U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,250.25
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,476.00
    -56.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,424.75
    -27.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.60
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.32
    +0.88 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0965
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2980
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,325.71
    +373.68 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.66
    +17.39 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,687.69
    +341.21 (+1.35%)
     

Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTBT

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited bitcoin production and mining operations update for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • The Company continued the redeployment of its miner fleet in North America. As previously announced, 100% of our fleet had exited China and arrived in North America as of November 17, 2021.

  • 39.2% of our currently-owned fleet, or 10,462 bitcoin miners and 712 Ethereum miners representing 0.511 Exahash ("EH/s") and 0.188 Terahash ("TH/s") respectively, was deployed in North America as of the date of this press release. 27.8% of our fleet or 7,710 bitcoin miners representing 0.457 EH/s was deployed in North America as of December 31, 2021.

  • The Company owned 27,744 bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners as of December 31, 2021, with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 1.6 EH/s and 0.3 TH/s, respectively.

  • On October 7, 2021, the Company signed an agreement with Bitmain Technologies Limited ("Bitmain") to purchase 10,000 Bitcoin miners. The purchases are expected to increase Bit Digital's maximum hash rate by approximately 1.0 EH/s. Pro forma with these announced purchases, our maximum total hash rate is expected to be approximately 2.6 EH/s.

  • The Company purchased 731 Ethereum ("ETH") miners on the spot market during the quarter, the majority of which were deployed subsequent to year end.

  • The Company earned 240.57 bitcoins during the quarter. The decrease relative to prior quarters was primarily due to the miner migration and redeployment program.

  • Treasury holdings of BTC were 808.2, with a fair market value of approximately $37.4 million on December 31, 2021.

  • Approximately 67% of our fleet's electricity consumption was generated from carbon-free energy sources as of December 31, 2021, based on data provided by our hosts, publicly available sources, and internal estimates, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable practices in the digital asset mining industry.

  • On December 7, 2021, the Company became a member of the Bitcoin Mining Council ("BMC"), joining MicroStrategy and other founding members to promote transparency, share best practices, and educate the public on the benefits of bitcoin and bitcoin mining.

Miner Deployments

During the quarter and subsequent to year end, the Company continued to work with our hosting partners to deploy miners. As previously announced, 100% of our fleet had exited China by September 31, 2021 and arrived in North America by November 17, 2021.

39.2% of our currently-owned fleet, or 10,462 bitcoin miners and 712 Ethereum miners representing 0.511 Exahash ("EH/s") and 0.188 Terahash ("TH/s") respectively, was deployed in North America as of the date of this press release. 27.8% of our fleet or 7,710 bitcoin miners representing 0.457 EH/s was deployed in North America as of December 31, 2021.

Power and Hosting Updates

During the quarter and subsequent to year end, the Company's hosting partners continued to prepare sites to deliver our contracted hosting capacity, bringing additional power online for our miners.

Compute North's facilities in Nebraska and Texas currently provide approximately 20 MW to power our miners[1]. Our overall expected hosting capacity with Compute North is approximately 48 MW. Compute North expects to deliver the remaining approximately 28 MW of anticipated hosting capacity to us in Q3 and Q4 2022.

At our new facility in Niagara Falls, New York, our partner Blockfusion USA ("Blockfusion") has installed approximately 8 MW of power capacity for our miners. Upon completion, this facility is expected to deliver an aggregate of 35 MW to power our miners. Completion is currently expected during the summer of 2022.

At our new facilities in North Tonawanda and Buffalo, New York, our partner Digihost Technology Inc. ("Digihost") has installed approximately 7 MW of power capacity for our miners. Upon completion, these combined facilities are expected to deliver an aggregate of 20 MW to power our miners. Completion is currently expected in Q2 2022. Additionally, Digihost has advised us that it is unable to proceed with a previously-identified new site in Upstate New York that was expected to deliver Digihost's remaining hosting commitment to us. Digihost is currently exploring potential alternative sites for the remaining 100 MW of contracted hosting capacity pursuant to our agreements; delivery date is to be determined.

Core Scientific's facility in Georgia currently provides approximately 0.3 MW to power our miners.

As previously announced, our hosting partner Link Global Technologies ("Link") has advised us that Link's facility in Alberta, Canada that had supplied approximately 3.3 MW to our miners was required to discontinue operations as a result of a permitting dispute. Link is currently evaluating alternative sites to accommodate our miners. In the interim, pending further updates, Bit Digital has redirected miners formerly hosted with Link to other hosting partners.

