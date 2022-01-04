Bitcoin Declines Toward Support at $44K-$45K as Analysts Await Price Bounce

Bitcoin (BTC) was declining toward the $44,000-$45,000 support zone at the time of writing and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours. Indicators suggest a possible price bounce, albeit limited toward the $55,000 resistance level.

BTC has been stuck in a month-long trading range after a near 20% crash in early December discouraged some buyers. Since then, the relative strength index (RSI) signaled a few oversold readings, although price gains have been muted compared to prior signals.

Katie Stockton, managing partner at Fairlead Strategies, a technical research firm, also noticed counter-trend signals which typically precede a price bounce.

A daily price close above $46,334 (at 8pm ET) would confirm a positive signal, which would increase the possibility of a rise toward $55,644, according to Stockton.