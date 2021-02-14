U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.83
    +18.45 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,458.40
    +27.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,095.47
    +69.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.36
    +4.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.73
    +1.49 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.45
    +0.40 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2000
    +0.0420 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.9050
    +0.1550 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,706.40
    +1,871.22 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.79
    +24.08 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,589.79
    +61.07 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.07
    -42.83 (-0.14%)
     

Bit Digital Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Bit Digital, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital") on behalf of those who purchased ... Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) common stock between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Bit Digital securitiesduring the Class Period may, no later than March 22, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/bit-digital-inc-securities-class-action?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=bit%20digital

According to the complaint, Bit Digital is a holding company that engages in the bitcoin mining business through its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Hong Kong.

The Class Period commences on December 21, 2020 when Bit Digital announced its revised third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research ("J Capital") issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates "a fake crypto currency business. . . designed to steal funds from investors." Though Bit Digital claims "it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China," J Capital alleged that "is simply not possible" and stated that "[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there."

Following this news, Bit Digital's stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Bit Digital's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bit Digital investors may, no later than March 22, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
(610) 667-7706
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629510/Bit-Digital-Reminder-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-Bit-Digital-Inc

Latest Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Be Ready For A Stock Market Rally Pullback Or Melt Up; Analyzing Apple, Amazon, Palantir

    The stock market could pull back or melt up, are you ready? Apple and Amazon are setting up, while Palantir earnings are on tap.

  • An $80 Price Would Drive Nio To Become the Third-Largest Automaker

    As I’m preparing my latest article about Nio (NYSE:NIO), the hard-charging Chinese manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), Nio stock trades for $60. That values the company at $93.6 billion, good for the fifth spot amongst the world’s largest automakers by market capitalization. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com On Feb. 1o, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu reiterated his “buy” rating and $70 price target. By hitting Yu’s target, Nio could become the third-largest automaker in the world. Here’s why Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) ought to be looking in their rearview mirrors. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Much Has Changed for Nio Stock in the Past Year Approximately 15 months ago, I didn’t have much good to say about the upstart EV manufacturer: “As Taulli [InvestorPlace contributor Tom Taulli] points out, the company’s burning through cash at such a rate, any future equity or debt financing arrangements will be highly one-sided for the entity providing the lifeline and terrible for current shareholders. “Nio’s Altman Z-Score, a predictor of future bankruptcy, is -4.45 at the current moment. That’s nowhere near where it needs to be to give investors a warm, fuzzy feeling. “I wish I had better news for shareholders of Nio stock. But you can’t put lipstick on a pig.” Of course, in hindsight, we know that Nio snagged $1 billion in critical financing less than five months later, and the rest is history. Forever, that will be known as the turning point for the company. So, by June 2020, I fully converted from skeptic to enthusiast, suggesting a double-digit stock price by the end of the year was totally realistic. It finished 2020, just shy of $50. It’s amazing what a billion dollars will do for your confidence. A 17% Gain Puts Nio At or Near Third Spot Based on the analyst’s 12-month target price of $70, the price of Nio stock only has to appreciate by 17% over the next year to hit the target. At the rate it’s growing, that seems like a slam dunk. Nio recently announced further collaboration with the Hefei municipal government, the same people who rescued the company from crashing in April 2020. As part of this collaboration, the Hefei government plans to reinvest the returns from their equity investment in Nio to further support EV production in the city. Hefei is focusing on making the city a hotspot for all things EV. As part of this expansion, the city will build the Hefei Xinqiao Smart Electric Vehicle Industrial Park. Importantly, Nio plans to use this park as the foundation for building its global growth. Yu said: “This lays the groundwork for capacity expansion to help NIO reach its +300k longer term volume target or nearly 3x current capacity. Details were not provided on financing sources, but we suspect there will be large support in the form of bank credit lines or arrangements similar in nature.” A little success and the lenders are falling all over themselves to get in on the action. What’s the old saying? A banker will always give you an umbrella when the sun is shining and there’s not a cloud in the sky. Anyway, a $70 share price puts Nio’s market cap at $109 billion, about the same value as BYD’s current market cap. However, I think it’s fair to say that if Nio moves higher over the next 12 months, then BYD and Volkswagen, not too far behind at $107 billion, should too. It’s Got to Go to $80 or Higher to Grab the Third Spot Based on 1.56 billion shares outstanding, an $80 share price by this time next year puts its market cap at $125 billion, giving it a little breathing room over its two peers. Can it get there? I think it can gain 34% over the next 12 months to get to the magic number. Here’s how. In 2020, Nio delivered 43,728 vehicles. Based on its current market cap of $93.6 billion, that’s $2.14 million per delivered vehicle. In 2019, it delivered 20,565 vehicles. It had 831.9 million shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2019, and a share price of $3.72. That’s $150,482 per delivered vehicle. I’m going to assume that Nio doubles its deliveries once more in 2021. So, based on $93.6 billion, that’s $1.07 million for each of the 87,456 estimated vehicle deliveries in 2021. However, Nio could have a fourth vehicle, the EE7 sedan, in production by the fourth quarter, most certainly adding to these numbers. Also, it’s got a fifth vehicle on the drawing board for 2022. So, based on $1.07 million per delivered vehicle, it will have to deliver 116,822 vehicles in 2021. While possible, I think that’s pushing it. Assuming a vehicle delivery number roughly halfway between 87,456 and 113,636 and $1.65 million per delivered vehicle [halfway between $1.1 million and $2.2 million] and we get 100,546 vehicles delivered at $1.65 million for a market cap of $166 billion or $106.40 per share [1.56 billion outstanding]. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think it’s got an excellent chance of blowing through Yu’s target on its way to the third spot in the global pecking order. Long term, Nio’s a buy. On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post An $80 Price Would Drive Nio To Become the Third-Largest Automaker appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • When will your next stimulus check go out? Congress faces a deadline

