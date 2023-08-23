Bitcoin below US$26,000 with a new low of US$20,000 in the cards

Bitcoin fell Wednesday morning in Asia to trade below US$26,000. Ether also dropped to near the US$1,600 support level as all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies traded flat to lower. Solana’s SOL led the losers. The Forkast 500 NFT index declined, while a former manager at NFT marketplace OpenSea received jail time for insider trading. U.S. stock futures edged higher after Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday. S&P Global Ratings joined the Moody’s ratings agency in downgrading a number of U.S. banks.

New Bitcoin support level at US$25,000?

Bitcoin dipped 0.71% in the last 24 hours to US$25,946.61 as of 07:20 a.m. in Hong Kong and lost 11.05% for the week, according to CoinMarketCap data. The world’s leading cryptocurrency has been trading around the US$26,000 mark this week following a near 10% slide last Friday. But it reached a 24-hour low of US$25,520.73 on early Wednesday morning.

After the previous week’s nosedive, some crypto analysts are predicting further losses. Social media commentator Ali Martinez put the token’s new key support level at US$25,400. Keith Alan, co-founder of analytics firm Material Indicators, put it as low as US$25,000. Both Martinez and Alan said losing the key support level could drive the token to a new low in the US$20,000 range.

“Bitcoin prices falling below a US$25,000 support level could be considered a bearish indicator, from a technical perspective, as it may signal a general uptrend reversal,” Wade Guenther, partner at U.S.-based asset management firm Wilshire Phoenix, said in an emailed comment.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s technical indicators including the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest the token’s price could be oversold.

“The 50-day moving average (MA) has begun to sharply diverge towards the 200-day MA. Generally, it could be considered a bearish signal if the 50-day MA crosses below the 200-day MA,” added Guenther.

On the regulatory front, investors await a much-anticipated verdict in the lawsuit between Grayscale Investments and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale has applied for permission from the regulator to convert its Bitcoin trust product (GBTC) to a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, the decision was delayed twice last week.

Story continues

That delay added to the delays of other Bitcoin applications. On Aug. 11 the SEC delayed its decision on the ETF application submitted by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest.

Elsewhere, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Balancer reported Tuesday that it had detected a vulnerability affecting several of its liquidity pools.

Balancer has received a critical vulnerability report affecting a number of V2 Pools.



Emergency mitigation procedures have been executed to secure a majority of TVL, but some funds remain at risk.



Users are advised to withdraw affected LPs immediately.https://t.co/PDzX32gqeS pic.twitter.com/F1f649Wz3L — Balancer (@Balancer) August 22, 2023

The company said it has introduced “emergency mitigation procedures” to secure user assets. An update on early Wednesday showed 1.4% of the total value locked (TVL) on Balancer was still at risk. That would amount to US$9.19 million, according to data from DefiLlama.

Like Bitcoin, Ether posted losses. It fell 2.20% to US$1,631.18 for a 10.75% decline over the past seven days.

Most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies traded lower over the past 24 hours. The exceptions included Tron’s TRX, which logged a gain of 0.20%. Solana’s SOL token led the losers, dropping 3.35% to US$20.54 and 13.78% for the week.

Binance’s BNB token also posted losses. It dropped to a 14-month low of US$204.40 on early Wednesday evening after a Wall Street Journal report said the world’s leading crypto exchange helped Russian entities move money abroad after Russia invaded Ukraine — a violation of international sanctions. The company denied the claim, saying it follows global sanction rules on Russia.

The report could prove damaging given Binance’s mounting regulatory challenges. The SEC sued the company in June for alleged securities violations.

The total crypto market capitalization creeped closer to the psychologically important US$1 trillion level, dropping 1.46% in the past 24 hours to US$1.04 trillion. Trading volume rose 8.88% to US$31.95 billion.