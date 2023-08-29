Bitcoin, Ether gain; traders cautious as U.S. regulator goes after NFT firm

Bitcoin and Ether gained marginally on Tuesday afternoon in Asia. Most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies gained, except Solana and Tron, with Polkadot leading gains at almost 3%. The Forkast 500 non-fungible token (NFT) Index dropped as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Los Angeles-based media company Impact Theory for alleged breach of securities laws.

See related article: Asia’s richest man bets on blockchain, CBDC

Most top 10 cryptos rise

Bitcoin gained 0.24% to US$25,984 in 24 hours to 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, which brought its weekly losses to 0.44%, according to CoinMarketCap data. The world’s largest cryptocurrency’s trading volume jumped 33.39% to US$11 billion as its market capitalization climbed 0.04% to US$505.24 billion in the past 24 hours.

“Any additional rate hikes, or concerted attempts by BRICS to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar as reserve currency do certainly impact price movements, but the sustained importance of Bitcoin’s four-year cyclical growth pattern should not be dismissed, until proven otherwise,” Ben Caselin, vice president and chief strategy officer at crypto trading platform MaskEX, told Forkast on Tuesday.

“Exactly where Bitcoin prices might go over the course of 2024 and 2025 depends on too many factors to make any sensible guess, but an attempt to break above US$36,000 before the end of 2023 wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. September, however, I would still approach as just another, perhaps final, accumulation month,” he added.

A report by U.S. banking giant JPMorgan Chase has forecast “limited downside” for the crypto market as losses slow. Analysts found a drop in the number of Bitcoin-linked futures contracts on exchanges that are yet to be settled — a sign that downward price movement is losing its momentum.

Ether, world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, gained 0.31% to US$1,646 in the past 24 hours, but posted a weekly loss of 1.24%.

However, most of the major cryptocurrencies continue to trade sideways amid the prevailing caution in the markets, Samer Hasn, market analyst at multi-asset brokerage firm XS.com, told Forkast on Tuesday.

Story continues

The continued state of caution in the cryptocurrency market is reflected in the decline in trading volumes to the lowest levels in years, Hasn said.

“I believe that this accumulation, in conjunction with the record decline in trading volumes, reflects the state of caution among investors as a result of the lack of clarity in the regulatory environment for the cryptocurrency market so far, especially in the United States with the ongoing court battles between regulators, led by the SEC, and cryptocurrency developers, exchanges, and others,” Hasn added.

Most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos gained in the past 24 hours, except Solana and Tron. Polkadot led gains, rising 2.97% to US$4.58, and gained 3.32% on the week.

Total crypto market capitalization gained 0.33% to US$1.05 trillion, while market volume rose 27.29% to US$24.05 billion in the past 24 hours.