    Congressional leaders may shift into an even faster gear in a race against the calendar.

  • Airlines Will Emerge From Turbulence. This One Looks Like the Best Bet.

    While everyone appears to agree about what will happen—consumer travel will come back quickly, business travel not so much—airline valuations are all over the place. What investors can do.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is good. It is still down a lot from its highs, but it is having a good quarter and it is a staple, he added. Cramer would be a buyer of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) at its current price. He sold his position at $86 and he is buying back right here. Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) is an exciting stock, but please recognize it as a spec, said Cramer. For an easier way to own drones, he is recommending Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON). Cramer would buy the weakness in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM). He said Max Levchin will do well with Affirm. You want to own General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), said Cramer. He sees the stock at $15 if it gets orders from Boeing. Travel has to start for Boeing orders to happen, he noted. AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is a bargain, said Cramer. People are not using botox as they used to, but Cramer finds its migraine franchise amazing. With AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), you are reaching for yield, but it doesn't offer any peace of mind, said Cramer. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is maybe the crown jewel semiconductor company in the world, said Cramer. He would own the stock. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCramer Advises Viewers On XL Fleet, InterDigital And MoreMike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In PayPal© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Morgan Stanley Storms Into the EV Space; Offers 2 Stocks to Buy

    We are indeed living in interesting times – and in many ways, that’s a good thing. Take the automotive industry, for example. Technology is changing a rapid pace, and when it settles, it will dramatically change the way we drive. In 2030, our concept of ‘car’ will likely be unrecognizable to drivers from 1980. The biggest changes are coming from power systems and artificial intelligence. AI will bring autonomous tech to our cars, making self-driving vehicles a reality. But the power systems changes will hit us first. In fact, electric-drive vehicles are already on our roads, and electric vehicle (EV) companies are proliferating rapidly. For the moment, there are several roads to potential success in the EV market. Companies are working to position themselves as leaders in battery tech, or electric power trains, or to maximize their range and performance per charge. It’s a fact-paced industry environment, offering both opportunity and excitement for investors. Smart investors will look for companies capable of meeting scaling demands, once they have settled on marketable models. Investment firm Morgan Stanley has been watching the EV industry, seeking out innovative new design and production companies that are positioning themselves for gains as the market matures. The firm’s automotive analyst, Adam Jonas, has selected two stocks that investors should seriously consider buying into, saying “As we survey the EV/battery startup landscape, we are prioritizing highly differentiated technology and/or business models with a path to scale at a reasonable level of risk.” Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the details on both of Jonas’ picks to see whether they could be a good fit for your portfolio. Fisker (FSR) First up, Fisker, is based in Southern California, the epicenter of so much of our ground-breaking tech industries. Fisker’s focus is on solid-state battery tech, a growing alternative to the lithium-ion batteries that most EVs depend on. While more expensive that the older lithium-based systems, solid state batteries are safer and offer higher energy densities. Fisker has been busy patenting its moves into solid-state batteries, a sound strategy to lock in its advances in this field. For EVs, solid-state batteries offer faster charging times, longer range per charge, and potentially lower battery weight – all important factors in vehicle performance. Every car company needs a flagship model, and Fisker has the Ocean – an EV SUV with a mid-range