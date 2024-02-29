Bitcoin ETFs Shake Up Crypto Market After Storming Wall Street

(Bloomberg) -- New US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds are shaking up the market for the original cryptocurrency after widening demand for the token and attracting more than $7 billion of net inflows in less than two months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The most visible change is a surge of over 45% in the price of the largest digital asset this year to about $63,000, bringing the pandemic-era record high of almost $69,000 into view. A looming reduction in Bitcoin’s supply growth, called the halving, has also stoked the rally.

The ETFs are shifting the center of gravity for Bitcoin trading toward the US, and encouraging leveraged bets that lifted the cost of bullish wagers via perpetual futures to levels last seen in 2021.

“The supply-demand imbalance here is really profound,” Coinshares Advisor Meltem Demirors said on Bloomberg Television.

The charts below show how the impact of the ETFs is filtering across markets.

In the Lead

Bitcoin’s rally since the turn of the year has topped stocks, extending a pattern seen in 2023. The momentum is attracting traders hunting for volatility.

US Pull

The new ETFs calculate their net asset value against dedicated benchmarks at the US close each weekday, a process that helps with Bitcoin price discovery. Trading volumes in the token are now jumping around that time.

ETF Frenzy

Overall trading volume in the spot Bitcoin ETFs — including products from titans BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments — increased sharply to almost $8 billion on Wednesday as the token made a run toward a record.

Spot Market

Meanwhile, the value of Bitcoin changing hands on major digital-asset exchanges on Wednesday was almost the highest for 2024 so far.

Story continues

Futures Bets

The funding rate for Bitcoin perpetual futures — which are popular with crypto speculators as they have no set expiry — is the highest since 2021. That indicates traders are rushing to bet on gains, and are prepared to pay funds to speculators who are short as a cost of maintaining their positions.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.