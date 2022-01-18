U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.59
    -90.26 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,323.08
    -588.73 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,505.65
    -388.10 (-2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,110.64
    -51.82 (-2.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.84
    +2.02 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.65 (+2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0088 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6020
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,592.33
    -546.66 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.04
    -18.34 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Bitcoin Drifts Lower, Stuck Between $40K Support and $45K Resistance

Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
Bitcoin (BTC) has traded in a sideways range over the past week, although buyers continued to hold support at around $40,000. The next level of resistance is between $43,000 and $45,000, which could limit short-term price gains.

BTC is roughly flat over the past 24 hours, as most technical indicators remain neutral heading into the Asian trading day.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is the most oversold since Jan. 7, which preceded a 10% price bounce. In a downtrend, however, price reaction to oversold readings could be delayed by a few days.

For now, sellers remain in control as long-term momentum signals weaken.