price ($37,499) and a long-range power system (up to 300 miles). The vehicle features stylish design and room mounted solar panels to supplement the charging system, and is scheduled to enter serial production for the markets in 2022. The stylish design reflects the sensibilities of the company’s founder, Henrik Fisker, known for his work on the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9. Fisker entered the public markets through a SPAC merger agreement last fall. Since completing the SPAC transaction on October 29, shares in FSR are up 112%. Morgan Stanley’s Jonas is impressed by this company, describing the ‘value proposition of Fisker’ as “…design, time to market, clean sheet user experience and management expertise,” and saying that the 4Q22 launch schedule for the Ocean is likely to be met. “Fisker is specifically targeting the personal owned/passenger car business as opposed to commercial oriented end markets, where emotive design and user experience matter more. Additionally, the company wants to create an all-digital experience from the website to the app to the HMI in the car and continued customer engagement through its flexible lease product,” Jonas added. In line with his upbeat outlook on the company (and the car), Jonas rates Fisker an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a $27 price target suggesting an upside of 42% for the coming year. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here) Turning to the TipRanks data, we’ve found that Wall Street’s analysts hold a range of views on Fisker. The stock has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 7 reviews, including 4 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. Shares are currently priced at $18.99, and the $21.20 average price target implies a one-year upside of ~12%. (See FSR stock analysis on TipRanks) QuantumScape (QS) Where Fisker is working on solid-state batteries in the context of vehicle production, QuantumScape is setting itself up as a leader in EV battery technology and a potential supplier of the next generation of battery and power systems for the EV market. QuantumScape designs and builds solid-state lithium-metal batteries, the highest energy density battery system currently available. The key advantages of the technology are in safety, lifespan, and charging times. Solid-state batteries are non-flammable; they last longer than lithium-ion batteries, with less capacity loss at the anode interface; and their composition allows faster charging, of 15 minutes or less to reach 80% capacity. QuantumScape is betting that these advantages will outweigh the technology’s current higher cost, and create a new standard in EV power systems. The company’s strongest tie to the EV production field is its connection with Volkswagen. The German auto giant put $100 million into QuantumScape in 2018, and an additional $200 million in 2020. The two companies are using their partnership to prepare for mass-scale development and production of solid-state batteries. Like Fisker, QuantumScape went public through a SPAC agreement late last year. The agreement, which closed on November 27, put the QS ticker in the public markets – where it promptly surged above $130 per share. While the stock has since slipped, it remains up 47% from its NYSE opening. For Morgan Stanley’s Jonas, involvement in QS stock comes with high risk, but also high potential reward. In fact, the analyst calls it, "The Biotech of Battery Development." "We believe their solid state technology addresses a very big impediment in battery science (energy density) that, if successful, can create extremely high value to a wide range of customers in the auto industry and beyond. The risks of moving from a single layer cell to a production car are high, but we think these are balanced by the commercial potential and the role of Volkswagen to help underwrite the early manufacturing ramp," Jonas explained. Noting that QS is a stock for the long haul, Jonas rates the shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $70 price target indicates confidence in an upside of 28% for one-year time horizon. Granted, not everyone is as enthusiastic about QS as Morgan Stanly. QS's Hold consensus rating is based on an even split between Buy, Hold, and Sell reviews. The shares are priced at $54.64 and their recent appreciation has pushed them well above the $46.67 average price target. (See QS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Bitcoin’s rise reflects America’s decline

