Bitcoin Dips Below $40,000 During Broader Asia Market Sell-Off

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

For the second time this month, bitcoin has dipped below $40,000, hitting $38,642 mid-way through the Asia trading session.

  • Bitcoin is down by nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

  • Ether is also down by nearly 10%, hitting $2,841.

  • Other layer-1s such as Solana and Cardano have also been dragged down, posting declines of 9% and 10% respectively.

  • According to CoinGlass, there have been nearly $600 million in liquidations during the last 12 hours. Bitcoin led the liquidation pack at $250 million, followed by ether at $163 million and SOL at $10.9 million.

  • Binance led the pack in liquidations at $173 million, with 91% being long positions. Asia-focused exchange Okex was next at $170 million, with the majority being longs.

  • The largest single liquidation order happened on Bitmex in the USDT-bitcoin perpetual swap and was valued at $9.91 million.

