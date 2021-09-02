Bitcoin Depot Among Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

BeInCrypto –

For the second year in a row, Bitcoin Depot appeared in Inc. Magazine’s list of 5000 fastest-growing private companies.

The world’s largest and fastest-growing crypto ATM network, ranked No. 357 on the list, after its spot at No. 1,103 last year. President and CEO of Bitcoin Depot Brandon Mintz highlighted that the recognition coincided with the five-year anniversary of the company.

“Given last year’s unexpected circumstances and the pandemic environment, we were fortunate that we were able to continue building our brand while serving the underbanked community on a global scale by providing access to basic financial services,” Mintz added.

