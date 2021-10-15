Bitcoin (BTC) Brushes $60,000 in Climb Back to All-Time High Levels
BeInCrypto –
Bitcoin (BTC) has increased considerably so far on Oct 15, nearly moving above $60,000, reaching its highest price since April. While it is getting close to a new all-time high, BTC also seems to be approaching the top of its upward movement.
