Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market Size to Grow by USD 396.56 million, Emerging Bispecific Antibody Generation Platforms to be Key Trend - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the bispecific antibodies for cancer market, emerging bispecific antibody generation platforms will be a key trend during the forecast period. For instance, Xencor is developing XmAb20717, XmAb22841, XmAb23104, XmAb24306, and XmAb14045, which are currently in the early phase of development, using the XmAb antibody engineering platform. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics has developed APVO436 using its ADAPTIR platform for treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Therefore, such platforms will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market 2022-2026
The bispecific antibodies for cancer market size is expected to grow by USD 396.56 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Our comprehensive report summary includes the market size and forecast along with
research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the growth of the bispecific antibodies for cancer market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of drugs may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Bispecific Antibodies For Cancer Market: Type Landscape

By type, the market has been segmented into CD19 or CD3 and CD30 or CD16A. The CD19 or CD3 segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Bispecific antibodies have several advantages when compared to monoclonal antibodies. They can redirect specific immune cells to the site of the tumor cells to boost tumor killing. In addition, they can potentially increase the binding specificity by interacting with two different cell-surface antigens instead of one. They are also able to block two different pathways that exert unique pathogenesis simultaneously. Such advantages will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Bispecific Antibodies For Cancer Market: Geographic Landscape

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this region. The US is the key country for the bispecific antibodies for the cancer market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of reimbursement schemes. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at a faster rate than other regions.

Find out about the contribution of each region of the market. Buy Now to gain access to
country-specific information

Companies Covered

  • ABL Bio Inc.

  • AFFIMED N.V.

  • Akeso Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INC.

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Mereo BioPharma Group Plc

  • Merus N.V.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • TG Therapeutics Inc.

  • Xencor Inc.

  • Y mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

For learning about strategic initiatives used by vendors, as well as key news and the
latest developments, View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

What our reports offer

  • Market share assessments for regional-level and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (opportunities, drivers, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments as per the market approximations

  • Competitive landscaping highlighting the common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, recent developments, and financials

  • Supply chain trends that map the latest technological advances

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The non-melanoma skin cancer market share is expected to increase by USD 180.97 million from 2021 to 2026.

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The colorectal cancer therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 2.45 bn from 2021 to 2026.

Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 396.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.44

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Ireland, Hungary, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABL Bio Inc., AFFIMED N.V., Akeso Inc., Amgen Inc., Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INC., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Mereo BioPharma Group Plc, Merus N.V., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., Xencor Inc., and Y mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 CD19 or CD3 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 CD30 or CD16A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Hungary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABL Bio Inc.

  • 10.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.5 Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • 10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.8 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 10.9 Merus N.V.

  • 10.10 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 10.12 TG Therapeutics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bispecific-antibodies-for-cancer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-396-56-million-emerging-bispecific-antibody-generation-platforms-to-be-key-trend---technavio-301634172.html

SOURCE Technavio

