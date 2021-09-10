Bitcoin On-Chain Analysis: MVRV and SOPR Move Above Crucial Levels

BeInCrypto –

BeInCrypto looks at on-chain indicators for Bitcoin (BTC), more specifically Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) and Market Value to Realized Value Ratio (MVRV), in order to validate current market movements.

Both indicators are still showing signs of strength, indicating that the bullish trend is still intact.

SOPR

SOPR is an indicator that is used to measure whether the market is in a state of profit or loss. Its value is found by dividing the selling and buying prices for every unspent transaction output (UTXO). The adjusted SOPR (aSOPR) is a slight variation of this indicator. It disregards BTC transactions with a lifespan of less than one hour.

