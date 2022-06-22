Bit Digital, Inc. Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the "Company"), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2022

Bitcoin mining revenue was $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Revenue from Ethereum mining was $0.5 million.

We had cash and cash equivalents of $28.1 million, and total liquidity (defined as cash and digital assets) of approximately $73.3 million, as of March 31, 2022. Total assets were $169.6 million as of March 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP income* from operations was $0.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income** was $2.9 million, or $0.04 earnings per share.

* Non-GAAP income from operations excludes the impact of depreciation of property and equipment, and share-based compensation expense.

** Non-GAAP net income excludes depreciation of property and equipment, share-based compensation expenses, impairment of digital assets, gain from disposal of property and equipment, gain from sale of investment security and gain from sales of a subsidiary.

Operational Highlights for the First Quarter 2022

The Company earned 194.48 bitcoins and 189.26 ETH during the quarter. Factors impacting production included the Company's ongoing miner redeployment program, growth in the overall bitcoin network hash rate, and the number of days in the quarter.

Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 832.14 and 266.71, with a fair market value of approximately $27.6 million and $0.6 million on March 31, 2022, respectively.

The Company owned 27,644 bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners as of March 31, 2022, with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 1.6 EH/s and 0.3 TH/s, respectively. As of May 31, 2022, the Company owned 33,376 bitcoin miners with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 2.17 EH/s.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company signed a miner swap agreement with Riot Blockchain, Inc. (Riot), which provides for Riot to deliver miners rated at 0.625 EH/s to the Company in exchange for 0.5 EH/s delivered from the Company to Riot, a 25% boost in favor of the Company.

As of May 31, 2022, the Company had received 5,023 machines pursuant to its previously announced 10,000-unit purchase agreement with Bitmain Technologies Limited. The final installment is expected to ship in June 2022. Pro forma for these announced purchases and the miner swap with Riot, our maximum total hash rate is expected to be approximately 2.8 EH/s.

The Company purchased 706 bitcoin miners on the spot market during the first quarter, and took delivery of these machines during April 2022. The Company also sold 100 MicroBT Whatsminer M21S bitcoin miners during the quarter.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company signed a new 20 MW hosting agreement with Coinmint LLC ("Coinmint"). Approximately half of this capacity has been delivered as of the date of this report, with the remainder scheduled for early July. The Coinmint facility utilizes power that is 90% emissions-free.

Approximately 67% of our fleet's run-rate electricity consumption was generated from carbon-free energy sources as of March 31, 2022, based on data provided by our hosts, publicly available sources, and internal estimates, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable practices in the digital asset mining industry.

Management Commentary

"The first quarter of 2022 marked the first full quarter in which 100% of our mining fleet was on North American soil. With migration complete, our focus remains deploying our fleet while remaining a leader in sustainability. We're proud of our progress and especially our team's rapid response to recent operational challenges.

As previously announced, subsequent to quarter end, we faced interruptions at certain hosting partners' sites. We quickly signed a new hosting agreement with Coinmint for 20 MW of primarily carbon-free power, more than enough to offset the effect of the interruptions. Coinmint has already fulfilled approximately half of this capacity, with the remainder scheduled for early July. Further, we signed a miner swap agreement with Riot Blockchain Inc. ("Riot") which provides a 25% boost to our swapped hash rate; half of the swap has already been executed. The combined effect of our agreements with Coinmint and Riot is expected to roughly triple our active hash rate over the span of about one month. Finally, power has already been partially restored at our partner Digihost's North Tonawanda, NY site, and remediation and repair work is underway at Blockfusion's Niagara Falls, NY site.

Unsurprisingly, our first quarter results faced difficult comparisons to the prior year, when a majority of our fleet was deployed in China, and network hash rates were lower. Further, the decrease in bitcoin price since late 2021 has coincided with an increase in network hash, reducing industrywide margins and heightening competition. Our strong balance sheet positions us to successfully navigate these market headwinds. We remain debt-free, and had over $70M of cash and digital assets as of March 31, 2022. We have already paid all of our miner purchase obligations and have no other significant capital commitments as of the date of this report. Against this backdrop, we are excited for yet another transformational year for Bit Digital."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We are providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP income from operations and (ii) non-GAAP net income. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under US GAAP and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and to help make operating decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, which excludes the impact of (i) depreciation of property and equipment, and (ii) share based compensation expenses, to its most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:





For the

Three Months Ended

March 31,





2022



2021

Reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations:











Income (Loss) from Operations

$ (3,766,828)



