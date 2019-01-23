Bitcoin Basher Jamie Dimon Says He’s Not Gloating over Crypto’s Plunge

By CCN.com: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon became the undisputed captain of the bitcoin-bashing brigade in 2017 when he said that the white-hot cryptocurrency was a "fraud" that would eventually crash to zero. Now that the cryptocurrency market bubble has popped, though, he said that he doesn’t want to gloat.

Dimon Claims He 'Doesn't Take Any' Joy in Crypto's Collapse

Speaking on sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Dimon told CNBC that he "didn’t take any" joy in the fact that the bitcoin price, which once broached $20,000, has dropped 82 percent from its all-time high to a present level of $3,572.

Even so, Dimon couldn’t resist taking another swipe at bitcoin, if only indirectly, by praising blockchain, which he says is a "real technology."

Read the full story on CCN.com

.