Bitcoin Bull John Mcafee Is Running for President While Running from the Law

By CCN.com: John McAfee announced Tuesday afternoon in a video tweet that he and his wife have been indicted by a grand jury in Tennessee on federal, felony charges related to what McAfee acknowledges in the video are eight years of delinquent U.S. federal income taxes to the IRS.
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1087772979730239490
John McAfee Says It's Part of A War Between Cryptocurrencies and Governments
McAfee said:
For two years I've been speaking at conferences around the world and writing, and making videos about the fact that cryptocurrency will at some point come head to head with governments.