$ 25,609,778

Depreciation and amortization expenses



3,799,629





3,650,374

Share based compensation expenses



463,900





-

Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 496,701



$ 29,260,152



The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss), which excludes the impact of (i) depreciation of property and equipment, (ii) share based compensation expenses, (iii) impairment of digital assets, (iv) gain from disposal of property and equipment, (v) gain from sale of investment security and (vi) gain from sales of a subsidiary, to its most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:





For the

Three Months Ended

March 31,





2022



2021

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income:











Net (loss) income

$ (10,179,789)



$ 35,786,323

Depreciation and amortization expenses



3,799,629





3,650,374

Share based compensation expenses



463,900





-

Impairment of digital assets



10,045,603





-

Gain from disposal of property and equipment



(174,568)





-

Gain from sale of investment security



(1,039,999)





-

Gain from sales of a subsidiary



(52,383)





-

Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 2,862,393



$ 39,436,697







For the

Three Months Ended

March 31,





2022



2021

Reconciliation of non-GAAP Basic and Dilutive Earnings (Loss) Per Share:











Basic and dilutive (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.15)



$ 0.74

Depreciation and amortization expenses



0.05





0.08

Share based compensation expenses



0.01





-

Impairment of digital assets



0.14





-

Gain from disposal of property and equipment



(0.00)





-

Gain from sale of investment security



(0.01)





-

Gain from sales of a subsidiary



(0.00)





-

Non-GAAP basic and dilutive earnings per share

$ 0.04



$ 0.82



About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a digital assets mining company headquartered in New York City. Our mining operations are located in North America. For additional information, please contact IR@bit-digital.com or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends

should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Actual operating results will vary depending on many factors including network difficulty rate, total hash rate of the network, the operations of our facilities, the status of our miners, and other factors. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of June 2022. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS

Overview

Digital Asset Mining Business

We are a digital asset mining company with mining operations in the United States and Canada. We commenced our bitcoin mining business in February 2020, and commenced limited Ethereum mining operations in January 2022. Our mining operations, hosted by third party providers, use specialized computers, known as miners, to generate digital assets. The miners use application specific integrated circuit ("ASIC") chips. These chips enable the miners to apply greater computational power, or "hash rate", to provide transaction verification services (known as "solving a block") which helps support the blockchain. For every block added, the blockchain provides an award equal to a set number of digital assets per block. Miners with a greater hash rate have a higher chance of solving a block and receiving an award.

We operate our mining assets with the primary intent of accumulating digital assets which we may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions and management's determination of our cash flow needs. Our mining strategy has been to mine bitcoins as quickly and as many as possible given the fixed supply of bitcoins. In view of the long delivery lead time to purchase miners from manufacturers like Bitmain Technologies Limited ("Bitmain") and MicroBT Electronics Technology Co., Ltd ("MicroBT"), we initially chose to acquire miners on the spot market, which can typically result in delivery within a few weeks. In parallel, we also enjoy strategic relationships with leading manufacturers, which we believe enables our access to ASICs on advantageous terms.

We have signed services agreements with third party hosting partners in North America. These partners operate specialized mining data centers, where they install and operate our miners and provide IT consulting, maintenance, and repair work on-site for us. Our mining facilities in Texas and Nebraska are maintained by Compute North LLC. Our mining facility in Georgia is maintained by Core Scientific, Inc. Our mining facilities in New York are maintained by Blockfusion USA, Inc. ("Blockfusion") and Digihost Technologies Inc. ("Digihost")

We are a sustainability-focused bitcoin mining company. On June 24, 2021, we signed the Crypto Climate Accord, a private sector-led initiative that aims to decarbonize the crypto and blockchain sectors.

On December 7, 2021, we became a member of the Bitcoin Mining Council ("BMC"), joining MicroStrategy and other founding members to promote transparency, share best practices, and educate the public on the benefits of bitcoin and bitcoin mining.

Miner Deployments

During the first quarter of 2022, we continued to work with our hosting partners to deploy our miners in North America. As of March 31, 2022, 36.9% of our currently-owned fleet, or 9,748 bitcoin miners and 713 Ethereum miners, representing 0.544 Exahash ("EH/s") and 0.188 Terahash ("TH/s"), respectively, was deployed in North America.

As of December 31, 2021, 27.8% of our currently-owned fleet, or 7,710 bitcoin miners representing 0.457 EH/s was deployed in North America.

Power and Hosting Overview

During the first quarter of 2022, our hosting partners continued to prepare sites to deliver our contracted hosting capacity, bringing additional power online for our miners.

