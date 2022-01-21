Bitcoin Dips Below $40,000 During Broader Asia Market Sell-Off

TechCrunch

The U.K.'s ad-fuelled boom in crypto trading looks to be headed for major speed restrictions: The country's financial watchdog said it will beef up rules around marketing of crypto assets and could even put limits on who can invest, following government confirmation yesterday that it will extend the regulator's remit to cover crypto. In recent years, ads for crypto have been plastered over billboards across the U.K. capital -- fuelling a boom in trading that has led to a few slaps from the advertising standards watchdog. In December, the Advertising Standards Authority banned seven crypto ads for "irresponsibly taking advantage of consumers' inexperience and for failing to illustrate the risk of the investment" -- saying it hoped to produce new guidance on crypto advertising.