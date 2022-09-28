Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market Size to Grow by USD 396.56 million, Emerging Bispecific Antibody Generation Platforms to be Key Trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the bispecific antibodies for cancer market, emerging bispecific antibody generation platforms will be a key trend during the forecast period. For instance, Xencor is developing XmAb20717, XmAb22841, XmAb23104, XmAb24306, and XmAb14045, which are currently in the early phase of development, using the XmAb antibody engineering platform. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics has developed APVO436 using its ADAPTIR platform for treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Therefore, such platforms will drive market growth during the forecast period.
The bispecific antibodies for cancer market size is expected to grow by USD 396.56 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the growth of the bispecific antibodies for cancer market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of drugs may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Bispecific Antibodies For Cancer Market: Type Landscape
By type, the market has been segmented into CD19 or CD3 and CD30 or CD16A. The CD19 or CD3 segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Bispecific antibodies have several advantages when compared to monoclonal antibodies. They can redirect specific immune cells to the site of the tumor cells to boost tumor killing. In addition, they can potentially increase the binding specificity by interacting with two different cell-surface antigens instead of one. They are also able to block two different pathways that exert unique pathogenesis simultaneously. Such advantages will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Bispecific Antibodies For Cancer Market: Geographic Landscape
Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this region. The US is the key country for the bispecific antibodies for the cancer market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of reimbursement schemes. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at a faster rate than other regions.