As of March 31, 2022, Compute North provided approximately 20 MW of capacity for our miners. Our overall expected future hosting capacity with Compute North is approximately 48 MW. We expect the remaining approximately 28 MW of anticipated hosting deployments to begin following our delivery of related equipment in the second half of 2022. As previously announced, during the quarter we signed a renewal hosting agreement extending the term of a prior agreement for an additional 5 years for approximately 6.5 MW of our total hosting capacity with Compute North. In April 2022, we amended and restated an additional existing hosting agreement for approximately 30 MW of our total hosting capacity with Compute North, to provide for deployment of our miners at a new site in Texas. The amendment did not materially change the total hosting capacity to be provided by Compute North.

As of March 31, 2022, our facility with Blockfusion in Niagara Falls, New York provided approximately 9.4 MW to power our miners. Upon completion, this facility is expected to deliver an aggregate of 35 MW to power our miners.

As of March 31, 2022, our facilities with Digihost in North Tonawanda and Buffalo, New York provided approximately 7 MW to power our miners. Upon completion, these combined facilities are expected to deliver an aggregate of 20 MW to power our miners. Additionally, Digihost has informed us that they continue to work to identify a location to fulfill the remaining 100 MW of contracted hosting capacity pursuant to our agreements.

As of March 31, 2022, our facility with Core Scientific in Georgia provided approximately 0.3 MW to power our miners.

Miner Fleet Overview

As of December 31, 2021, we had 27,744 miners for bitcoin mining, with a total maximum hash rate of 1.60 EH/S. As of March 31, 2022, we had 27,644 miners for bitcoin mining and 731 miners for Ethereum mining, with a total maximum hash rate of 1.6 EH/S and 0.3 TH/s, respectively. As of May 31, 2022, we had 33,373 miners for bitcoin mining and 731 miners for Ethereum mining, with a total maximum hash rate of 2.17 EH/S and 0.3 TH/s, respectively.

Our fleet of owned miners comprised the following models as of March 31, 2022:

Model

Owned as

of

March 31,

2022

MicroBT Whatsminer M21S



16,196

MicroBT Whatsminer M20S



3,690

Bitmain Antminer S17



3,641

MicroBT Whatsminer M10



1,938

Bitmain Antminer T3



769

Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro



605

Bitmain Antminer T17+



500

MicroBT Whatsminer M30S



261

Bitmain Antminer T17+



44

Total number for bitcoin miners



27,644

Innosilicon A10 series ETH miners



731

Total miners



28,375



On October 7, 2021, we contracted to purchase an additional 10,000 Antminers from Bitmain under a Sales and Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") at an estimated cost of $65 million. As of the date of this report, the Company has received 5,023 miners. The final installment is expected to ship in June 2022. Pro forma for these announced purchases, our maximum total hash rate is expected to be approximately 2.67 EH/s for bitcoin mining.

On March 27, 2022, we entered into Asset Purchase Agreements with each of four unaffiliated sellers of bitcoin mining computers, from whom we acquired an aggregate of 706 bitcoin miners on the spot market, including 184 S19 J Pro miners; 197 S19 miners; 197 S19 miners; and 128 S19/S19 Pro miners, respectively. The acquired miners were delivered during April 2022.

The Company sold 100 MicroBT Whatsminer M21S miners during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Bitcoin Production

From the inception of our bitcoin mining business in February 2020 to March 31, 2022, we earned an aggregate of 3,769.95 bitcoins. The following table presents the number of bitcoins mined on a quarterly basis:

The following table presents our bitcoin mining activities for the three-month ended March 31, 2022.





Number

of

bitcoins (1)



Amount (2)















Balance at December 31, 2021



808.23



$ 35,025,158

Receipt of BTC from mining services



194.48





8,031,627

Sales of and payments made in BTC



(170.57)





(7,231,067)

Realized gain on sale of BTC



-





1,614,539

Impairment of BTC



-





(9,887,087)

Balance at March 31, 2022



832.14



$ 27,553,170



(1) Includes bitcoins and bitcoin equivalents. (2) Receipt of digital assets from mining services are the product of the number of bitcoins received multiplied by the bitcoin price obtained from CryptoCompare, calculated on a daily basis. Sales of digital assets are the actual amount received from sales.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Sustainability is a major strategic focus for us. Several of our major mining locations in the US and Canada provide affordable access to partially carbon-free energy and other sustainability-related solutions, in varying amounts depending on location, including components of hydroelectric, solar, wind, nuclear and other carbon-free generation sources, based on information provided by our hosts and publicly available data, which we believe helps mitigate the environmental impact of our operations. We work with an independent ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) consultant to self-monitor and adopt an environmental policy to help us to improve our percentage of green electricity and other sustainability initiatives. As we continue to align ourselves with the future of technology and business, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing sustainability, which we believe future-proofs our operations and the larger bitcoin network.

