Bitcoin, crypto market dive to lowest mark since February

Almost US$250 billion has been wiped from the cryptocurrency market since Thursday, with Bitcoin tumbling below US$35,000 on Monday for the first time since February.

Fast facts

Fellow market leader Ethereum was trading at US$2,532 at press time.



Terra LUNA was among the biggest losers, dropping by as much as 25% over the weekend, and is trading at US$64.26 at press time.



However, Algorand gained 12% to trade at US$0.7233 at press time, following a recent string of high-profile partnerships such as the FIFA World Cup.



TRON also continued its monthlong price tear by gaining over 8% over the weekend to trade at US$0.08724 at press time.



The downturn follows the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing a 50 basis points interest rate hike.

