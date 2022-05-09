U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,067.75
    -51.75 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,419.00
    -390.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,550.50
    -145.25 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.70
    -25.90 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.37
    -0.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.70
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -1.01 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    -0.0049 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8500
    +0.2900 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,530.64
    -1,049.49 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    775.46
    -71.99 (-8.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,379.98
    -623.58 (-2.31%)
     

Bitcoin, crypto market dive to lowest mark since February

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lachlan Keller
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTC-USD
  • ETH-USD

Almost US$250 billion has been wiped from the cryptocurrency market since Thursday, with Bitcoin tumbling below US$35,000 on Monday for the first time since February.

See related article: Bitcoin falls with Nasdaq’s worst performance since 2020

Fast facts

  • Fellow market leader Ethereum was trading at US$2,532 at press time.

  • Terra LUNA was among the biggest losers, dropping by as much as 25% over the weekend, and is trading at US$64.26 at press time.

  • However, Algorand gained 12% to trade at US$0.7233 at press time, following a recent string of high-profile partnerships such as the FIFA World Cup.

  • TRON also continued its monthlong price tear by gaining over 8% over the weekend to trade at US$0.08724 at press time.

  • The downturn follows the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing a 50 basis points interest rate hike.

See related article: Bitcoin flirts with US$40K as Fed stamps highest rate hike in 22 years

Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu: Is $0.0001 a Realistic Year-End Target?

    While Bitcoin and Ethereum, which account for approximately 62% of total crypto market value, are responsible for a significant portion of this nominal value increase, it's lesser-known coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that have been courting droves of new investors into the crypto realm. When the bells tolled at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, a single SHIB token could be purchased for a microscopic $0.000000000073.

  • Bitcoin Slides to 3-Month Low Around $34K

    Digital-asset analysts warned late last week that price-chart trends had turned bearish for the largest cryptocurrency.

  • Crypto Prices Slump Further Over Weekend. Will Crypto Crash Continue?

    Crypto prices continued to drop this weekend, wiping over $200 billion off the total market cap in just a few days. Market leader Bitcoin is currently trading almost 9% down in the past seven days and 30% lower than it was at the start of the year. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) have seen similar losses, according to CoinMarketCap data.

  • Crypto Prices Slump Over the Weekend

    The cryptocurrency market is mirroring the slide of the broader stock market, with bitcoin falling below $34,000 during Sunday trading to about half of its November high.

  • 5 Coins to Watch Closely This Week: BTC, ETH, ALGO, TRX, XMR

    Bitcoin’s freefall has triggered market-wide sell-offs as most coins’ prices took a downturn; however, this can be an attractive entry point into some altcoins.

  • Market Crash 2022: 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Cheap

    Financial markets are in a rough patch, as the triple threat of inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty send investors racing to the exits. The cryptocurrency market, down 22% to $1.7 trillion year to date, is not immune to these challenges. Let's explore why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) could fit the bill.

  • UST Stablecoin Briefly Loses Peg, Luna Drops 10%

    UST briefly lost its dollar peg on Saturday, leading to questions around whether Terra’s Bitcoin reserves will soon face their first test

  • Assets That Increase Your Net Worth

    Understand how owning your home, other properties, furnishings, and vehicles can all increase your net worth.

  • First Mover Asia: The BitMEX Saga Continues to Leave Fundamental Regulatory Issues Unsettled; Bitcoin Falls

    Arthur Hayes and his BitMEX co-founders must each pay a $10 million fine, but contesting the case against them might have clarified which financial regulatory agency should have primary oversight of cryptocurrencies; a tough weekend for cryptos.

  • My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

    Cryptocurrencies may look like scary territory today. The world's largest players -- Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- both have dropped more than 20% since the start of the year. Inflation worries, the war in Ukraine, and uncertainties about regulation of the crypto industry have pushed some investors toward lower-risk assets.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $35,000 as Tron Continues Its Rally

    Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin’s freefall has triggered market-wide sell-offs as most coins’ prices took a downturn, but Tron presented a peculiar rally.

  • UK Update: Brits Lose Thousands in ‘Crypto Muggings’ and Beware of SIM Swapping

    Key insights: London police have reported there are thieves who target crypto investors on the street. Criminals lure smartphones from the owners. Once the phone ends up in the hands of thieves, they covertly transfer crypto to other accounts. Police in the United Kingdom are investigating a spate of “crypto

  • Will Coinbase's Bet on NFTs Go Wrong?

    It is a bold bet in which Coinbase has embarked. The crypto trading platform has just opened its non-fungible token trading platform to everyone on May 4, two weeks after its launch. Figures compiled by various data firms show that Coinbase has not yet managed to compete with the dominant marketplaces in this segment of the crypto sphere.

  • US Mortgage Rates Spike Again as the Markets Respond to the Fed

    US mortgage rates hit the highest level since 2009, with Fed monetary policy driving US Treasury yields and mortgage rates northwards.

  • Those who invested in PYC Therapeutics (ASX:PYC) three years ago are up 256%

    The last three months have been tough on PYC Therapeutics Limited ( ASX:PYC ) shareholders, who have seen the share...

  • Trina Solar's Vertex S Wins Red Dot Product Design Award 2022

    Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced that its ultra-high performance rooftop module Vertex S series was selected out of nearly 10,000 entries from more than 60 countries for its advanced design concept and excellent user experience, winning the Red Dot Design Award –--most influential international industrial design award, an "Oscar" for product design, making Trina Solar the first solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer winning this honor in C

  • Companies Like Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Is Megaport (ASX:MP1) Using Too Much Debt?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's...

  • Korean Battery Recycler Plans Share Sale as EV Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- SungEel HiTech Co., a South Korean battery recycling company, plans to sell shares on the country’s tech-heavy Kosdaq bourse later this year as it targets revenue of around $1 billion and a 10% global market share by 2030.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Plant’s ‘Dead Men’B