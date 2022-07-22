Bispecific Molecules in Oncology Analytical Tool 2022: Must have Handbook for Any Business Developer, BI/CI Operative or Clinical Developer

Company Logo

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bispecific Molecules in Oncology: Analytical Tool" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bispecific Molecules in Oncology: Analytical Tool is the must have handbook for any business developer, BI/CI operative or clinical developer who needs to be on top of this hot and fast moving area of oncology. This unique product is truly the only tool of its kind and is designed to give you a competitive edge in your bispecific drug surveillance and intelligence, allowing you to power your decision making and advance your own interests.



Bispecific molecules carry huge treatment potential within cancer immunotherapy. In broad strokes this therapeutic category can be divided into three classes: (I) cytotoxic effector cell redirectors/CTL response; (II) tumor-targeted immunomodulators; and (II) dual immunomodulators.

Your Bispecific Molecules in Oncology: Analytical Tool covers more than 170 companies plus partners who are today developing 484 bispecific drugs where of 411 are in active development in cancer across 177 different targets. Any data and/or analysis from the Analytical Tool is yours to keep and data/graphs/tables can be easily exported into Excel/PDF and various graphic formats for mixing with your own proprietary information.



Let our expertise work for you

With a simple point and click interface you can navigate the environment of current development, drill down into specific areas such as ongoing combination trials, biomarker analysis, selected scientific abstracts etc. and generate drug profiles, drug target profiles and company profiles (including Business Development & Licensing contacts). Any analysis generated by you is packed with presentation-ready graphs and tables to use in your reports and presentations.



Your key to access development at the world-leading cancer meetings

The Bispecific Molecules in Oncology: Analytical Tool is continuously updated according to twelve of the world's most influential meetings in oncology (AACR, ASCO, ASGCT, ASH, CMIT, EHA, EORTC-NCI-AACR, ESMO, SITC and BIO (International, Europe and Asia). If you are not able to attend any of the conference(s) in person, this Analytical Tool ensures that you are not missing out on the important take home messages you need to know about.



Run combination therapy analysis like no other

The Bispecific Molecules in Oncology: Analytical Tool delivers comprehensive combination therapy analysis, allowing you to analyze combination therapies from multiple perspectives; from a single drug to virtually any cross section of oncology drugs of interest.



Unparalleled biomarker surveillance

We also provide an outstanding oncology clinical biomarker surveillance & analysis, highlighting clinical phenotyping and patient stratification in trials. This analysis is based on our monitoring of the presence and usage of more than 1,000 biomarkers across tens of thousands of cancer clinical trials.



Support and inspiration at your finger-tips

You also have access to a great selection of How-to Training Videos showing best practice approaches to aspects such as competitive pipeline analysis right through to many real world case examples put forward by other users of our Analytical Tools.



A tool to grow with and keep you informed

Unlike a static report which just represents a particular snapshot in time, all of the Analytical Tools come with one year of online access to twice-weekly updates in both contents and features, pipeline alerts and online support etc. You can choose to renew your access to these updates and support on a yearly basis or go over to our industry leading full service platform covering all oncology drug development, 1stOncology.

Bispecific Molecules in Oncology: Analytical Tool achieves this by continuously scanning development in bispecific and reporting:

Deals & Collaborations

New technologies/drugs (emerging from patents, grants, abstracts (see Conference Coverage) etc.)

Funding/Grants/IPOs

Filings & Approvals

Latest Clinical Trial Development & Results

Newly launched clinical trials

Conference Coverage of the world's twelve leading meetings in oncology*

Quarterly & Annual Reporting

This puts you in control of most, if not all, day-to-day developments in your field while also benefiting from one of the most comprehensive commercial pipeline review & competitive assessment tools available on the market today!



Identify, prioritize, and lead scientific assessment of oncology opportunities and competition by multiple factors such as:

Emerging Technologies

Target Novelty

Recent Funding

Early & Late Stage Pipeline

Biomarker/Companion Diagnostic Development (featured below)

Entered Deals & Alliances

Conference surveillance of world leading cancer meetings (featured below)

Combination Therapy Choices (featured below)

Outcome of Clinical Trials

Indication Selection & Expansion Choices

Drug Repositioning Opportunities

