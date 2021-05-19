U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,093.27
    -34.56 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,710.50
    -350.16 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,230.90
    -72.74 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.39
    -24.49 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.27
    -2.22 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.60
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.79
    -0.54 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2186
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6810
    +0.0390 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4118
    -0.0069 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2140
    +0.3240 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,222.44
    -4,393.35 (-10.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.68
    -123.79 (-11.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Bitcoin crashes as investors fear crypto bull market could be nearing its end

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum and a host of Altcoins suffered massive drops Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, erasing months of gains and hundreds of billions in market cap. The overall crypto market shrunk more than 20% over the past 24 hours according to crypto tracker CoinMarketCap.

What's behind the drop? Well, some may say the market was flying too close to the sun as investors piled into speculative and technically unremarkable projects like Dogecoin. Others may pin the blame on Elon Musk, who announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin for Tesla purchases, which investors feared could trigger a broader backlash among corporate adopters who they hoped would be encouraged to put bitcoin on their balance sheets.

Not all cryptocurrencies are seeing the same fortune, while Bitcoin dropped to nearly $31k, more than half its all-time-high, Ethereum fell to prices it first reached last month. Some of the steepest losses were seen by Dfinity's Internet Computer token which has shed nearly 60% of its value in the past week. Meanwhile, multi-chain development platform Polygon has surged throughout the broader crash, up 88% this week.

Public market investors got a taste for the crypto market's volatility as Coinbase stock fell 5% Wednesday morning, down more than 47% from its briefly achieved all-time-high and 10% lower than its direct listing target price.

Elon Musk giveth and taketh away

Recommended Stories

  • What crypto analysts say investors should do as bitcoin market hit by ‘extreme fear’

    Crypto markets are in the midst of a substantial selloff that has shaken the conviction of some new investors in the nascent sector. Here's what some market participants say investors should do.

  • UPDATE 4-Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

    Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-1/2 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. At one point during the meltdown, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it further down, It hit a 3-1/2-month low of $30,066.

  • Bitcoin plunges: A bust or a buy?

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies that seemed to be defying gravity just weeks ago came back down to earth with a bump on Wednesday after a roller-coaster ride which could undermine their potential as mainstream investments. The two main digital currencies, bitcoin and ether pared back their losses in early afternoon trading after two of their biggest backers -- Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk and Ark Invest's chief executive officer Cathie Wood -- reiterated their support for bitcoin. While many analysts thought the explosion in crypto interest this year was not sustainable, the trigger for the shake-out was China's move on Tuesday to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

  • ‘Extreme Fear’ Grips Bitcoin Market After Price Plunge, Sentiment Gauge Shows

    The drop in market sentiment follows the past week's bitcoin price plunge, according to Arcane Research.

  • Why bitcoin’s bust and the ‘crypto cult’ threaten all investors

    Traders who have been coordinating on social media to promote stratospheric prices in meme stocks, such as GameStop (GME) and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTCUSD) and dogecoin (DOGEUSD)— what exactly are they doing? While indexers, day traders, and stock pickers each have a distinctive approach, all are conscious and diligent participants in a traditional market. Most of today’s devotees of meme stocks and crypto operate outside any such familiar forms of market behavior or investing theory.

  • Bitcoin stabilises as Musk backlash spawns new crypto 'stopelon'

    Stopelon has been launched in an attempt to limit Musk's influence over the volatile market.

  • Explainer: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China

    Chinese regulators have tightened restrictions that ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrencies, marking a fresh crackdown on digital money. Compared with a previous ban issued in 2017, the new rules greatly expanded the scope of prohibited services, and judged that "virtual currencies are not supported by any real value". Three financial industry associations on Tuesday directed their members, which include banks and online payment firms, not to offer any crypto-related services, such as account openings, registration, trading, clearing, settlement and insurance, reiterating the 2017 ban.

  • ‘Cryptocrash’ becomes trending topic as plunge in bitcoin leads to dark humor and mockery

    The world of cryptocurrencies has seen better days, and traders took to social media to lament, and mock, the developments.

  • Bitcoin drops to lowest since Jan; stocks fall before Fed minutes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Stock indexes fell globally on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves from China, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level since January. Equity investors worry that rising inflationary pressures as evidenced by stronger-than-expected consumer price readings could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate. "There is no question that inflation worries have creeped into the investor mindset, which will weigh on the tech stocks and in all likelihood we will see yields go up," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Quiet on Tuesday

    The S&P 500 went back and forth during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as they seem to have nowhere to be.

  • Here’s how crypto stocks and funds are trading as bitcoin price plunges

    Bitcoin was taking a beating Wednesday as the No. 1 digital asset's price was experiencing a 40% skid from its recent peak.

  • What Determines the Price of 1 Bitcoin?

    Several factors affect what gives Bitcoin value, including supply and demand, forks, and competition.

  • Wall Street remains lower after Fed minutes

    Wall Street's main indexes remained lower on Wednesday after Fed minutes showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the Fed's goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering. A number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued rapid progress, it would become appropriate "at some point" in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a tapering of monetary policy measures. A couple of Fed policymakers raised concerns that inflation will rise to "unwelcome" levels before the case for policy action becomes sufficiently evident.

  • Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: Which Is the Better Buy?

    Instead, let's take a look at Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two most prominent digital assets, to determine which is the better buy right now. The first thing to note when comparing Bitcoin and Ethereum is that they aren't actually both cryptocurrencies. At this point, most people are familiar with Bitcoin, which was launched in 2009 by the mysterious person or group called Satoshi Nakamoto.

  • What’s Really Pushing Bitcoin Prices Low?

    The world’s most valuable crypto at the time of writing this report has lost over 20% for the week amid weakened market sentiments triggered by a series of tweets released by Elon Musk primarily on Bitcoin’s high consumption of electricity.

  • Here's why bitcoin plunged below $35,000

    Meltem Demirors, CoinShares Chief Strategy Officer, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the crypto plunge.

  • Musk's mining comments 'will be a changing point' for Bitcoin perception

    Gryphon Digital Mining CEO Rob Chang joined Yahoo Finance to disuss his company's carbon-free Bitcoin mining operation.

  • Many Americans say they want Bitcoin life insurance — but what is it?

    Spoiler: It’s not as mysterious as it sounds.

  • Why Crypto Stocks Dropped Like Rocks Today

    The world of cryptocurrencies was thrown for a loop over the weekend as Elon Musk suddenly soured on the industry. As I'm writing, Bitcoin is down 9.2% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum is down 9.8%, and Dogecoin is down 7.4%. Today, some of the biggest losers are CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) with a 10.7% drop, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) with a loss of 13.5%, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), which dropped as much as 14.4%, and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), which lost as much as 12% of its value.

  • Discovery stock could be worth 35% more after AT&T deal: analyst

    One closely followed Wall Street analyst weighs in on the potential value for Discovery after it gobbles up WarnerMedia assets from AT&T.