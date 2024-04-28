Bitcoin Could Hit $100,000 if Past Halving Trends Play Out

RJ Fulton, The Motley Fool
5 min read
0

In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies, few events hold as much influence and anticipation as Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) halving. On Friday, April 19, the world's original cryptocurrency underwent its fourth halving, setting the stage for a potential price surge.

While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, with a deeper exploration of the halving, it becomes clear that Bitcoin's price increasing is as close to a safe bet as you can get in the world of investing, especially in cryptocurrencies. Here's just how far it could go as it enters its new era.

Investor looks at financial charts on computer.
Image source: Getty Images.

What the halving is and why it's important

Before getting into some speculation, it's crucial to understand just what the halving is and why it is so important. Programmed into Bitcoin's code, this phenomenon occurs roughly every four years, or every 210,000 blocks added to the blockchain, and reduces the block reward awarded to miners in half.

As the primary means for new Bitcoins to enter circulation, the reduction to miner rewards effectively slashes Bitcoin's inflation rate. Now that the fourth halving has passed, Bitcoin's inflation rate sits at a measly 0.85%, half of its previous 1.7%. Since Bitcoin's code is open source and we can peer into its inner workings, we know that this process will continue until 2140, when the last Bitcoin is scheduled to be mined, cementing its status as a deflationary asset.

Given the cyclical nature of the halving, there have been notable trends found arising between each one, namely price appreciation. By altering the production rate, the dynamics behind Bitcoin's supply and demand are altered. As a result, even if demand remains constant (even though it has historically been increasing), the supply cut exerts upward pressure on its price.

Evaluating historical trends

It isn't hard to see how the halving impacts Bitcoin's price. However, by taking things a step further, we can gain a better understanding on what to expect from Bitcoin in the coming months and years.

On average, Bitcoin increases roughly 127%. Measuring from its price at the beginning of 2024, that would put its price by year end right at $100,000.

Yet this might only be scratching the surface for what's to come. Unlike past halvings, this halving will be the first time that there are fewer Bitcoins available on exchanges than at the time of the previous one. When the third halving arrived in May 2020, there were 3.2 million coins on exchanges. This was more than at the time of the second halving in July 2016, when there were roughly 1 million coins on exchanges.

However, since the May 2020 halving, the number of coins have dried up, with just 2.2 million on exchanges today. This supply shock could make this halving particularly explosive and is likely the culprit behind Bitcoin hitting an all-time high before the halving, something it had never done before.

Future outlook and potential growth

While a $100,000 price target for Bitcoin would be a considerable jump from today's prices, there are compelling reasons for investors to be focused on beyond this year. Historical data indicates that in the years following a halving, Bitcoin has experienced staggering price appreciation of around 400%. If this trend were to continue and our projected $100,000 price target hits in 2024, Bitcoin could see its price reach a staggering $500,000 in 2025.

This may come off as sensational, but here's why it could happen. With the introduction of the newly approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, this will be the first halving where it isn't just retail investors like you and me buying Bitcoins. Now the institutions have arrived, and they've brought their deep reserves of capital with them.

So far, the ETFs have been a hit, and hint that added demand from previously sidelined buyers could drive Bitcoin to previously unimaginable heights. Consider that at one point, the firms sponsoring these ETFs were buying more than 10 times Bitcoin's daily production rate (roughly 900 Bitcoins).

While the rate of buying has cooled over the last month, if demand picks up to those record levels, that means the ETFs would be buying at 20 times Bitcoin's daily production rate now that the halving has passed. Combine that with an existing supply shock, and Bitcoin's price could be in for a wild ride.

Only time will tell what happens in this halving cycle. But what is more certain is that in roughly another four years, Bitcoin will undergo another halving. For investors with a long enough time frame, the more halvings you are able to hold through, the more likely your holdings will grow as each halving compounds on the previous.

See you in 2028.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $537,557!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Bitcoin Could Hit $100,000 if Past Halving Trends Play Out was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • This Fully Ridiculous Argument Convinced Me to Buy Bitcoin and Hold It Forever

    Simple and outlandish arguments can be infectiously persuasive.

  • Here Are the 3 ETFs I Can't Stop Buying in 2024

    I've been focusing on index funds in my retirement account, and here are three I've been buying this year.

  • Instagram, YouTube the biggest likely winners of TikTok ban but smaller rivals could rise too

    Adult U.S. TikTok users spend an average of 54 minutes on the app on any given day, more than Instagram, Snapchat or YouTube, according to research firm eMarketer. If TikTok were to disappear, those platforms — along with younger, smaller emerging rivals — would be scrambling for those valuable minutes of people's attention. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, may see more advertisers amid uncertainty for its biggest rival, according to analysts who follow the company.

  • Tesla and Microsoft presented 2 distinct versions of AI. Investors liked both.

    Earnings presentations from four of the biggest tech companies in the world showed two very different visions of AI: the moonshot and the incremental gains.

  • Why China Keeps Making More Cars Than It Needs

    Despite overcapacity, government officials keep supporting automakers, unleashing “new productive forces” and adding to trade tensions.

  • Exxon and Chevron Output Booms in World’s Hottest Oil Patches

    (Bloomberg) -- If you want to understand why the two largest US oil companies are together spending in excess of $100 billion on acquisitions right now, look no further than the amount of crude they’re extracting from the two hottest oil fields on the planet.Most Read from BloombergBHP’s $39 Billion Copper Play Was Years in the MakingFed Repricing Gives Rise to New Equities Playbook in AsiaApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesThe Long, Slow Death of Urban Nightlif

  • Unilever’s Power Brands drive sales growth, volume up in Q1

    Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 4.4% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. The company attributed this growth to an increase in volume growth, which rose to 2.2% in Q1 compared to 1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Unilever’s Power Brands segment, which makes up 75% of the company’s turnover, reported underlying sales…

  • Big Mining’s Deal Spree Is Just Getting Started

    Anglo American one of the world’s top miners of copper, diamonds and platinum, has spurned the advances of BHP, its larger peer from Down Under. The firm, through its subsidiaries, is the top global producer of both.

  • Earnings for Big Oil backpedal as natgas prices tumble

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. and European oil companies reported weaker first quarter results on Friday due to a sharp drop in natural gas prices compared with a year ago. Results at oil and gas firms are still retreating from record levels in 2022 that were boosted by a surge in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic and then when prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine. In the U.S., Exxon Mobil missed Wall Street earnings targets on fuel derivatives and Chevron beat tempered expectations with better-than-expected U.S. oil production.

  • Apple Strengthens Supply Chain in China While Growing Presence in Southeast Asia and India

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is deepening its involvement with China while expanding its production in Southeast Asia and India, illustrating the iPhone maker’s delicate balancing act between political pressures and business needs. In 2023, Apple increased its number of China-based suppliers and manufacturing sites, reducing its reliance on suppliers from Taiwan, the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, according to a Nikkei Asia review of Apple’s latest official supplier list. Apple publishes an official l