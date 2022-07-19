U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.75
    +24.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,185.00
    +138.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,989.00
    +82.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.10
    +12.30 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.75
    -1.85 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.14 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    +0.0093 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.0290 (+0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.88
    +0.65 (+2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5650
    -0.5570 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,067.00
    +24.64 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.30
    +27.12 (+5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,244.70
    +21.46 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Bit Origin Ltd Provides Operation Updates and Future Miner Deployment Schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bit Origin Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTOG
Bit Origin Limited
Bit Origin Limited

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in the crypto mining business with diversified expansion strategies, today provided its operation updates and future miner deployment schedule.

"We have reached significant milestones in the past two months after our new management team took office at the end of April 2022. We completed the installations of our first batch of miners, mined our first bitcoin, and started critical developments of our mining sites," said Mr. Lucas Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "With over eight years of experience in crypto mining operation, our management team witnessed several boom and bust cycles of bitcoin, and we remain confident about the potential in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Therefore, we are positioned well to address the opportunities in the cryptocurrency market and prepared to expand our business rapidly."

  • Business Transition

Following the approved resolutions announced at the Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 26, 2022, Bit Origin finished its name change and business transition into crypto mining in early May 2022. In addition, the Company announced a series of strategic purchases and investments related to bitcoin mining following the business transition.

  • Operation Update

Bit Origin started bitcoin mining in mining sites in Georgia and Indiana in May and June 2022, respectively. As of July 19, 2022, the total mining hash rate reached 176 PH/s.

Mining Site

# of Miners Installed

Hash Rate (PH/s)

Georgia

868

78

Indiana

1,000

98

Total

1,868

176

The audited financial result of the mining business for May and June 2022 will be disclosed in the Company's annual report, which is expected to be released in August 2022. The Company also intends to provide monthly unaudited production and mining operation updates to keep its shareholders apprised. The Company expects to provide and report its first production and mining operation update for July 2022 in August 2022.

  • Mining Sites Development

Site One – Macon, GA, 9.49 Megawatts ("MW")

On May 25, 2022, the Company announced that it entered into a Letter of Intent to increase its mining capacity by 9.49 MW. As of the date of this announcement, due diligence and negotiations are still in the process. The Company expects to complete this transaction in the third quarter of 2022. As the transaction proceeds, the Company will publicly disclose required information through press releases or SEC filings, as appropriate.

The Company is currently operating the Georgia site on a hosting basis with a mining capacity of up to 6.1 MW.

Site Two – Marion, IN, 5.3 Megawatts ("MW")

On June 8, 2022, the Company announced that it entered a hosting service agreement to increase mining capacity by 3 MW. As of July 19, 2022, the deployment of the 1,000 miners has been completed.

On July 11, 2022, the Company announced that it entered a hosting service agreement for 700 mining spots to increase mining capacity by 2.3 MW. It is expected to deploy the whole batch by the third week of July 2022.

Site Three Agreements with a Private Cryptocurrency Mining Investment Fund

On June 15, 2022, the Company announced that it entered into a set of definitive agreements (the "Agreements") with a private cryptocurrency mining investment fund (the "Fund"). The Fund will invest in a mining site in the U.S. with a capacity of up to 75 MW. According to the Company’s press release disclosed on June 15, 2022, the investment in a mining site (the "Project") has commenced and is expected to be completed in December 2022. In addition, steady progress in the Fund's design, planning, and electrical studies has been made to date.

Upon completion, the Company expects to deploy approximately 10,000 miners to this site.

  • Miner Procurement and Deployment Schedule

As of July 19, 2022, the total miners purchased and deployed of the Company were 3,628 and 1,868.

Apart from the above-purchased miners, the Company entered into two Letters of Intent on June 1 and June 2, 2022, respectively, to purchase a total of 1,600 Antminer S19j Pro miners. The negotiation is still ongoing, and the Company expects to complete both transactions in the fourth quarter of 2022. As the transaction proceeds, the Company will publicly disclose required information through press releases or SEC filings, as appropriate.

Based on the current mining site development and miner procurement plan, the Company expects to deploy 700 in the third week of July 2022 and the remaining 1,060 purchased miners in the fourth quarter of 2022. Once all 3,628 purchased miners are deployed, the total hash rate is expected to reach 338 Ph/s.

About Bit Origin Ltd

Bit Origin Ltd, formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Company Contact

Bit Origin Ltd
Mr. Lucas Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@bitorigin.io

Investor Relations Contact

Ms. Tina Xiao, President
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Phone: +1-917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

To keep updated on Bit Orgin's news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://bitorigin.io/contact


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just bought over $1 million of this chip stock right before a $52 billion subsidy vote — is there still time to tag along?

