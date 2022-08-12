U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,225.75
    +16.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,413.00
    +109.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,373.25
    +62.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.50
    +9.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.11
    -0.23 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0291
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    +0.44 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0076 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5400
    +0.5410 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,896.46
    -585.84 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.06
    -6.68 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.50
    +24.59 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

BIT Mining Limited to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 19, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTCM

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining Limited" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. market open on Friday, August 19, 2022.

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation and miner manufacturing. The Company owns the world's top blockchain browser BTC.com and the comprehensive mining pool business operated under BTC.com, providing multi-currency mining services including BTC, ETH and LTC. The Company also owns a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, furnishing its self-efficiency with vertical integration with its supply chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause BIT Mining's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the formation of the JV, the joint development and operation of the Ohio Mining Site, and the execution and anticipated benefits of BIT Mining's growth strategy, including the transactions contemplated under the Agreements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information:

BIT Mining Limited
ir@btcm.group
ir.btcm.group
www.btcm.group

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: BITMining@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-mining-limited-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-19-2022-301604920.html

SOURCE BIT Mining Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of V

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • Wave of Chinese companies including PetroChina and Sinopec say they will de-list from NYSE

    PetroChina , China Life Insurance , Sinopec and Aluminum Corp. of China have separately announced their intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, a unit of the Intercontinental Exchange . The dates vary but the last trading days are scheduled for late August and early September. The Securities and Exchange Commission had said in December that 273 stocks were at risk of delisting if they did not comply with rules including allowing audit inspections.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron earnings second quarter 2022 conference call. Aron Feingold, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, you may now begin your conference.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 9.1% in June, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in July. Now, U.S. inflation is at a new 40-year-high.

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • 3 Growth Stocks Show Rebounding Strength, Get Spots On The Watchlist

    Arthur J. Gallagher, EXL and Medpace have risen sharply in recent weeks. As noted later in this story, the ideal entry point for these LTL plays typically arrives on a pullback to a key moving average. The latest follow-through by the Nasdaq arrived on June 24.

  • Crypto: Ethereum passes final test run ahead of merge, BlackRock starts bitcoin trust

    Crypto reporter David Hollerith breaks down ethereum's latest test run ahead of its merge, and BlackRock's motion to launch a private bitcoin trust in a partnership with Coinbase.

  • Oil prices are down, but energy companies’ earnings estimates keep rising — these stocks are cheap

    Oil company profits are gushing --- Exxon Mobil's more than tripled in the most recent quarter. And some companies have scope to increase their dividends.