We believe that the bitcoin network and the mining that powers it are important inventions in human progress. The process of problem-solving and verifying bitcoin transactions using advanced computers is energy intensive, and scrutiny has been applied to the industry for this reason. It follows that the environmental costs of mining bitcoin should be surveyed and mitigated by every company in our fast-growing sector. We aim to contribute to the acceleration of bitcoin's decarbonization and act as a role model in our industry, responsibly stewarding digital assets.

We are currently working with Apex Group Ltd, an independent ESG consultancy, to become one the first publicly-listed bitcoin miners to receive an independent ESG rating on our operations, which we anticipate will provide transparency on the environmental sustainability of our operations, as well as other metrics. Apex's ESG Ratings & Advisory tools allow us to benchmark our ESG performance against international standards and our peers to identify opportunities for improvement and progress over time. We believe this is an integral approach to improving our sustainable practices and mitigating our environmental impact. By measuring the sustainability and footprint of Bit Digital's mining, we are able to develop targets to continuously improve as we shift towards our goal of 100% clean energy usage.

On December 7, 2021, the Company became a member of the Bitcoin Mining Council ("BMC"), joining MicroStrategy and other founding members to promote transparency, share best practices, and educate the public on the benefits of bitcoin and bitcoin mining.

COVID-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak ("COVID-19") a global pandemic. We operate in locations that have been impacted by COVID-19, and the pandemic has impacted and could further impact our operations and the operations of our customers as a result of quarantines, various local, state and federal government public health orders, facility and business closures, and travel and logistics restrictions. Conditions may improve or worsen as governments and businesses continue to take actions to respond to the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty in the global economy and restrictive measures by governments and businesses remain in place, we expect our business and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected. The Company is actively monitoring this situation and the possible effects on its financial condition, liquidity, operations, suppliers, and industry.

Additionally, we have evaluated the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our financial statements, including, but not limited to, the impairment of long-lived assets and valuation of cryptocurrencies. Where applicable, we have incorporated judgments and estimates of the expected impact of COVID-19 in the preparation of the financial statements based on information currently available. These judgments and estimates may change, as new events develop and additional information is obtained, and are recognized in the consolidated financial statements as soon as they become known. Based on our current assessment, we do not expect any material impact on our long-term strategic plans, operations and liquidity.

We continue to actively monitor the situation and may take further actions that alter our operations and business practices as may be required by federal, state or local authorities or that we determine are in the best interests of our partners, customers, suppliers, vendors, employees and shareholders. The extent to which the COVID-19 outbreak will further impact the Company's financial results will depend on future developments, which are unknown and cannot be predicted, including the duration and ultimate scope of the pandemic, advances in testing, treatment and prevention, as well as actions taken by governments and businesses.

Results of operations

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

The following table summarizes the results of our operations during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and provides information regarding the dollar increase or (decrease) during period.





For the

Three Months Ended

March 31,



Variance





2022



2021



in Amount

Revenue from digital asset mining

$ 8,573,747



$ 43,953,050





(35,379,303)



























Operating costs and expenses























Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown

below)



(4,268,251)





(12,467,728)





8,199,477

Depreciation and amortization expenses



(3,799,629)





(3,650,374)





(149,255)

General and administrative expenses



(4,272,695)





(2,225,170)





(2,047,525)

Total operating expenses



(12,340,575)





(18,343,272)





6,002,697



























(Loss) Income from Operations



(3,766,828)





25,609,778





(29,376,606)



























Realized gain on exchange of digital assets



1,637,023





10,456,497





(8,819,474)

Impairment of digital assets



(10,045,603)





-





(10,045,603)

Gain from disposal of property and equipment



174,568





-





174,568

Gain from sale of investment security



1,039,999





-





1,039,999

Other (expenses) income, net



(570,890)





2,190





(573,080)

Total other (expenses) income, net



(7,764,903)





10,458,687





(18,223,590)



























(Loss) Income before income taxes



(11,531,731)





36,068,465





(47,600,196)



























Income tax benefits (expenses)



1,351,942





(282,142)





1,634,084

Net (loss) income

$ (10,179,789)



$ 35,786,323





(45,966,112)



Revenues

We generate revenues from provision of computing power to digital asset mining pools, and receive consideration in the form of digital assets, the value of which is determined using the market price of the related digital asset at the time of receipt. By providing computing power to successfully add a block to the blockchain, the Company is entitled to a fractional share of the fixed digital assets award from the mining pool operator, which is based on the proportion of computing power the Company contributed to the mining pool to the total computing power contributed by all mining pool participants in solving the current algorithm.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we received 194.48 bitcoins and 189.26 ETHs from one mining pool operator. As of March 31, 2022, our maximum hash rate was at an aggregate of 1.60 EH/s and 0.3 TH/s for our bitcoin miners and ETH miners, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we recognized revenue of $8,031,627 and $542,120 from bitcoin mining services and ETH mining services, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we received 1,013.40 bitcoins from two mining pool operators. As of March 31, 2021, our maximum hash rate was 2,264.5 Ph/s. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recognized revenue of $43,953,050 from bitcoin mining services.