    The asset I’m referring to is gold priced in Weimar marks. In his newsletter Tree Rings, analyst Luke Gromen looked at the startling similarities in the volatility of gold in Weimar Germany and bitcoin today. Central bankers have over the past 10 years (or the last few decades, depending on where you put the marker) quashed price discovery in markets with low interest rates and quantitative easing.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These EV Stocks Have 'Most Compelling Strategies' In Crowded Field: Analyst

    QuantumScape and Fisker stand apart from other EV stocks in a fast-moving landscape for vehicle and battery startups, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • A Top Pension Bought More GE, Zoom, and Pfizer Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    The State of Wisconsin Investment Board oversees one of the best-run pensions in America, in terms of its funding.

  • Biden’s plan to make nice with Big Oil

    "We're not in a fight against oil and gas," a top Biden climate policymaker tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Make Gold Your Stash Before the S&P Crash

    Most of you are seasoned enough to remember weathering (else you’re likely not around anymore) the “Black Swan Financial Crisis” of 2008-2009.

  • Solid Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Investors are constantly on the lookout for new opportunities. There are different ways to unearth a gem - from keeping a tab on the pros’ recommendations to watching technical indicators to tracking hedge fund activity. Another option is to follow in the footsteps of the corporate insiders. These are the company directors and officers whose positions give them greater depth and detail of knowledge about their own company. And better, the insiders are also responsible for company performance and share appreciation. The combination of knowledge and accountability makes insider trades uniquely informative for investors. TipRanks follows these trades, offering investors the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to ease the process. Investors can follow stocks, or insider trading strategies, to find the right choices for their own portfolios. Using this valuable information, we’ve pulled the stats on two stocks that have shown solid recent insider buys. Harley-Davidson (HOG) We’ll start with Harley-Davidson, one of the most recognizable brand names in the world, tied forever to the motorcycle segment of the auto industry. Harleys, being motorcycles, tend to see seasonal effects on sales and earnings, and that was visible even during the ‘corona year’ of 2020. The second quarter showed steep losses instead of the usual profits – an effect of the pandemic and its economic distortions – but the third quarter returned to profitability. The Q4 results, recently reported, covered colder months and again showed a loss. Turning to the insider trades on HOG, we find a million-dollar purchase by company President and CEO Jochen Zeitz. Zeitz bought a bloc of 30,800 shares with that transaction, conducted just days after the disappointing earnings report. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman sees a path forward for Harley, and is confident that the company can navigate its way out of its current difficulties. “While still down slightly, our January checks showed sequential improvement, lending credence to the notion that the 2020 weakness was primarily a function of a lack of available inventory; opening the door to some retail growth once dealers get a full allotment of new models. Following an improved inventory position, a narrowed price gap between new and used motorcycles, and a restructuring of the cost structure, better retail sales represent the missing link to the turnaround story,” Hardiman noted. To this end, Hardiman rates HOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $42 price target indicates it has room for ~15% upside in the coming year. (To watch Hardiman’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 recent reviews on Harley-Davidson, and they are evenly split – 5 Buys, and 5 Holds. This gives the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Meanwhile, HOG shares are trading at $36.40 and their $38.67 average price target implies an upside of 6% from that level. (See HOG stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Next up, Enterprise Financial Services, is a holding company whose subsidiary, Enterprise Bank and Trust, offers services for customers in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, and Missouri. The company operates a network of 39 branches, and services include a full range of wealth management, including financial planning, estate planning, and investment management. Services are offered to both individuals and institutions. Enterprise is a small-cap company, with a market cap of $1.25 billion and over $359 million in annual revenue. The company saw 4Q20 revenues grow 12% year-over-year, reversing losses taken in the corona pandemic. EPS, at $1, was down 8% compared to the year-ago quarter, but up 44% sequentially. On the insider front, John Eulich, a Board member of Enterprise, made the recent insider buy here. He spent $273,525 to pick up a bloc of 7,500 shares. Analyst David Long, of Raymond James, sees reason for a bullish outlook here, noting: "Credit continued to improve and the bank remains well-prepared to deal with any losses with reserves over 2%. Net, we continue to view EFSC as a highly profitable, emerging Midwest regional bank with a well-diversified operating