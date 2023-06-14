Bitcoin, Ether retreat; BNB leads gainers on U.S. court ruling, top 10 crypto mixed

Bitcoin fell in Wednesday morning trading in Asia, remaining stuck under the US$26,000 resistance line. Ether also lost ground, while other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were mixed. The BNB token of the Binance crypto exchange marked the biggest gains among the top 10 after a U.S. court denied the financial regulator’s request to freeze the assets of the Binance.US exchange.

Fear & Greed

Bitcoin fell 0.38% over the last 24 hours to US$25,835.15 at 7:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, losing 4.87% in the last week and repeatedly failing to break through resistance at US$26,000 following the lawsuits filed last week against U.S. crypto trading platforms by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ether dipped 0.49% to US$1,734.63, posting a 7.87%% loss for the week.

Bitcoin is struggling to move above $26,000 because of the fear in the crypto market and despite the optimism in equities, Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at online brokerage firm FxPro said in emailed comments.

“The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index is in the Fear territory at 45 (-2 points overnight), whereas the Fear & Greed index for the stock market is at 79 (extreme greed),” Kuptsikevich noted. “Technically, to break the downtrend, Bitcoin needs to overcome $27K, and a drop below $26.5K is required to confirm the downtrend. The second scenario seems more likely.”

Other top 10 cryptocurrencies were mixed. Binance’s BNB token led winners with 4.67% rise to US$241.36, reducing its weekly loss to 14.41%.

The BNB gains came after a U.S. federal judge on Tuesday denied the SEC request for a temporary restraining order that would have frozen the assets of Binance.US, the U.S. arm of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

The judge’s decision allows Binance.US to continue operating while it negotiates with the SEC over its compliance with securities laws. Last week, the federal agency accused Binance.US of failing to register as a securities exchange and of offering and selling unregistered securities. The SEC also filed a lawsuit against the U.S.-based Coinbase exchange. Both exchanges have rejected the allegations.

“According to CryptoQuant, bitcoin reserves on US crypto exchanges have fallen below the 50% – levels last seen in 2017. Assets are flowing to overseas exchanges due to regulatory uncertainty and recent SEC actions against Binance and Coinbase,” said Kuptsikevich.

In other developments involving the SEC and crypto, Ripple’s XRP token lost 0.87% to US$0.5197 for a weekly decline of 2.25% after Tuesday’s long-awaited unveiling of the so-called “Hinman documents,” named after former SEC corporate finance director William Hinman.

Ripple Labs Inc. was sued by the SEC in December 2020, which alleged XRP was offered and sold as an unregistered security. The company had sought the unsealing of the documents which reveal that Hinman said Bitcoin and Ether should not be categorized as financial securities. The comments are a major point of argument between the SEC and Ripple as Ripple seeks to bolster its fair notice defense.

Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the documents show: “Hinman ignored multiple warnings that his speech contained made-up analysis with no basis in law” and showed the SEC flip-flopped and overstepped the boundaries of its jurisdiction.

“Unelected bureaucrats must faithfully apply the law within the constraints of their jurisdiction. They can’t – as Hinman tried – create new law,” Alderoty said.

The total cryptocurrency market cap lost 0.12% to US$1.054 trillion in the last 24 hours, while daily trading volume increased by 10.62% to US$33.75 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.