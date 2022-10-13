U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.23
    +1.96 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    +0.0071 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    +0.0230 (+2.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2080
    +0.3470 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,404.35
    +226.14 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for September 2022

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited bitcoin and Ethereum production and corporate updates for the month of September 2022.

Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bit Digital, Inc.)
Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bit Digital, Inc.)

Corporate Highlights for September 2022

  • In September 2022, the Company earned 141.3 bitcoins, a 3% decrease compared to the prior month. The decline was driven by an increase in the network hash rate. The Company earned 0 ETH during September 2022.

  • Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 943.3 and 5,261.7 with a fair market value of approximately $18.3 million and $7.0 million, respectively, on September 30, 2022.

  • The Company owned 38,594 bitcoin miners and 730 Ethereum miners as of September 31, 2022, with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 2.7 Exahash ("EH/s") and 0.3 Terahash ("TH/s), respectively.

Miner Deployments

36% of the Company's fleet, or 14,308 bitcoin miners and 0 ETH miners representing 1.35 EH/s and 0 TH/s, respectively, was actively hashing in North America as of September 30, 2022.

Hosting Partner Update

As of September 30, 2022, Compute North provided approximately 20 MW of capacity for the Company's miners. Bit Digital's overall expected future hosting capacity with Compute North is approximately 48 MW. In September 2022, Compute North filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.  The Company has requested additional information and is reviewing its relationship with Compute North.  However, as of this date, Bit Digital does not believe the bankruptcy filing will affect the Company's current mining operations.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City. Our mining operations are located in North America. For additional information, please contact ir@bit-digital.com or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Actual operating results will vary depending on many factors including network difficulty rate, total hash rate of the network, the operations of our facilities, the status of our miners, and other factors. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of October 2022. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-digital-inc-announces-monthly-production-update-for-september-2022-301648833.html

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how Taiwan sidestepped a $688 billion problem that was similar to the trouble engulfing U.K. pension funds

    Citing data from the Taiwanese Insurance Bureau, foreign investments have grown nearly 322% there over the past 10 years, outpacing the 111% growth in the U.S. investment-grade market over the same time period, notes Eric Beinstein, head of U.S. credit strategy at JPMorgan. That translates to some $688 billion, a majority of which JPMorgan believes is invested in long end of U.S. high grade market.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Ge

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Up Today

    A Wall Street analyst believes General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares are set up well going into earnings season and has raised her price target as a result. General Electric has been mired in a long slump, with shares down more than 60% over the past five years and down 28% in 2022 alone. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase is feeling upbeat about GE heading into earnings season.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Why Roku Stock Was Falling Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were down 7.2% at 10:31 a.m. ET on Thursday. Positive company news around the launch of its new smart-home products with Walmart and the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico was washed out by negative news on the economy. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in September, or 8.2% for the year, which was higher than analysts expected and much higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Stock futures on the S&P 500 sank below 2% after rising as much as 1.3%, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped above 4%. “Horrible CPI number,” said Andrew Brenner,

  • 2 Stocks Yielding Over 7% That Are a Steal Today

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are now trading for price-to-earnings ratios under 10 and yielding over 7% from their dividends. Why are these stocks cheap and is there an opportunity for investors? Travis Hoium covers why the reward well outweighs the risk for these stocks.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Before a Big Rally Earlier Today

    Market traders were nervous today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index data for September. Inflation came in higher than analysts expected, which ended hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. In other news, analysts are still processing how deep the PC market could fall in the near term, especially if higher inflation sends the economy into a recession.

  • $22 billion in I-bond sales can’t be wrong. Why you may want to buy them even when their rate resets soon

    Given that sales volumes have been enormous in 2022 — more than $22 billion in 2022 through Sept. 30, according to Treasury data — there may be plenty of people who have already met this cap for the year and have to wait until January to buy more. When should you sell?

  • Stocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks roared back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading on speculation the yearlong selloff had potentially reached a bottom. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThe S&P 500 closed up 2

  • Dow Jones Surges 1,300 Points From Bear Market Lows After Hot Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    Stocks plunged to bear market lows on a hot inflation report, but then rebounded powerfully. Here's what investors should do now.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

    U.S. stocks recovered Thursday after inflation data showed that consumer prices climbed more quickly than expected.