.02
    -28.56 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,020.86
    +5.84 (+0.02%)
     

Biscuits Market Size to Grow Substantially at 4.97% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·4 min read

Biscuits Market Size, Share, and Growth Insights by Source (Wheat, Oats, Multi-Grain), Packaging (Pouches/Packets, Boxes, Cans/Jars), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), Competitive Market Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biscuits Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Biscuits Market Information by Source, Packaging, and Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.97%.

Biscuits Market Scope

Biscuits are a type of baked flour-based dish that is usually hard, flat, and unleavened. The majority of biscuit makers place a premium on marketing and promotional initiatives, which include using e-retailers to advertise their product offerings on online platforms. Due to the presence of many unorganized and local competitors, the worldwide biscuits industry is highly fragmented. As a result, manufacturers are emphasizing aggressive product advertising and branding for new items in order to raise consumer awareness.

Major firms are working on providing new product offers to the market in order to meet consumer interests based on their current tastes and preferences. Because sweet biscuits play such an important part in the bakery and snack industries, prominent companies are working hard to provide a wide range of tastes and varieties to meet consumer preferences.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1918

Biscuits Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key Players Profiled in the Global Biscuits Market

  • Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Britannia Industries Limited (India)

  • Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium)

  • Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

  • ITC Limited (India)

  • Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

  • Burton’s Foods Ltd. (U.K)

Market Drivers

The Biscuit Market has benefited from a shift in consumer preferences toward bakery products, such as sweet biscuits. One of the primary drivers of this industry is the increase in product innovations. Manufacturers' new product launches and attractive packaging styles are also expected to boost the market's growth. Furthermore, because eating-on-the-go is the most recent ongoing trend and one of the primary factors for customers when purchasing food goods, it has emerged as a key driver of the industry.

The expansion of this market is being aided by the fortification of bakery products to improve the overall flavor of the product, as customers have been recognized as being more receptive to new flavors. The demand for crackers and other baked goods has increased as a result of the fast-paced lifestyle and urbanization. Furthermore, biscuit demand is rising as a result of inventive packaging, new tastes, and the addition of new ingredients, shapes, and technologies.

Market Restraints

High raw material costs and an increasing tax burden on the sector are the challenges that the biscuit market will face in the near future. Also posing a barrier for the biscuit business is a scarcity of food components and manpower.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Biscuits: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biscuits-market-1918

Biscuits Market COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic had both beneficial and negative consequences on the biscuit market. The market's negative impact was caused by disruptions in global supply chains, which resulted in companies shutting down operations or working with insufficient staff, resulting in low production. Furthermore, consumers stacking long-life commodities, such as biscuits, reduced product availability on the market. Nonetheless, the demand for nutritious oat- and nut-based cookies was driven by customers seeking simple, healthy snacking options.

Market Segmentation

The Global Biscuits Market is segmented into Source, Packaging, and Distribution Channel.

It is divided into wheat, oats, multi-grain, and other sources. Wheat has the largest market share of all of them. Due to the increased demand for useful ingredients used in the manufacturing of biscuits, the multi-grain and oats segments are booming.

The market is divided into pouches/packets, boxes, cans/jars, and various packaging types. Due to their simplicity of packing and transportation, boxes dominate the market, followed by pouches/packets. Due to consumer preferences for premium packaging alternatives for bakery items, the usage of cans/jars is in high demand.

The market is divided into two types of distribution channels: store-based and non-store-based. Because of the one-stop shopping experience, the store-based segment dominates the market. However, over the projected period, e-commerce as a non-store based distribution channel is expected to increase at an exponential rate.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1918

Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World make up the Worldwide Biscuits Market (RoW). Because baked snacks and savory confectionery goods are popular in the region, North America and Europe dominate the market.

However, due to changing food consumption preferences and rising per capita disposable income, Asia-Pacific is the fastest expanding area. The impact of urbanization and improvements in consumer lifestyle are projected to drive up biscuit consumption in developing countries in the coming years.

During the predicted period, however, Latin America is discovered to be a new investment region for biscuit manufacturers. Consumers' increasing disposable income, combined with the existence of key competitors, will propel the Biscuits Market forward in the forecast period.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1918

About Market Research Future:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of the latest shutdown at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in China, a spokesman said. Anton Posner, chief executive offic

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Nio vs. XPeng: Which is Coasting Toward Upside?

    The sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in China is booming due to the Chinese government’s push towards electric vehicles. According to a Reuters report from last week, EV sales in July at Chinese automakers like Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) more than tripled from the same period a year back. However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, citing data from China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla (TSLA), which dominates the Chinese EV market, reported domestic shipments in China in July of just 8

  • Ethereum Miners Make Multimillion-Dollar Bet on Upgrade Delay

    Major mining machine makers like Bitmain are building more specialized machines for Ethereum mining.

  • I’m 33 and want to retire at 40, but have expensive medical needs — how can I achieve financial independence?

    Financial independence is such a great goal for anyone to have, and I’m so glad to hear you’re already diligently planning for the income streams you’ll need in this early or phased retirement. Insurance policy aside, try and make health expenses a line item all its own when you’re figuring out your budget for this next phase of your life.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Micron stock heads for worst day since March 2020 amid looming fears about memory cycle

    The party in the memory market could be coming to an end, and that's weighing on shares of Micron Technology Inc. Thursday.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • FDA nearing COVID-19 booster approval, California new vaccine rules for schools

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to take an in-depth look at some of the latest COVID news, which includes: California’s decision to require all school employees to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing and the FDA close to announcing the approval of COVID booster shots despite the World Health Organization push to halt on booster shots.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Form Bear Flag Pattern

    Claims rose in line with expectations

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • DraftKings sees instant demand in new NFT marketplace

    DraftKings North America President Matt Kalish explains why now is the right time to launch DraftKings Marketplace.&nbsp;

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • China Halts Approvals for New Residential Real Estate Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- China is halting private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property developments, turning off the spigot on one of the last stable funding resorts for the struggling sector.The government-endorsed Asset Management Association of China, or AMAC, has verbally informed private equity firms it would no longer be accepting the required registrations to set up funds to invest in projects, people familiar with the decision said, requesting not to be named because t

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.