    Follow the real smart money?

  • IBM beats expectations in second-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.&nbsp;

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • High Tide Announces C$10 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4,310,400 units ("Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of C$2.32 per U

  • Johnson & Johnson Tops Profit Estimates but Trims Full-Year Outlook

    Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) shares were up 0.6% in premarket trading Tuesday to $175.35. Pharmaceutical sales rose 6.7% to $13.3 billion. Revenue from Covid-19 vaccines of $544 million beat Wall Street estimates.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Scaramucci Halts Withdrawals in a Fund After Stock, Crypto Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital suspended redemptions in one of its funds after sharp declines in stocks and cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the decision. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe Legion Strategies fund suspended redemptions because private companies, which are harder to sell,

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • IBM, Apple, JNJ, and More of Tuesday’s Stock Market Movers

    Stock futures pointed higher Tuesday as investors continued to focus on corporate earnings while weighing the risks of a U.S. recession. Here are some stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday. International Business Machines (ticker: IBM) fell 5.7% to $130.20 after the company reported a 9% increase in second-quarter sales but lowered its outlook for free cash flow this year to $10 billion.

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say After 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock just underwent a 20-for-1 stock split. Here's how to trade the stock after the event.

  • Lockheed Martin stock falls premarket after sales and profit miss expectations

    Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. shares fell 3.5% in premarket trading Tuesday after the aerospace and defense contractor reported second-quarter results that missed analysts' profit and sales estimates. Net income was $309 million, or $1.16 a share, which included non-operational charges of $1.7 billion. The company's net income was $1.81 billion, or $6.52 a share, in the prior year's quarter. The Factset consensus for earnings per share was $1.88. Sales were $15.44 billion, down from $17.02 bil

  • Apple reportedly set to slow hiring and spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs, Seana Smith, and Rachelle Akuffo discuss a new report that Apple will be slowing down hiring and spending in some of its divisions. The stock is dragging markets lower.

  • Tesla, Netflix to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance's Alex Semenova breaks down what to watch this week in markets, notably as Tesla and Netflix are among the companies reporting earnings results.

  • Nikola extends stock proposal vote again as opposition continues from ex-CEO Trevor Milton

    At the start of July, about 48% of Nikola Corp.'s outstanding shares had been voted for a measure that's opposed by the company's founder Trevor Milton. As of July 18, Nikola officials said the company was tantalizingly close to reaching the total number of shares needed to push the proposal through.

  • Berkshire Nears 20% Stake in Occidental Petroleum After New Buys

    Berkshire Hathaway continues to add its stake in Occidental Petroleum and now holds 19.4% of the energy company after new purchases totaling more than $100 million this past Thursday and Friday, according to a filing late Monday. Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) bought 1.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) late last week at prices ranging from $56 to $59 a share and now holds 181.7 million shares worth about $11 billion, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Berkshire seems headed toward a 20% stake in Occidental that would allow it to include a proportionate share of the energy company’s earnings in its financial results rather than just dividends received.

  • Boeing lands deal for 30 737 MAX jets from Miami's 777 Partners

    FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) -Private equity firm 777 Partners on Tuesday agreed to buy 30 more Boeing 737 MAX jets as it expands its low-cost airline plans. The Miami-based investment firm said it plans to buy both the main 737 MAX 8 model and the higher-density 737 MAX 8200 version. It said it plans to buy up to 66 MAX jets in part for a new planned low-cost airline.

  • Stocks Higher, IBM, Disney, Twitter and Netflix In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as dollar retreats; IBM slumps as currency hit clouds Q2 earnings beat; Disney gathers record $9 billion in ad commitments; Twitter dips lower ahead of opening hearing in Musk takeover battle and Netflix earnings on deck as investor track subscriber exodus.

  • Indian Rupee Drops to Another Record Low as Foreign Funds Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee touched another record low as foreign investors continued to sell the nation’s equities.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe rupee declined to as low as 80.06 per dollar on Tuesday before reversing losses as traders cited possible central bank intervention. The currency has been buffeted by nearly

  • Halliburton sees years of oil drilling demand after profits jump

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a nearly 41% rise in second-quarter adjusted profit compared to the first quarter, and predicted multiple years of growth in demand for drilling. Driven by high oil prices, the increase was in spite of a $344 million hit from the company winding down assets in Russia in response to its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Halliburton and other oilfield companies have benefited as oil prices have held above $100 a barrel, up 53% from the same quarter last year, and around 6% higher in the second quarter this year versus the first.