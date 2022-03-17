U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,352.00
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,018.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,944.50
    -8.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.60
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.75
    +1.71 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.10
    +28.90 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.76 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3153
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6570
    -0.1010 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,025.79
    +1,751.62 (+4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.43
    +43.88 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,510.37
    +748.36 (+2.90%)
     

Bitcoin, crypto market in the green after Fed rate hike

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Bitcoin and most of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization landed in the green on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday.

Fast facts

  • The U.S. central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 basis points, for the first time since 2018, and anticipates further raises, according to a statement.

  • The Fed said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will likely create upward pressure on inflation.

  • The crypto market reacted positively, with Bitcoin’s price crossing the US$40,000 mark and holding steady as of Thursday morning Asia time.

  • Bitcoin is currently up 4.46% and trading at almost US$41,000.

