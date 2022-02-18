U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

bitcci Gears up For an Eventful IEO Launch as the Project Plans to Launch on 10 Exchanges

bitcci Group
·5 min read
bitcci Group
bitcci Group

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bitcci Group AG is now preparing for the IEO to begin on March 1, 2022. Only ten crypto exchanges will be able to participate in the IEO. Coinsbit, Indoex, p2pb2b, Dextrade, Finexbox, and others are among the list's powerful exchanges. Other trades will be made public in the near future. Furthermore, because all of these transactions are safe, users do not have to worry about their data falling into the wrong hands.


bitcci is a group of publicly traded firms founded in 2017 by CEO Christoph Elbert. bitcci has set the standard in the escort industry by establishing an ecosystem that promotes openness, innovation, and compliance. The Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) of bitcci are expected to be listed on major exchanges, making them a safe investment.


bitcci Group launched an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2021, which has raised more than $4.8 million and attracted over 3,400 token holders. The ICO has now reached 38.93 percent completion, with nearly 7.8 billion bitcci cash tokens sold for 0.00166 CHF each. The ICO will run for another 50 days, after which all unsold tokens will be burned. Through a global blockchain ecosystem, bitcci is now working to change adult marketplaces from unlawful setups to areas that ensure freedom, safety, and regulation.


bitcci revolutionizes the sex market by tokenizing it, and the users will benefit as a result. Nightclubs, portals, apps, cloud services, the bitcci Academy, and a blockchain-based payment system are all part of the ecosystem. bitcci has also launched other services, such as bitcci.tv. bitcci will broadcast bitcoin and escort news on bitcci.tv, keeping users informed about the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, the company has already placed 200 large street billboards around the Crypto Valley hotspots to attract potential investors.


The bitcci Group has raised over $4.8 million and has over 3,400 token holders after offering bitcci cash tokens in an ICO in 2021. For the future generation, bitcci is building a whole new sex industry based on a worldwide blockchain environment. bitcci solves difficulties and makes the sex industry legal, safe, and unrestricted. The bitcci cash Token IEO will debut on ten exchanges on March 1, 2022, for 0.002 USD. The 0.002 USD exchange listing will begin on April 1, 2022.


The bitcci AG is the only entity that can issue and receive the bitcci cash token. The bitcci payment system / bitcci currency does not permit payment for third-party services or the usage of the token for peer-to-peer transfers between third-party organizations outside of the bitcci ecosystem. bitcci cash can only be acquired or traded using cryptocurrencies and can only be spent within the bitcci ecosystem.

bitcci liberates the ever-growing Industry

Adult entertainment is one of the fastest-growing sectors on the planet, with demand increasing year after year. As a result of this need, the industry is being scrutinized more rigorously in order to improve transparency and data rule compliance. bitcci designed "bitcci club," a club management software that is GDPR compliant and contains modern functionality. The club management software has already been successfully employed by four of Switzerland's best sauna clubs. The bitcci ecosystem includes websites, apps, blockchain-based payment platforms, and physical nightclubs. The primary payment token of the ecosystem, bitcci Cash Token, pays hodlers and keeps the ecosystem running.


bitcci frees the sex business from tensions and problems by fostering a new, modern culture of acceptance, transparency, trust, and self-determination. The initiative aims to optimize, control, and decentralize the whole industry, as well as to establish new business areas, introduce cutting-edge technologies, and make the industry and all of its players free and safe. bitcci is establishing a new, regulated chain of exclusive Nightclubs in hotspots across the world, as well as launching portals and apps, as well as blockchain-based payment services for the future generation of the sex industry.


bitcci is establishing a global network of bitcci Nightclubs The bitcci Nightclub Network is a premium-segment network of contemporary, uniform nightclub buildings built and operated by the bitcci Club AG in close collaboration with the authorities. bitcci will begin operations in the European Union, where bitcci plans to open 10 new nightclubs by the end of 2022. Following that, the company will begin the international rollout.


In this new epoch, bitcci was a trailblazer. The project will use blockchain technology to create a robust and secure foundation for the new global sex industry. A large part of what the company does is asset tokenization. On a blockchain, such as the Ethereum Blockchain, tokenized assets (security tokens) are created. Tokenization transfers the rights to this asset into a digital 'Token.' Security is an investment instrument like stocks, bonds, ETFs, and so on. The digital token "certifies" the asset's ownership rather than a "physical" document.


bitcci just embarked on two new projects aimed at advertising and keeping users up to date on important events. The first is bitcci.tv, a cryptocurrency and escort news site that keeps visitors informed about the cryptocurrency and escort industries. The second step is to post 200 enormous banners around Crypto Valley hotspots in order to attract new investors. bitcci's top executive Elbert currently hosts live events four times a week.


To know more about bitcci visit www.bitcci.cc


Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/bitcci

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bitcci

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitcci

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bitcci

Telegram Group English: https://t.me/bitcciGroupOfficial

Telegram News English : https://t.me/bitcci