Our revenues from bitcoin mining services decreased by $35,921,423, or 82%, to $8,031,627 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $43,953,050 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to our migrated miners awaiting installation as part of our ongoing miner redeployment program.

We expect to continue to invest in miners to increase the hash rate capacity of both bitcoin miners and ETH miners. As a result, we expect an increase in revenue during fiscal year 2022, subject to the price of bitcoin and ETH, network difficulty and other factors.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues was primarily comprised of direct production cost of the mining operations, including utilities and other service charges, but excluding depreciation and amortization expenses which are separately presented.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, our cost of revenues was $4,268,251, representing a decrease of $8,199,477 from $12,467,728 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreased utility costs as a result of our fleet being partially offline awaiting redeployment.

We expect an increase in cost of revenues as we continue to focus on expansion and upgrade of our miner fleet.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, depreciation and amortization expenses were $3,799,629 and $3,650,374, respectively, based on an estimated useful miner life of 3 years.

General and administrative expenses

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, our general and administrative expenses, totaling $4,272,695, were primarily comprised of professional and consulting expenses of $1,919,894, salary and bonus expenses of $601,021, shared-based compensation expenses of $463,900 related to RSUs and share options issued to our employees, transportation expenses of $396,693 incurred to deliver miners to our hosting partners, and employee travel expenses of $130,532.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, our general and administrative expenses were primarily comprised of professional and consulting expenses of $1,025,785, transportation expenses of $667,231 to relocate certain miners from China to the US, payroll expenses of $351,362 and office expenses of $77,362.

Realized gain on exchange of digital assets

Digital assets are recorded at cost less impairment. Any gains or losses from sales of digital assets are recorded as "Realized gain (loss) on exchange of digital assets" in the consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we recorded a gain of $1,637,023 from the exchange of 170.57 bitcoins and 29.38 ETH. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recorded a gain of $10,456,497 from the exchange of 656.58 bitcoins.

Impairment of digital assets

Impairment of digital assets was $10,045,603 and $nil for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, which was recorded to reflect our digital assets at the lower of carrying value or fair value as of March 31, 2022 and 2021.

Gain from sale of investment security

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we sold a portion of our investment in one privately held company with cost of $666,666 for consideration of $1,706,665. We recognized a gain of $1,039,999 from the sale which was recorded in the account of "gain from sale of investment security".

Gain from disposal of property and equipment

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we sold 100 bitcoin miners to one third party purchaser for total consideration of $212,800. On the date of the transaction, the original cost and accumulated depreciation of these miners were $51,384 and $13,152, respectively. The Company recognized a gain of $174,568 from the sale of miners which was recorded in the account of "gain from disposal of property and equipment".

Income tax benefits (expenses)

Income tax benefits were $1,351,942 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which was comprised of income tax benefits of $1,345,143 from our US operations, unrecognized tax benefit of $(69,182) from our Hong Kong operations, a tax benefit of $12,138 from our Hong Kong operations, and a tax benefit of $63,843 from other jurisdictions. The unrecognized tax benefit is related to uncertain Hong Kong profits tax positions due to offshore non-taxable claim lodged on the business profits and tax deduction claim on share-based compensation which is however subject to review and approval by the Hong Kong tax authority.

Income tax expense was $(282,142) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which was comprised of income tax expenses of $(282,142) from our US operations. We did not have assessable profits in Hong Kong that is due to an offshore non-taxable claim lodged on the business profits, which is however subject to review and approval by the Hong Kong tax authority. In case the offshore non-taxable claim is disallowed, Bit Digital Hong Kong Limited ("BT HK") might be in a tax loss position provided that the amount of expenditure on the computer equipment would be fully allowed by the Hong Kong tax authority as tax deduction.

Net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, our net loss was $10,179,789, representing a change of $45,966,112 from a net income of $35,786,323 for the same period ended March 31, 2021.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.15 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.74 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Weighted average number of shares was 69,627,314 and 48,291,310 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We are providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP income from operations and (ii) non-GAAP net income. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under US GAAP and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and to help make operating decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.

