Bitcoin Bottom Signal Reemerges as Price Approaches Oversold

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s price appears to be stabilizing, and the digital currency may even be gearing up for a short-term rally, technical indicators show.

The GTI Global Strength Technical Indicator for Bitcoin is nearing oversold levels, clocking in at 35.6. That’s the lowest level since December. Bitcoin appears to be stabilizing around $3,500, with clear support at $3,000 to $3,100, the measure suggests.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency also breached its lower VERA band limit today, but rocketed back to trade just above the limit. The GRI VERA Trend Signals indicator helps identify trends, and this behavior implies an upcoming short-term rally.

The indicators are notable as investors are looking for signs of hope after Bitcoin tanked some 70 percent last year, and continues to grind lower. Worried about volatility, many regular investors remain wary of crypto market. Greater stability in Bitcoin’s price could entice them to return, and for more institutional investors to give this market another look.

--With assistance from Kenneth Sexton.

To contact the reporter on this story: Olga Kharif in Portland at okharif@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Dave Liedtka, Brendan Walsh

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.