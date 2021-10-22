Bitcoin at Your Bank: NYDIG Names First 2 Firms to Roll Out BTC Buys
A partnership first announced in June is starting to bear fruit.
Digital banking company Q2 Holdings said Friday that Five Star Bank and UNIFY Financial Credit Union will be the first to offer their customers the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin through a tie-up with NYDIG, an institutional bitcoin broker.
This partnership will allow everyday banking and credit union customers to trade and hold bitcoin alongside their existing accounts, avoiding the use of cryptocurrency exchanges.
Five Star Bank has about 50 branches in Western New York.
Torrance, Calif.-headquartered UNIFY has about 50 branches nationwide, with over $3 billion in assets and over 250,000 members.
NYDIG also partnered with digital banking services firm NCR to make cryptocurrency purchases available to 650 banks, according to a report in June.