The following table summarizes our expected timing of hosting deliveries, by quarter:

Expected Delivery Timing


Approximate
Power
Capacity
(MW)


Delivered as of December 31, 2021



27.1


Q1 2022



8.5


Q2 2022



13.0


2H 2022



55.1


To be determined



100.0


Total



203.7


Pro Forma Power Cost

Pro forma for hosting agreements signed to date, we expect to enjoy a competitive base power and hosting rate of approximately 3.7 cents per kilowatt-hour, on a weighted average basis. Approximately 83% of our signed hosting contracts feature fixed power pricing, with approximately 17% variable based on market pricing; the foregoing base power rate therefore relies on certain assumptions, including estimates regarding future energy procurement, and excludes profit sharing arrangements. We achieve what we believe are attractive power costs, in part, by offering profit shares to many of our hosting partners. We believe that profit sharing helps align our interests with our hosting partners, and contributes to strong performance and uptime for our hosted miners.

Sustainable Power Update

Approximately 67% of our fleet's run-rate electricity consumption was generated from carbon-free energy sources as of December 31, 2021, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable practices in the digital asset mining industry.

Bitcoin Production Update

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Bit Digital earned 240.57 newly minted bitcoins, which is similar to the third quarter results. The decrease relative to prior quarters was primarily due to the aforementioned miner migration and redeployments to our North American hosting partners' facilities. Bitcoin production is expected to increase following the complete redeployment of our miners in North America and upon completion of announced miner purchases.

The Company's quarterly bitcoin production since commencement of our mining operations was as follows:

Miner Fleet Update

As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned 27,744 Bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 1.603 EH/s and 0.297 TH/s respectively. The Company's fleet of owned miners comprised the following models:

Model


Owned as
of
December
31,
2021



MicroBT Whatsminer M21S



16,296



MicroBT Whatsminer M20S



3,690



Bitmain Antminer S17



3,641



MicroBT Whatsminer M10



1,938



Bitmain Antminer T3



769



Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro



605



Bitmain Antminer T17+



500



MicroBT Whatsminer M30S



261



Bitmain Antminer T17+



44



Total number of bitcoin miners



27,744



Innosilicon A10 series ETH miners



731




Total miners



28,475




Miner Purchases

On October 12, 2021, we signed an agreement with Bitmain to purchase 10,000 Bitcoin miners. The total maximum purchase price is estimated at US $65,000,000 (subject to certain potential discounts), of which the initial installments have been made, with the final installment due ten (10) days prior to each shipment through June 2022. The announced purchases are expected to increase Bit Digital's miner fleet hash rate by approximately 1.0 EH/s. Pro forma for announced purchases, our maximum total hash rate is expected to be approximately 2.603 EH/s.

On November 16, 2021, we signed an agreement to purchase 731 ETH miners on the spot market, including 1 Innosilicon A10, 679 Innosilicon A10L and 51 Innosilicon A10U. As of the date of this press release, the majority of the newly purchased ETH miners had been deployed in North America.

The Company anticipates an ongoing opportunity to purchase additional miners on spot markets and through direct channels in the coming months, subject to market conditions and capital availability, and continues to monitor market conditions for such purchase opportunities.

Private Placement Transaction with Institutional Investors

In connection with the previously closed private placement transaction with institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately $80 million, a resale registration statement was filed with SEC and was declared effective on January 25, 2022.

Management Commentary

"Having completed the migration of our entire fleet to North America as of November 17, 2021, Bit Digital and our hosting partners remain focused on redeploying miners at our U.S. facilities. We initially experienced some delays, including due to supply chain limitations for electrical infrastructure equipment, inspections and approvals. Since quarter-end, however, we have seen material progress, and as of today have 39.2% of our fleet operating in North America. We would like to thank our team and our partners for their continued dedication towards full redeployment of our miner fleet, which we currently target for the second half of 2022."

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City. Our mining operations are located in North America. For additional information, please contact Sam Tabar at sam@bit-digital.com or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Actual operating results will vary depending on many factors including network difficulty rate, total hash rate of the network, the operations of our facilities, the status of our miners, and other factors. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of December 2021. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

[1] Of this amount, approximately 6.5 MW continue to operate pursuant to recently-expired contracts that the companies expect to renew.

Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bit Digital, Inc.)
Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bit Digital, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-digital-inc-announces-bitcoin-production-and-mining-operations-update-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-2021-301503590.html

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.