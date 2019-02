Bitcoin SV, BSV More

Like Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV has large mining pools, each with a significant share of its SHA-256 hashrate. However, unlike the others, BSV has a nearly 44% majority who are “unknown,” according to data published by Coin.Dance.

Bitcoin SV blocks today according to Coin.dance.

Comparing the above to Bitcoin’s same period chart, about 500% of the blocks in Bitcoin SV are mined by “unknown” compared to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Core blocks during the same period.

