U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.25
    -13.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,836.00
    -131.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,298.50
    -56.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.10
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.45
    +1.75 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0138
    -0.0087 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.94
    +0.91 (+3.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    -0.0062 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7010
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,089.72
    -951.11 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.16
    -22.34 (-4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.27
    +39.97 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

BIT Mining Completes Sale of Shares of Loto Interactive Limited

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTCM

HONG KONG, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it has completed its sale of 279,673,200 shares of Loto Interactive Limited ("Loto Interactive") at the price of HK$0.28 per share for a total consideration of HK$78,308,496 in cash (the "Transaction"). Upon completion of the Transaction, the Company's ownership of Loto Interactive decreased to 8.79%. The Transaction was previously announced on July 12, 2022.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, and data center operation. The Company owns the world's top blockchain browser BTC.com and the comprehensive mining pool business operated under BTC.com, providing multi-currency mining services including BTC, ETH and LTC. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, to complete the Company's vertical integration with its supply chain, increase its self-sufficiency and strengthen its competitive position.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause BIT Mining's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information:

BIT Mining Limited
ir@btcm.group
Ir.btcm.group 
www.btcm.group

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: BITMining@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-mining-completes-sale-of-shares-of-loto-interactive-limited-301593235.html

SOURCE BIT Mining Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Redbox stock skyrockets amid acquisition short squeeze speculation

    Redbox shares are surging amid speculation of a continued short squeeze after the company agreed to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.&nbsp;

  • Walmart, Target, and tech stocks decline in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre examines the movements in retail and tech stocks in after-hours trading, in additional to looking at the U.S. dollar.

  • General Electric Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Cautious Outlook

    "We continue to trend toward the low end of our 2022 outlook on all metrics," said CEO Larry Culp after a surprisingly solid second quarter.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbas

  • UPS Stock Leaps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenue-Per-Parcel Surge

    UPS topped Street earnings forecasts, and repeated its profit guidance, thanks in part to a big leap in the price of domestic parcel revenues.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 38.33% and 59.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Morgan Stanley Warns Stock Bulls Deluded by ‘Wishful Thinking’

    (Bloomberg) -- The July stock-market rebound has emboldened bulls hoping prices will defy the gravity of the Federal Reserve’s escalating fight against inflation.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsDon’t be fooled, though,

  • Fed chair Powell is not done telling markets where rates will go

    Since it began its current round of interest-rate hikes this year, the U.S. Federal Reserve has aimed to let investors know ahead of time not just where rates are heading generally but exactly how big a move to expect each time. And despite some snags, including what analysts say was a last-minute but successfully telegraphed change of plans before the June meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell isn't likely to abandon those efforts. The Fed and other central banks have long used that signaling - known as forward guidance in their parlance - to set expectations about where policy is headed to help create the financial conditions conducive to their goal.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of 60% (Or More) in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Second quarter earnings season is well under way, and it's forming a positive counterpoint to a series of gloomy data releases expected this week. So far, some 100 or more of the S&P-listed firms have reported, and approximately 72% have been surprising to the upside. This runs counter to forecasts for later in this week – market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to bump up interest rates by another 0.75% on Wednesday, and are expecting Thursday’s Bureau of Economic Analysis release to

  • Here comes a 'flurry' of retail bankruptcies, former retail CEO warns

    It could be about to get real ugly for struggling retailers, warns one industry veteran.

  • Here are the top 5 energy stocks, according to Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs on Monday picked five top stocks of ahead of their quarterly earnings, saying that it keeps a "constructive" view on the sector thanks to cash flows and valuations, among other highlights.

  • Walmart warning sends stock price plunging, renews retail worries

    Walmart becomes the latest big-name retailer to strike a downbeat tone on the health of the U.S. consumer.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Reasons Why Devon Energy (DVN) Is a Great Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (DVN) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 5 Oil and Gas Companies Set to Pump Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

  • Shell USA to acquire remainder of midstream MLP in $1.96B deal

    The master limited partnership structure was popular among U.S. pipeline companies in previous years, but several have been consolidated in similar transactions more recently.