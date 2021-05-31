BitcashPay (BCP) Is Revolutionizing DeFi Ecosystem Concept

Staking and Yield Farming, Decentralized Lending, DEX with FIAT Cash-in/Cash-out, Crypto Academy, Payment Solution, Remittance. The ALL-in-ONE DEFI PLATFORM

BITCASHPAY

Manila, Philippines, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitcashPay (BCP), one of the most famous cryptocurrency platforms, has achieved a breakthrough in cashless transactions facilitating thousands of people to carry out payment obligations and receipt of payment hassle-free.

Due to this, BCP now has emerged as one of the most secure Blockchain infrastructure network platforms of the world and DeFi ecosystems for cashless transactions. The BCP is soon launching its own launchpad to help ambitious founders start their projects and at the same time to help crypto-investors get involved with good projects and get rid of scams and rug pull projects.

The company is aiming to be one of the largest payment gateways in the world. To achieve this corporate target, the BCP has streamlined all its Information Technology-based seamless payment gateway services to provide real-time cashless transactions globally.

BitCashPay App, developed by the company, can be used for multiple services including purchase products and services, cashless payment for buying fast food, gasoline, and also pay for booking air tickets.

BCP is going to develop a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange with the integration of cash-in of fiat into crypto and cash-out of crypto into fiat, which will greatly help people to carry out their day-to-day cashless transactions. It will be an integrated payment gateway platform having the facility to buy cryptocurrencies for people using their debit and credit cards.

The BCP is developing a blockchain solution for all types of cashless digital transactions that is benefitting traders and investors in cryptocurrencies. It also enables large transactions very smoothly. Through the BCP platform, digital assets or crypto coins can be freely used as a medium of monetary exchange to buy goods and services of all kinds.

The CEO of BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc., Fred Bruno, a serial entrepreneur, has been in the domain of cryptocurrency since 2015. He has created his own footprints in the digital currency industry.

As well as establishing a successful real estate company, he has also built a firm the Richline Venture Capital supporting crypto investors when it comes to the capital building and portfolio management and investing in early-stage companies, and backing up ambitious founders and projects in the crypto space.

Though all platforms dealing with digital currency trading are not registered, the BCP is a registered company. It very effectively checks fraudulent practices in the digital currency domain. The BCP checks fraudulent transfer of digital cash in wallets thus protecting the investment of the people.

To protect the investment interests of the people, the BCP regularly educated the people about the functions of the digital coin domain and all other relevant facts about the world of cryptocurrency. This has gone a long way in protecting the interests of the crypto-investors.

About Bitcashpay

The vision and mission of BCP also envisage total protection of crypto-investors and imparting their knowledge necessary to act prudently to gain maximum income through such investments in the cryptocurrency domain.

For this purpose, the BCP has created the Bitcashpay Crypto Academy where people can come to gain knowledge about it. This academy also is imparting knowledge on how to grow income organically by investing in cryptocurrencies.

The BCP is thus helping hundreds of people to create wealth and grow their income. This platform has a secured blockchain infrastructure network that has further increased its versatility and customer-friendly abilities.

Website: https://bitcashpay.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bitcashpay1

Telegram: https://t.me/bitcashpayofficialgroup

Coingecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcashpay

Richline Venture Capital Twitter: https://twitter.com/RichLineVC1

Media Details –

Company Name: BITCASHPAY

Mail: support@bitcashpay.net

City: Manila

Country: Philippines

