U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.00
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,465.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.25
    -79.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.86
    +4.19 (+5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.10
    -18.10 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.40 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0052 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4110
    +0.6140 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.63
    -816.32 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.69
    -8.52 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.89
    +108.41 (+0.39%)
     

Bitcoin, Ether drop; US equities rise as inflation cools down

1
Tom Zuo
·4 min read

Bitcoin dipped in Monday morning trading in Asia but remained above the US$28,000 resistance level, while most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies traded lower following a week unsettled by U.S. regulators’ litigation against the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance for allegedly violating trading rules. U.S. equities jumped on Friday as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge pointed to a slowdown in the economy and a potential end of the Fed’s tightening cycle.

See related article: Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin pops above US$29,000, market shrugs off Binance legal woes

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin dipped 0.93% to US$28,111 in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, to add 0.35% for the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap data. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to a low of US$26,677 last Tuesday following the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) lawsuit against Binance, and has recovered over 5.37% from that point.

  • Ethereum dropped 1.27% to US$1,790 but traded up 0.61% for the week. Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork, which includes an update that will allow investors to withdraw their staked ETH for the first time, is scheduled for April 12, the Ethereum Foundation announced last week.

  • Dogecoin led losses with a 5.92% drop in the past 24 hours and traded at US$0.07871, but held a weekly gain of 5.67%. Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, whose tweets have caused price moves of the meme coin, is reportedly seeking to dismiss a US$258 billion price manipulation lawsuit, Reuters reported on Saturday.

  • XRP rose 3.06% to US$0.5192 for a weekly gain of 15.57%. Behind XRP’s rally is the growing optimism that Ripple Labs, whose crypto payment platform is powered by XRP, would end its on-going lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which charged the company and its executives with breaching securities laws.

  • Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse called for U.S. officials to take notice of the SEC’s enforcement actions on Twitter last Friday. SEC Chair Gary Gensler requested US$2.4 billion in funding from Congress last Wednesday to intensify the agency’s crackdown on cryptocurrency misconduct.

  • The total crypto market capitalization dipped 1.10% in the past 24 hours to US$1.17 trillion. The total trading volume over the last 24 hours increased 2.96% to US$31.79 billion.

  • In the non-fungible token (NFT) market, the Forkast 500 NFT index edged up 0.37% to 4,067.30 as of 09:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, up 0.85% for the week. The index is a proxy measure of the performance of the global NFT market and includes 500 eligible smart contracts on any given day. It is managed by Forkast Labs data branch, CryptoSlam.

  • Forkast SOL NFT Composite, which tracks the performance of the Solana NFT market, rose 1.03% for the day to 1,215.36, and held a weekly gain of 5.07%, following the migration of DeGods — a Solana-based NFT collection — to the Ethereum blockchain. NFT trading activities went up as investors anticipated the price of DeGods to rise on Ethereum, as it had with Y00ts, a collection that started migrating to Polygon earlier last week.

  • U.S. equities closed higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved up 1.26%, the S&P 500 gained 1.44%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.74.

  • The U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which excludes food and energy, edged up 0.3% in February, lower than the expected 0.4%. The economic reading points to a slowdown of inflation, and could offset the Fed’s tendency for more aggressive rate hikes, which raised the rates to 4.75% to 5% in March, the highest level since 2007.

  • New York Fed President John Williams said last Friday he expects the U.S. annual inflation rate would drop to 3.25% within 2023, and fall below the Fed’s long-term target of 2% in the next two years, stressing that price stability remains the Fed’s top concern despite the turmoils in the banking system.

  • Analysts at the CME Group remain mixed on the Fed’s next move on interest rates, which will be made at the next Fed meeting on May 3. 50.4% of the analysts predict no rate hike, while 49.6% expect a 25 basis-point rise.

  • U.S. stock futures traded mixed as of 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, as investors wait for a series of U.S. economic data releases this week, including the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures moved up 0.10%, S&P 500 futures dropped 0.24% and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.63%.

See related article: Japan’s finance ministry to launch panel to assess digital yen: NHK

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Thesis Becomes Amazon Best Seller

    The 350-page report asserts that Bitcoin could be used by nation-states as a cyber-security tool.

  • Mortgage and real estate news this week: Rates fall again, and home prices keep cooling

    Top mortgage and real estate news of the week

  • India bond yields seen rising tracking oil prices; H1 borrowing plan weighs

    Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in the first trading session of the new financial year, tracking a spike in oil prices, while the government's borrowing plans for April-September weigh on sentiment. The yield fell 14 basis points in March, its first monthly fall since November, but rose 48 bps in fiscal 2023, and recorded its third consecutive rise. The sharp jump in oil prices would not go unnoticed, and yields should continue their rising trend, a trader said.

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.

  • Treasury Yields Rise as Jump in Oil Adds to Inflation Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid on concern a rally in oil will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedShorter maturities led d

  • China Missing Banker’s Firm Delays 2022 Results, Halts Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. said it’ll suspend trading of its shares from Monday and delay the release of its audited results for 2022, as the investment bank failed to get in touch with Chairman Bao Fan who was cooperating in an investigation by Chinese authorities. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Prices Are Falling. Where They Could Hold Up—and Why.

    One area prospective home buyers are eyeing: Manchester, New Hampshire, because prices have softened, one broker says.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedInvestors have been paying more on trades because

  • Oil Stokes Inflation Risks, Weighing on US Futures: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures were on the back foot and the dollar rose with Treasury yields as the surprise production cut from OPEC+ drove oil prices about 6% higher.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedThe jolt fro

  • Economists expect a recession this year. Are states' unemployment systems ready?

    Unemployment insurance offices continue to grapple with outdated operating systems. The system could crack further if the U.S. enters a recession.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'