U.S. markets open in 5 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    +9.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,635.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,429.50
    +42.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.10
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.14
    +0.68 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.05
    -0.32 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4410
    -0.2390 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,200.19
    +1,341.07 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.24
    +43.50 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.02
    -2.04 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Back After Rebound From Support

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valdrin Tahiri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BeInCrypto –

Bitcoin (BTC) bounced considerably on Sept 14, creating a bullish engulfing candlestick in the process.

This caused a breakout from a short-term parallel descending channel. BTC is now approaching the $47,850-$49,050 resistance area.

Bitcoin bounces

After reaching a low of $43,400 on Sept 13, BTC has rebounded considerably. The next day, it created a bullish engulfing candlestick and reached a high of $47,250. In addition to this, it’s trading above the $43,950 horizontal support area, which is the 0.382 Fib retracement support level.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • Chief Investment officer says tax hikes shouldn't change investments

    Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning Founder & Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the markets including when tax hikes may be coming.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 15th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s recovery, revisiting Tuesday’s would be key to supporting further gains on the day ahead.

  • Comcast Stock Slides After Warning on Slowing Subscriber Growth

    The cable giant said it was experiencing a slowdown in its cable business after surging growth in the early stages of the pandemic.

  • 3 Disrupter Stocks I Love Right Now

    Disrupters in online shopping, streaming, PCs, and mobile have stocks that are crushing the market on performance, and there are opportunities emerging in some new industries. Today, I see a few market shake-ups taking hold. Podcasts are disrupting radio and television, long-tail retail is reshaping brick-and-mortar retail, and digital services are helping upend a long-established real estate brokerage market.

  • NetEase downsizes some projects amid China's regulatory crackdown - SCMP

    The report said that dozens of employees, which include programmers, designers and creative artists at the company's Shanghai and Hangzhou offices, had been taken off their original jobs and told to look for new assignments inside and outside NetEase. NetEase did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. China has reportedly slowed down approval for all new online games temporarily in a bid to curb a gaming addiction among young people.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Return to $47,000 Would Bring $50,000 Back into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. Bitcoin would need to avoid a return to sub-$45,000 levels, however, to hold onto early gains.

  • CSG Enhances ZEE5’s Data Ecosystem for Next Era of Personalized, Cross-Channel Entertainment Experiences

    CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a reinforced relationship with ZEE5, one of the largest over the top (OTT) streaming service platforms in India. With the power of CSG’s customer data platform, ...

  • Operational technology vulnerabilities increased by 46%, Skybox Security research reveals

    Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management, today released its annual Mid-Year Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report, offering new threat intelligence research on the frequency and scope of global malicious activity. The Skybox Research Lab analysts found that new vulnerabilities in operational technology (OT) devices were up 46% in the first half of 2021, putting vital critical infrastructure at risk.

  • Fake Walmart litecoin press release sends crypto soaring

    Several big corporations including major retailers have taken an active interest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. We saw speculation recently indicating that crypto payments might be coming to Amazon and Walmart in the near future, as both companies are working on some blockchain initiatives. But we didn’t expect an announcement so soon. Yet a fake Walmart … The post Fake Walmart litecoin press release sends crypto soaring appeared first on BGR.

  • Fake news! Concerns build over hoax Walmart Litecoin announcement

    In a stunning revelation, Walmart appeared to reveal it would be accepting Litecoin (LTC) from October. Investors responded with ferver as the news broke, Markets went haywire, and the price surged 36% in just 15 minutes from $175.45 to $237.88.

  • Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined U.S. social media companies Facebook and Twitter for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, part of a wider crackdown by Russia on the internet and Big Tech. The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totalling 21 million roubles ($287,850). Twitter received two fines of a total 5 million roubles, it said.

  • FACT FOCUS: Walmart quashes cryptocurrency partnership claim

    Walmart denied any partnership with the digital currency Litecoin after a fake news release led to a brief flurry of inaccurate reports from national news outlets and social media users on Monday. A news release claiming a partnership between Walmart and Litecoin is “not real,” according to Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman.

  • Apple issues urgent iPhone software update to patch apparent security flaw

    Apple released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action. CBS Los Angeles reports.

  • Should You Invest in Cardano Right Now?

    Cryptocurrency has made waves in the investing world this year, with big names such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) regularly making headlines. One of the newer players in the crypto space is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and it's been steadily gaining traction among investors. Over the past month, the price of Cardano has exploded by more than 55% -- compared with Ethereum's 4% gain and Bitcoin's 1% drop.

  • JPMorgan Chases the Online Investing Boom With Senior Hires

    The bank is adding two executives to reinvigorate its online investing platforms, which lagged behind rivals during the pandemic trading boom.

  • Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up

    (Reuters) -Walmart Inc said on Monday it was looking into how a fake press statement announcing a partnership with litecoin, which briefly led to near 30% gains in the cryptocurrency, was issued by news release distributor GlobeNewswire. The fake press release touting the acceptance of litecoin as online payment by the world's largest retailer led to a sudden spike in its prices, but the gains faded quickly after Walmart issued a statement saying the press release was fraudulent.

  • Make social media bosses criminally liable for failings, says father of teenager who took own life

    Social media bosses should be held criminally liable if they do not protect children suicide and self-harm content online, the father of a teenager who took her life told MPs on Monday.

  • LifeRaft, Topo.ai Partner to Deliver Streamlined Intelligence to Security Industry

    LifeRaft, which provides a leading open source threat intelligence platform, and Topo.ai, which provides the security industry's most flexible critical event management platform, today announce their partnership. This partnership integrates the social media, deep web, and darknet intelligence feeds from LifeRaft's Navigator platform into the TopoONE platform, where it is displayed alongside other third-party risk intelligence feeds, OSINT, and proprietary data.

  • Covid-19 Deaths in Delta Surge Trend Younger in U.S.

    A surge in deaths caused by the highly contagious Delta variant is hitting working-age people hard while highlighting the risks for people who remain unvaccinated.

  • The SPAC Bubble Is Burst. It May Be Time to Invest.

    While the SPAC boom has fizzled, blank-check vehicles are now trading at deep enough discounts for even skeptical investors to consider arbitrage trades.