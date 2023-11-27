Bitcoin ETF Optimism Spurs Largest Asset Inflows Since Late 2021
(Bloomberg) -- Anticipation of an eventual US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund has helped to spur inflows into digital-asset investment products for a ninth consecutive week, the largest run since the crypto bull market in late 2021.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Russia Downs Drones Over Moscow in Ukrainian Retaliatory Strike
Billions Wiped Out as Stock-Safety Trade on Wall Street Misfires
Treasuries Extend Blockbuster Rally on Fed Wagers: Markets Wrap
Those products, such as trusts and exchange-traded products, saw inflows of $346 million last week, with Canada and Germany contributing to 87% of the total, according to CoinShares. Only $30 million came from the US, a sign of continued low participation from the country, the asset-management firm said in a report on Monday.
Since early October, the crypto market has surged as traditional asset managers like BlackRock prepared for spot Bitcoin ETFs, potentially bringing in many more investors into the asset. The US Securities and Exchange Commission have to approve any ETF applications.
“The combination of price rises and inflows have now pushed up total assets under management to $45.3 billion, the highest in over one and half years,” the report said.
Bitcoin products raked in $312 million last week, pushing inflows to over $1.5 billion since the start of the year. Ether products saw $34 million in inflows last week, almost negating outflows all of 2023.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Scientists and Farmers Race to Save the World’s Banana Supply
How Elon Musk Spent Three Years Falling Down a Red-Pilled Rabbit Hole
Guatemalan Town Invests Remittance Dollars to Deter Migration
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.