footprint and model that should continue to deliver solid credit metrics and superior profitability, regardless of the backdrop.” Long rates EFSC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and gives the stock a $45 price target, suggesting an upside potential of 12% in the year ahead. (To watch Long’s track record, click here) Overall, EFSC shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $40.02, while the $43.67 average price target indicates room for a 9% growth on the upside. (See EFSC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: COVID Booster Shot Plays, Defense M&As, Coty, Hologic, And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story offers a look at the 100 must sustainable companies. Other featured articles discuss the changing vaccine industry, the history of electric vehicles and consolidation in the defense sector. Also, the prospects for a medical-diagnostics company, a high-tech glass maker, a beauty products company and more. Cover story "The 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Leslie P. Norton discusses how companies from Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) scored in terms of taking care of all their stakeholders (employees, customers, communities and the environment) as well as investors in a tough year. Josh Nathan-Kazis' "How the Pandemic Is Changing the Vaccine Industry" makes the case that annual COVID-19 booster shots are likely, which would lift sales. Furthermore, the crisis has enabled biotech upstarts to compete with the giants. See what that could mean for AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) and others. In "Hologic Stock Is Cheap. Time to Buy," Evie Liu points out that medical-diagnostics company Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a COVID-19-beneficiary but also a business that will benefit as life returns to normal. Moreover, the stock has gained 55% during the past year, but its valuation has dropped as well. Why it is time to buy, according to Barron's. Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) has been around since 1851 and now serves a diverse set of markets, from smartphones to auto manufacturing to vaccine vials. So says "Corning Is Filling Its Glass With New Ideas" by Eric J. Savitz. Find out why Barron's believes this stock deserves more attention. In Kenneth G. Pringle's "Electric Vehicles Were a Nonstarter—Until Tesla Came Along," the focus is on how the road to creating a viable electric car like those from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been long and bumpy. The article shows how EVs went from an elusive dream to reality over the past 100 years. "Coty Stock Tumbled After Earnings. It's Time to Buy" by Ben Levisohn explains that Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY), the parent company of Cover Girl, Kylie, Max Factor and other well-known beauty brands, has had too much debt, too little growth and too many CEOs since the start of 2020. Yet, the stock now looks poised for a turnaround. See also: Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: GameStop, Intel, Lyft, Tilray, Twitter And More Hot money going into the cannabis sector is making a hash of fundamental analysis, according to Jack Hough's "Pot Stocks Are Flying High. Here Are 4 on Firm Footing." Find out where Barron's believes the opportunities lie. Does Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) make the cut? Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR)? In "How to Benefit From Tech's Run, Without Big Tech Exposure," Eric J. Savitz examines how, after the dot-com bubble burst, this renowned portfolio manager had the worst mutual fund in America. Two decades later, the fund is thriving, thanks to small-cap tech stocks such as Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC). Carleton English's "Cubic Buyout Could Signal More Deals for Defense Contractors" says that Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) has agreed to a $2.8 billion buyout, the latest in a string of mergers and acquisitions in the defense sector. Who could be next? Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD)? FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR)? Also in this week's Barron's: Methodology for the Barron's 2021 ranking of most sustainable companies How today's stock mania differs from 1999's, but that might not matter Whether the reasons to be hopeful about the stock market are also reasons to worry How much U.S. minimum wages hikes have cost businesses so far How much rising U.S. interest rates are worrying emerging markets Whether emerging markets will outperform after the pandemic Why companies should disclose their corporate and social impacts, just like their profits Who says the pandemic could be "effectively" over by April Who could get $12,800 in relief under Biden's stimulus plan The biggest questions for the pandemic-year tax season At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Biotech IPOs, Curiositystream, Greenbrier And MoreBenzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: GameStop, Intel, Lyft, Tilray, Twitter And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ARK Invest Boosted Its GBTC Holdings by 2.14M Shares in Q4

    Cathie Wood's asset manager significantly boosted its stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust.

  • Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High of $49.7K, Putting $50K Within Striking Distance

    The record comes as traders analysts have described institutional investors’ interest in bitcoin as growing “at a staggering pace.”

