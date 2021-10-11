U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.75
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,553.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,719.50
    -88.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.60
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.95
    +2.60 (+3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.01
    +0.47 (+2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9030
    +0.6880 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,640.59
    +1,457.29 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.59
    +38.99 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.21
    +25.66 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Bitcoin Approaching Resistance Near $58K; Support at $50K

Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to rise near $56,000, although the rally appears to be exhausted given overbought signals on the charts. The cryptocurrency is up about 14% over the past week and faces resistance between $58,000 and $60,000.

  • The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is declining from an overbought extreme last week. A negative divergence between the RSI and price typically leads to a brief pullback similar to mid-Sept.

  • The RSI on the daily chart is approaching overbought levels, suggesting buyers could exit positions near upper resistance levels.

  • Momentum has improved over the past two weeks, which means pullbacks could be limited toward initial support at $50,000.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report. In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Dow Set to Slip, Alibaba Stock and Oil Prices Fly—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts expect lower trading volumes and potentially a quiet day ahead due to the Columbus Day holiday.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Say Buy the Dip as Inflation Is Transitory

    (Bloomberg) -- Stagflation fears may be rising, but strategists at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks say it’s a good time to buy the dip in stocks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Show

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • The Stock Market Survived a Scary Week. Why This Week Could Be Scarier.

    The stock market survived the debt-ceiling fight and an oil-price spike this past week. Can it survive earnings season? The week began with everything falling apart—energy prices were skyrocketing and the U.S. appeared on the verge of default.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • Sentiment Toward China Is Changing, as Tech Names Rally After Major Fine

    Social-media companies in spotlight, Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights this weekend, rising costs and supply shortages weigh on stocks ahead of Q3 reports, and other news to start your day.

  • A Stock Is Going ‘Ex-Dividend.’ How to Make That Work for You.

    Call it the ex-factor for investors: If you get in before a stock’s ex-date, you’re entitled to the upcoming dividend payment. If you get in on or after the ex-date, you’re not. But beware, there’s more to know about ex-dividend dates.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.