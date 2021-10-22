U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.82
    -13.96 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,627.10
    +24.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,063.06
    -152.64 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.63
    -15.55 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.95
    +0.45 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0310 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5900
    -0.3980 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,122.80
    -3,112.89 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.49
    -71.55 (-4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Bitcoin at Your Bank: NYDIG Names First 2 Firms to Roll Out BTC Buys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Bellusci
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A partnership first announced in June is starting to bear fruit.

  • Digital banking company Q2 Holdings said Friday that Five Star Bank and UNIFY Financial Credit Union will be the first to offer their customers the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin through a tie-up with NYDIG, an institutional bitcoin broker.

  • This partnership will allow everyday banking and credit union customers to trade and hold bitcoin alongside their existing accounts, avoiding the use of cryptocurrency exchanges.

  • Five Star Bank has about 50 branches in Western New York.

  • Torrance, Calif.-headquartered UNIFY has about 50 branches nationwide, with over $3 billion in assets and over 250,000 members.

  • NYDIG also partnered with digital banking services firm NCR to make cryptocurrency purchases available to 650 banks, according to a report in June.

Read more: This NYDIG Partnership Could Bring Bitcoin to Your Local Credit Union

Recommended Stories

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Is Snap Stock a Buy?

    Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock price plummeted 21% during an after-hours sell-off on Oct. 21 after the social media company posted its third-quarter results. Snap's revenue rose 57% year over year to $1.07 billion, but narrowly missed estimates by $30 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Snap's earnings skyrocketed from $0.01 to $0.17 per share, which beat expectations by $0.09.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Snap plummets as Apple’s privacy change hits sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Dan Howley discuss Snap’s latest earnings report, and how its impacting other tech stocks.

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Intel stock heads for worst day in a year after earnings cause margin concerns

    Intel Corp. shares plunged toward their biggest one-day loss in almost exactly a year Friday after the chip maker's earnings report showed lower profit margins that are expected to last for years.

  • Digital World CEO says more Trump deal details coming

    Digital World Acquisition Corp Chief Executive Patrick Orlando said that a regulatory filing providing more details on his deal to take former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture public will be published "soon". Digital World has provided few details thus far about the deal, which gave an initial valuation to Trump Media and Technology Group of $875 million, including debt. Despite this, Digital World's shares ended trading on Thursday up 357%, the biggest rally in the stock of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) following a deal announcement.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut

    The maker of faux meat expects quarterly net revenue of about $106 million, compared with its prior forecast of $120 million to $140 million.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Earnings Top, Sees Higher Steel Prices; CLF Stock Near Buy Point

    Cleveland-Cliffs' Q3 earnings demonstrate the company's transformation. CLF stock rose near a buy point, while NUE and STLD have more work to do.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Denison Mines, and Enovix Stocks Popped This Week

    Enovix investors will be happy to hear that their stock was the only one of the three to also be "in the green" for Thursday, in particular, tacking on 1.6%. In the case of FuelCell, the fuel-cell industry's eponymous star owed its gains primarily to bullish pronouncements from one of its rivals, Plug Power, which announced last week that hydrogen fuel cells are getting so popular that it expects to record as much as $850 million in sales next year -- and more than triple that number by 2025. Investors are betting that what's good news for Plug will be good news for FuelCell, as well, which, at $3.1 billion in market capitalization, is far smaller than Plug and therefore has more room to grow.

  • Why Did SoftBank Sell So Many Shares of Coupang?

    Coupang's stock opened at $63.50 per share on its first day of trading, far above its IPO price of $35, and hit an intraday high of $69 before closing at $49.25. Today, Coupang's stock trades in the high $20s, but remains a divisive investment. Last month, SoftBank sold a whopping 57 million shares of Coupang at an average price of $29.69 per share for total proceeds of $1.69 billion.

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.