  • What To Look For After A Stock Market Correction

    When a stock market correction hits, which inevitably it will, what do you look for when getting back in?

  • Here’s Why You Might Want to Bail From Your Ethereum Bet

    Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is trading over $1,800 as I write this early on Feb. 11. It’s up 150% year-to-date (YTD). A similar story is told about Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Source: Shutterstock InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips When it comes to stocks and other investments, generally, I’m not particularly eager to write about them unless I’m bullish about their prospects. I’ll never short a stock as a result. It’s just not in my nature to recommend someone sell a particular investment, especially when they’ve bought for the long haul. Sure, I’ll make sell calls based on valuation, but more often than not, it’s for stocks I like that have gotten ahead of themselves. What’s happening in the markets at the moment is unsettling to me. Not because I’ve never lived through a major correction; I’ve lived through many in my adult life (I’m 56). I know from experience that markets always recover. Some, however, take longer than others. 8 Cheap Stocks Under $20 That Could Double It’s a big reason why you might want to consider taking profits on your Ethereum bet. Let me explain. History Is a Good Teacher If You Own Ethereum Successful investors are generally interested in history. That’s because so much of what happens in the world repeats itself, over and over, and over. The markets are no different. History gives us perspective. Ben Carlson, one of my favorite financial bloggers anywhere, wrote a piece for his blog, A Wealth Of Common Sense, in March 2019 that discussed the worst entry point in stock market history. I recommend that you read it. Carlson plays with total returns in the markets over various 35-year periods. In one example from 1965 through 1999, the S&P 500 delivered an annual return of 12.4%. In another period from 1984 through 2018, the annual return was a respectable 10.7%, including the 1987 crash. I was one year into a financial services career at that point and figured the world as we knew it was over and done. It wasn’t. Carlson compared the 1965 to 1999 period to the performance of the index from 2000 through 2018. That delivered an annual return of 4.9%, or about one-third of the performance over the 35 years. However, that’s not his best argument. He points out that to generate a 12.4% return over 35 years from 2000 through 2034, an investor would need to achieve an annual return of 22% between 2019 and 2034 to generate the identical 35-year performance. So, the question you want to ask yourself as you sit on your significant unrealized gains YTD is whether, in 35 years, $1,800 will be considered the worst entry point in the cryptocurrency’s history or one of the best. What you do with this analysis should determine whether you bail on your Ethereum bet or not. The Bitcoin Parallel InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto recently wrote a piece that explained why he had unloaded most of his Bitcoin investment as his personal wall of worry got too hot to handle. Bitcoin is up 60% YTD and 358% over the past year as I write this. In May 2020, Josh discussed the concept of Bitcoin halving. He owned Bitcoin at the time. He held it at the end of 2019. At the beginning of 2019, he owned it. In 2018, he owned Bitcoin, arguing that investors had an opportunity to buy before the price really took off. Using the dates when each of these articles was published, Bitcoin traded at approximately $10,000 (February 2018), $3,800 (January 2019), $7,200 (December 2019), $4,900 (May 2020) and $37,000 (beginning of February). I can’t tell you if Josh bought once in February 2018 and held through February 2020, or if he averaged down through 2019 and 2020, but what I can tell you is that $37,000, give or take a few thousand to account for the actual timing of the sale, was his time to bail. “You see, when all your money is tied up in volatile investment markets, it’s difficult to get any peace. While I’d never take such outlandish risks, I did have a sizable profit in Bitcoin,” Josh wrote on Feb. 10. “But as the price kept ticking higher and higher, the pressure got to me. Knowing how wild Bitcoin trading is, I could hold on for dear life and risk losing everything or I could get out while the going was good and take something, anything out of this experience.” As Clint Eastwood said in Magnum Force, “A man’s [or woman] got to know his limitations.” Indeed he or she does. I could continue with clichés and quotes for the next several hours. The point is, my colleague, who writes about investments for a living — and has for many years — chose to exit most of his Bitcoin position for a sizable gain after it had appreciated by 329% over the past year. By comparison, Ethereum is up 547% over the same period. Take from this what you will. On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Hereâs Why You Might Want to Bail From Your Ethereum Bet appeared first on InvestorPlace.