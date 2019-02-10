U.S. Markets closed

Bitcoin Cash Developer Amaury Sechet Claims He’s Satoshi Nakamoto, Was He Really Being Serious?

P. H. Madore
amaury sechet, bitcoin cash developer

The Bitcoin community will be rolling its eyes right about now. Bitcoin Cash developer Amaury Sechet, the self-described “benevolent dictator” of the Bitcoin ABC (primary) implementation of BCH, has claimed he is Satoshi Nakamoto.


In the event the tweet is later deleted, here’s a screenshot:

Sechet’s tweet, in the event that he chooses to delete it later.

