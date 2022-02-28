U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,337.98
    -46.67 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,605.86
    -452.89 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,622.48
    -72.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,031.20
    -9.73 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.46
    +3.87 (+4.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.50
    +28.90 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.49 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1220
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8700
    -0.1160 (-5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3405
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2810
    -0.2790 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,468.54
    +1,300.06 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.85
    +59.11 (+6.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,377.33
    -112.13 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Bitcoin Breaks Above $40K

Lyllah Ledesma
·1 min read

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, regained the key psychological threshold of $40,000 even as the situation with respect to Ukraine continued to deteriorate.

"The move to isolate and cripple Russia's economy seems to be reacted positively by the market at the moment," said Lennard Neo, analyst at Stack Funds.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to as low as $37,000 over the weekend as Russian President Putin put his country's nuclear forces on alert, and the West amped up what it hopes will be crippling financial sanctions. The crypto, however, began moving higher earlier this morning, including a jump from $38,000 to $39,500 over the course of a few minutes just before U.S. stocks opened for trade.

Possibly helping sentiment this morning is unconfirmed chatter that Russia is exploring a digital "one world, one currency" for trade.

