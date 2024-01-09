Biscuitville under construction on Blowing Rock Blvd.

Jan. 9—Construction is underway on a future Biscuitville Fresh Southern restaurant that will be located at the corner of Blowing Rock Boulevard and Hospital Avenue in Lenoir.

Crews are working on the site, which is across from Walgreens, on Blowing Rock Boulevard, with plans to open the restaurant in the summer, according to city officials.

Biscuitville, headquartered in Greensboro, is a family-owned regional fast-food restaurant chain with more than 70 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The restaurant specializes in the traditional Southern breakfast made from scratch and with locally sourced ingredients.

The company has continued to expand, with five new locations in North Carolina and one in Virginia in 2022, and additional North Carolina restaurants in Greenville, Hickory and Burlington in 2023. The Hickory location opened a year ago. In Burlington, the company opened its first Biscuitville Express the company's first drive-thru only restaurant.

Biscuitville also opened a new 78,000-square-foot distribution site in Burlington in August 2022.