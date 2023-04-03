U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Bispecific antibodies for cancer market size to grow by USD 400.72 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bispecific antibodies for cancer market size is forecasted to increase by USD 400.72 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.82%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, the advantages of bispecific antibodies over monoclonal antibodies, and a strong pipeline. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market

Vendor Analysis

The global bispecific antibodies for cancer market is fragmented and is characterized largely by global vendors. These vendors are constantly trying to invest in technologies to develop advanced biologic therapeutics, such as monoclonal antibodies, for the treatment of various chronic diseases. The key vendors in the global bispecific antibodies for cancer market are focusing on product approvals, M&A, and product launches to gain a competitive edge. Inorganic growth strategies, robust R&D, and pricing strategies will increase competition among these vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • ABL Bio Inc.: The company offers bispecific antibody solutions for cancer, such as Grabody bispecific antibody platform.

  • AFFIMED N.V.: The company offers bispecific antibody solutions for cancer, such as the ROCK platform.

  • Akeso Inc.: The company offers bispecific antibody solutions for cancer, such as Ivonescimab.

  • Amgen Inc.: The company offers bispecific antibody solutions for cancer.

  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC.

  • F STAR THERAPEUTICS INC.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Mereo BioPharma Group Plc

  • Merus N.V.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Get a holistic overview of the biospecific antibodies for cancer market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027). Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by type (CD19 or SC3 and CD30 or CD16A), distribution channel (hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

  • By type, the market growth will be significant in the CD19 or SC3 segment during the forecast period. Bispecific antibodies have several advantages when compared to monoclonal antibodies. They can redirect specific immune cells to the site of the tumor cells to boost tumor killing. In addition, they can potentially increase the binding specificity by interacting with two different cell-surface antigens instead of one. They are also able to block two different pathways that exert unique pathogenesis simultaneously. Such advantages will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the bispecific antibodies for cancer market in the region. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of reimbursement schemes. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at a faster rate than other regions.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

  • Increasing prevalence of cancer

  • Advantages of bispecific antibodies over monoclonal antibodies

  • Strong pipeline

Increasing cancer prevalence is especially driving market growth. As cancer is the leading cause of premature death, it causes significant economic setbacks. Rising cancer cases have led to huge investments in oncology. Due to this, government agencies, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies invest heavily in research and development as well as in cancer treatments. Moreover, the rising investments in cancer treatment will directly lead to a higher demand for supportive care therapy drugs. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of cancer across the world will fuel the demand for bispecific antibodies to treat these cancers. These factors, in turn, will drive the global bispecific antibodies for cancer market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

  • Increase in strategic alliances

  • Emerging bispecific antibody generation platforms

  • Strong R&D in China

The increase in strategic alliances is an important trend in the market. Growing demand for bispecific antibodies to treat various types of cancer has led several start-ups to enter the market, creating opportunities for strategic alliances between mid-sized companies and corporations. For instance, in 2021, Xencor and MD Anderson announced a collaboration to develop novel T Cell-Engaging bispecific antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. Thus, increasing collaborations will drive the discovery of bispecific antibodies during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

  • High cost of drugs

  • Late diagnosis leads to poor survival rates

  • Side effects of BLINCYTO

The high cost of drugs is the major challenge impeding the market growth. Patients with a history of cancer are more likely to discontinue treatment due to the high cost of drugs. Successful cancer treatment depends on patient compliance throughout the course of treatment, including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Therefore, high drug costs will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this Bispecific Antibodies For Cancer Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bispecific Antibodies for cancer market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the bispecific antibodies for cancer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the bispecific antibodies for cancer market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bispecific Antibodies for cancer market vendors

Related Reports: 

  • The cancer immunotherapy market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.67% between 2021 and 2026. The addiction therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 74.45 billion. The market is segmented by type (monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, and checkpoint inhibitors and immunomodulators) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

  • The anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is expected to develop at the market's growth momentum (CAGR) of 9.81% between 2021 and 2026 and the market size is expected to increase by USD 9.05 billion. The market is segmented by product (oncology, neurology, and immunology) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Bispecific Antibodies For Cancer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.82%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 400.72 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, Ireland, Hungary, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABL Bio Inc., AFFIMED N.V., Akeso Inc., Amgen Inc., Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC., F STAR THERAPEUTICS INC., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Mereo BioPharma Group Plc, Merus N.V., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., Xencor Inc., and Y mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global bispecific antibodies for cancer market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 CD19 or CD3 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 CD30 or CD16A - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Hungary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABL Bio Inc.

  • 12.4 AFFIMED N.V.

  • 12.5 Akeso Inc.

  • 12.6 Amgen Inc.

  • 12.7 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

  • 12.8 Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • 12.9 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 12.11 EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC.

  • 12.12 F STAR THERAPEUTICS INC.

  • 12.13 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.14 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 12.15 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.16 Mereo BioPharma Group Plc

  • 12.17 Merus N.V.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

