Bit.Store Announces OKC Integration to its Swap Features

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit.Store, a global social cryptocurrency investment platform announced its integration with OKC (OKX Chain)- an EVM-compatible, Cosmos-based L1 chain powered by OKX- the second largest global exchange by trading volume. This latest integration with OKC supports users to experience OKC swap through Bit.Store Swap feature.

Bit.Store was launched in 2020 as a way for people new to crypto to start trading Bitcoin and a small basket of other cryptocurrencies with easy access to education and a community of other traders. Social tools of the platform provide traders of varying experience a place to join a community that shares a data bank of trades, investment strategies, profitability records, transaction records, and more, all of which can be freely discussed online, so that traders can make more informed investment decisions and gain experience at a comfortable pace.

The platform gained momentum as a popular gateway to crypto adoption, adding partners along the way among payment processors and trade facilitators like Alchemy Pay, Paytend, Unlimint, Nganluong, and Payby. Bit.Store's latest integration with OKC (OKX Chain) allows users to enjoy swap, staking, airdrop and other features of OKC though Bit.Store Swap, with more features under development and will be added in the future. In addition, Bit.Store App will be soon integrated with OKX Web3 wallet, which enables users to purchase OKT via fiat deposits with Visa and MasterCard.

When it first started in 2020, Bit.Store entered a market exclusively serving technically advanced crypto traders. The market for crypto-curious was impeded by the complex challenges of private keys, public keys, wallet addresses, digital signatures, seed phrases, and a host of other esoterica that made the blockchain an exclusive club of technocrats. These issues discouraged average consumers from participating in crypto trading, despite the popularity of crypto in the media.

Bit.Store's dedicated asset allocation manager is a key feature of the Bit.Store platform, serving a group of investors who are automatically classified into a membership club based on the net value of their accounts. The manager offers educational resources, news, investment analysis, and other services that are tailored to the manager's assigned class.

"Bit.Store alleviates the stress of investing with an easy-to-use and intuitive platform interface and no fees for purchasing cryptocurrency," said Moss. "We have already gained traction in Europe and South-East Asia, and we are now Indonesia's most popular social crypto investment platform for novice traders. We're growing because of the way we pool together reliable knowledge resources for all types of traders to use, plus it's fun."

Bit.Store currently allows fiat payments from 40 different services from all over the globe, including Visa, MasterCard and American Express, among many other local providers.

About Bit.Store

Bit.Store is a global social digital asset investment platform that aims to make it possible for novices, average investors, and experts alike to conveniently and securely access the crypto investment market. We are also a social platform that provides access to education, news, and other investment tools to help all investors increase their knowledge and make informed investment decisions.

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitstore_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/www_bit_store

Medium: https://medium.com/@bitstoreteam

Website: http://bit.store/

About OKC - A Super Scalable, Compatible L1 Blockchain

OKC (OKX Chain) is an EVM-compatible L1 built on Cosmos with a focus on true interoperability (IBC) and maximized performance. At high scalability, developers can build and scale with low gas fees. The OKC ecosystem and infrastructure, including the all-in-one multi-chain Web3 interface, enables a seamless experience for both developers and users.

Advantages of OKC

  • High Scalability & Maximized Performance: Based on enhanced Tendermint and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus that can support up to 5000 Transactions per Second (TPS), Web3 applications shall reach their full potential at extremely low cost.

  • Enhanced Interoperability: OKC supports Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol that — together with the Tendermint consensus algorithm, featuring instant finality — can be used to realize value transmission between Cosmos ecosystem within seconds. Being fully EVM compatible, OKC allows developers to build projects without any learning cost.

  • Developer Friendly: OKC is completely open-source. Anyone can read it, check the progress, comment on it, and help build the ecosystem. OKC also provides native oracle protocol and industry-leader Chainlink for maximum flexibility to access price feeds.

  • Secure: The OKC team offers a reliable smart contract auditing service, making it a genuinely decentralized protocol that avoids the centralization risks of most blockchain networks today.

Twitter: @okcnetwork

Medium: https://medium.com/okc-OKX Chain-chain

Telegram: https://t.me/OKCNetwork

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/em57qYyEVt

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/okcnetwork

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/okc-network

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitstore-announces-okc-integration-to-its-swap-features-301719778.html

SOURCE Bit.Store

